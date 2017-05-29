Miami heats up in June. Check out all these events.
It’s Caribbean Heritage Month and you can celebrate at a couple of events this month, rub elbows with celebs and one of Miami’s coolest DJs and watch pro wrestlers battle it out in the ring.
1. Summer Shorts Festival
The hilarious City Theatre troupe returns for its 22nd year presenting a program filled with 10-minute thought-provoking and innovative plays. June 1-July 2 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, http://www.arshtcenter.org
2. Colors of the Caribbean
Colors of the Caribbean celebrates Caribbean American Heritage Month every Thursday with music and flavors of the islands featuring live performances by Steel & We, Jamaica Live!, Hola Caribe along with an Arts & Crafts Village, Health & Wellness Zone and Kids Play Space.June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 at Hollywood ArtsPark at Young Circle, www.colorsofthecaribbean.com
3. Taste of the Caribbean
The Caribbean’s top chefs, pastry chefs and bartenders come together in a head-to-head competition to prepare the top dish, cocktail and dessert pastry. It’s also a chance for food and beverage suppliers to host educational sessions, provide samples and showcase the newest industry innovations. June 2-6, Hyatt Regency Miami, https://www.chtataste.com/
4. Coral Gables Restaurant Week
The City Beautiful is getting a makeover but that won’t stop this annual tradition celebrating the culinary gems in Coral Gables. For three weeks, participating restaurants will offer prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at discounted prices, a real deal for foodies. June 5-25, various participating restaurants throughout Coral Gables. coralgablesrestaurantweek.com
5. Ultimate Miami
This three-phase competition brings drag queens, comedians, bartenders together for the ultimate showdown in each category. Lime, Rob Base and TKA headline the Ultimate Bartender contest while comedian Carlos Mencia leads the comedy competition. June 8-10, Magic City Casino. www.theultimatemiami.com
6. WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour
Star-studded event with wrestlers Kevin Owens and AJ Styles duke it out in the ring as do Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal with The Singh Brothers, plus plenty of other Smackdown stars. June 9, BB&T Center, http://www.thebbtcenter.com/events/detail/wwe-live-1
7. Redland Summer Fruit Festival
Sample and buy the best and freshest summer fruits at this annual local agricultural show and sale of tropical fruits. Spend the weekend sampling local wines, rare fruits and nosh on tasty dishes. June 10-11, Redlands Fruit & Spice Park, http://redlandfruitandspice.com/
8. Cam Con
The Fourth Annual camming conference returns to South Beach for more naughtiness, bringing together voyeuristic webcam link operators with models, studio partners, fans and hosting websites. They’ll spend the weekend cavorting at workshops, poolside events, a model dinner and parties. June 20-24, SLS South Beach, camcon.com
9. Irie Weekend
DJ Irie, the Miami Heat’s official DJ, hosts a lineup of events including a celebrity golf tournament, VIP kick-off concert, BBQ Beach Bash and parties at LIV, River Yacht Club and E11EVEN. Proceeds benefit the IRIE Foundation, an organization that helps at-risk youth. June 29-July 2, various locations around Miami. www.irieweekend.com