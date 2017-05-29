Miami heats up in June. Check out all these events.

City Shorts will include seven 10-minute plays similar to the works shown at the Summer Shorts Festival. Here, Ken Clement, Jovan Jacobs and Rayner Garranchan star in a previous year’s Summer Shorts production of ‘Please Report Any Suspicious Activity.’George Schiavone

The hilarious City Theatre troupe returns for its 22nd year presenting a program filled with 10-minute thought-provoking and innovative plays. June 1-July 2 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, http://www.arshtcenter.org