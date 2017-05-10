At this bowling alley, you can drink in a rum room and have a private dinner

Think crafty cocktails, live music and glow-in-the-dark bowling pins.

That’s what Kings Bowl Doral wants its guests to expect — an upscale bowling alley with full-service lounges, private dining spaces, 14 ten-pin bowling lanes and a four-lane private bowling suite.

The new bowling alley will be another addition to CityPlace Doral, an urban hub that features more than 40 restaurants, shops and entertainment venues. The hot spot will be celebrating its grand opening at 6 p.m. May 22 at 3450 NW 83rd Ave, two days before nearby Fresh Market holds its grand opening.

The 20,000-square-foot complex will have a kitchen where all food will be made from scratch by an executive chef and is expected to create more than 150 jobs. It will also feature themed rooms, one of them dubbed the “flamingo room,” a brightly-colored private dining and gathering space with a family-style menu. The walls will be adorned with art from Eduardo Sanabria, a Venezuelan artist in Doral who curated the selections.

The facility will also sport a rum room, which will feature more than 30 rum varieties from all over the world.

On opening day, the company will give away a free year of bowling (two games each month for a full year), to the first 250 visitors. Everyone in line will also get a raffle tickets, and 10 visitors will win $100 in gift cards.

Kings Bowl is the company’s tenth location. It originally opened in Boston and other cities in Massachusetts. Kings has now expanded to Chicago, Raleigh and Orlando.

“We’ve had our eyes on Doral for several years as a fast-growing city just outside of Miami. Doral is vibrant and beautiful in its own right, but it was in need of some great dining and entertainment options that don’t require the residents and workforce to drive to South Beach,” said Josh Rossmeisl, chief operating officer of Kings Bowl America.

Kings will be the county’s fifth bowling alley. The other four bowling facilities are Bird Bowl in West-Miami Dade, Bowlero at Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, Splitsville at Sunset Place, and The Basement in Miami Beach.

A sixth bowling alley will be breaking ground in Homestead on Friday. It will sit side-by side to a Downtown Transit Center with a 1,000 space parking garage, a multi-screen movie theater, restaurant, and retail stores.