Sure, you can get liquored up in Key West. But take this cool literary walking tour first

Thomas McGuane wrote "Panama" here in 1978. Surely the parties were amazing.

Key West has the reputation of being a laidback destination, but still, there are so many things to do on a weekend getaway there.

Here’s one more, and it doesn’t involve eating or drinking to excess: Take a literary walking tour.

By now, you’ve probably been to the famous Ernest Hemingway House and seen all the cats, but what about Casa Antigua, Hemingway’s first apartment, where he lived with wife Pauline? Or the house where Thomas McGuane wrote “Panama”?

On Fridays and Saturdays this summer, the Key West Literary Seminar will offer tours through old town highlighting the former homes and favorite haunts of writers including Hemingway, McGuane, Tennessee Williams, Shel Silverstein, Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Frost.

The Key West Public Library, South Florida’s first public library, is also on the tour. Freya Hendrickson

The tours were inspired by the original literary tours started by the late David A. Kaufelt, founder of the Key West Literary Seminar. Kaufelt died in 2014.

Tours begin at the Key West public library, 700 Fleming St., and end near the foot of Greene Street. They depart Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. and last around 90 minutes.

The cost is $25 per person. To reserve a spot, click here.

Casa Antigua was Ernest Hemingway’s first apartment, but later he moved on up to the more famous spot on Whitehead Street. Freya Hendrickson