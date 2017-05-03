Did Rolling Loud book the greatest rapper alive? You decide with this Kendrick Lamar primer

“Backseat Freestyle”

This song is Kendrick playing the role of boisterous rap superstar as he brags about the women he’s got and prays that he can get uhh…”intimate” with the world for three days in an Eiffel Tower-sized way. But the trick of it all is that in the story of this album it’s Lamar rapping to impress his boys as they ride through Compton and by the album’s end he’s much more solemn and remorseful.

“m.A.A.d. City” ft. MC Eiht

This song is essentially two songs in one and begins with a more aggressive beat and almost exasperated delivery from Kendrick as he sounds like he’s fighting off the demons of his Compton upbringing. About halfway into the track, Kendrick becomes the pupil to MC Eiht’s wise professor as he gives him a brief history of what Compton was and how surviving is just as crucial as it was in the ‘80s and ‘90s. The song then ends with a funk sample that would make Dr. Dre proud.

“Sing About Me, Dying of Thirst”

Another multi-faceted track on this album, Kendrick turns into a full-on storyteller portraying multiple characters and points of view all within a few verses. He tells the story of several characters that have been part of both this album and Section.80 before questioning himself. The second part of this track is a lamentation on gun violence, life in his hood and his own sins before closing with a skit that includes a remorseful prayer.