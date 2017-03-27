Posted on

5 ways to make the most out of your Miami Open experience

By Chloe Herring For miami.com

If you want to do the Miami Open like a pro, there’s one destination you’ll be sure to visit: La Plage de Lacoste where you can soak up some sun and kick back at this beach area at Crandon Park.

Intended to provide a place for tennis enthusiasts to go during matches, La Plage de Lacoste invites you to do the following:

1. Take selfies with the Lacoste crocodile

Sure, all your friends already know you’re at the Miami Open. Rub it in with a photo of Lacoste’s crocodile logo.

2. Play table tennis

Become a tennis star on a much smaller scale. You don’t need months of training to win a game or two of table tennis at La Plage de Lacoste, but the game can take your mind off how little skill you have in comparison to tennis’ biggest names.

3. Join a game of croquet

This just really fancy. But if you’re at the Miami Open, you might as well look the part.

4. Hit a shuttlecock

So badminton is not exactly tennis, but it’s in the racquet sport category and if you can figure out how to whip that little shuttlecock back and forth, you deserve somebody’s respect.

5. Lounge in style

Relax at Lacoste’s beach area at Crandon Park. We promise not to judge if you skip out on a match or two.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Gallery: Get Lost Miami at Little River Studios was turnt
Tourists What to eat at the Miami Open

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Here’s what you just can’t miss at this year’s O, Miami festival
Miami Guide
Miami has no Chinatown, but it does have 163rd Street
Where to dine in Doral (it’s not all chain restaurants anymore)
Gallery: The heroes of Ultra Music Festival Day 2
Tourists Gallery: Miami Music Week’s Sexiest People
GALLERY: People who won at Ultra 2017 Day 1
WATCH: Forget music. Miami.com talks butt jobs and Gloria Estefan with DJs
These top Miami chefs gave lunch ladies a break for a day
They don’t all succeed: Schwartz’s Cypress Tavern will close next month
Tourists 5 Spotify playlists to keep you going after Miami Music Week