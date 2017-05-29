Posted on

Miami heats up in June. Check out all these events.

Josie Gulliksen

It’s Caribbean Heritage Month and you can celebrate at a couple of events this month, rub elbows with celebs and one of Miami’s coolest DJs and watch pro wrestlers battle it out in the ring.

1. Summer Shorts Festival

City Shorts will include seven 10-minute plays similar to the works shown at the Summer Shorts Festival. Here, Ken Clement, Jovan Jacobs and Rayner Garranchan star in a previous year’s Summer Shorts production of ‘Please Report Any Suspicious Activity.’George Schiavone

The hilarious City Theatre troupe returns for its 22nd year presenting a program filled with 10-minute thought-provoking and innovative plays. June 1-July 2 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, http://www.arshtcenter.org

1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132
Take me there

2. Colors of the Caribbean

Performer and attendants at last year’s Colors of the Caribbean. (Facebook)

Colors of the Caribbean celebrates Caribbean American Heritage Month every Thursday with music and flavors of the islands featuring live performances by Steel & We, Jamaica Live!, Hola Caribe along with an Arts & Crafts Village, Health & Wellness Zone and Kids Play Space.June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 at Hollywood ArtsPark at Young Circle, www.colorsofthecaribbean.com

1 N. Young Cir., Hollywood, FL 33020
Take me there

3. Taste of the Caribbean

The Caribbean’s top chefs, pastry chefs and bartenders come together in a head-to-head competition to prepare the top dish, cocktail and dessert pastry. It’s also a chance for food and beverage suppliers to host educational sessions, provide samples and showcase the newest industry innovations. June 2-6, Hyatt Regency Miami, https://www.chtataste.com/

400 SE Second Ave., Miami, FL 33131
Take me there

4. Coral Gables Restaurant Week

Try the Swine Burger at Swine Southern Table & Bar during Coral Gables Restaurant Week. (Facebook)

The City Beautiful is getting a makeover but that won’t stop this annual tradition celebrating the culinary gems in Coral Gables. For three weeks, participating restaurants will offer prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at discounted prices, a real deal for foodies. June 5-25, various participating restaurants throughout Coral Gables. coralgablesrestaurantweek.com

Various restaurants throughout Coral Gables
Take me there

5. Ultimate Miami

Carlos Mencia headlines the Ultimate Miami Comedian contest, part of a series of events hosted by the Magic City Casino.

This three-phase competition brings drag queens, comedians, bartenders together for the ultimate showdown in each category. Lime, Rob Base and TKA headline the Ultimate Bartender contest while comedian Carlos Mencia leads the comedy competition. June 8-10, Magic City Casino. www.theultimatemiami.com

450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, FL 33125
Take me there

6. WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour

Randy Orton is part of the star-studded line-up at WWE event at BB&T Center. (Facebook)

Star-studded event with wrestlers Kevin Owens and AJ Styles duke it out in the ring as do Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal with The Singh Brothers, plus plenty of other Smackdown stars. June 9, BB&T Center, http://www.thebbtcenter.com/events/detail/wwe-live-1

1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise, FL 33323
Take me there

7. Redland Summer Fruit Festival

Summer Fruit Festival at Fruit and Spice Park.

Sample and buy the best and freshest summer fruits at this annual local agricultural show and sale of tropical fruits. Spend the weekend sampling local wines, rare fruits and nosh on tasty dishes. June 10-11, Redlands Fruit & Spice Park, http://redlandfruitandspice.com/

24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead , FL 33031
Take me there

8. Cam Con

Little Red Bunny made a name for herself as one of the top cam girls on the internet.

The Fourth Annual camming conference returns to South Beach for more naughtiness, bringing together voyeuristic webcam link operators with models, studio partners, fans and hosting websites. They’ll spend the weekend cavorting at workshops, poolside events, a model dinner and parties. June 20-24, SLS South Beach, camcon.com

1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

9. Irie Weekend

DJ Irie, the Miami Heat’s official DJ, hosts a lineup of events including a celebrity golf tournament, VIP kick-off concert, BBQ Beach Bash and parties at LIV, River Yacht Club and E11EVEN. Proceeds benefit the IRIE Foundation, an organization that helps at-risk youth. June 29-July 2, various locations around Miami. www.irieweekend.com

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists These are the next ‘it’ burger joints in South Florida, says Burger Beast
Tourists Catch the dark side of the moon (in more ways than one) at the return of Frost Museum’s laser show

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Miami Fashion Week 2017 is going to be legit. Seriously.
Miami Guide
Is Allapattah Miami’s next Wynwood?
Memorial Day Weekend events in Miami for patriots, reggae lovers and BBQ fans
Our Best of the Best Spotify playlist will make you an instant dancehall queen
Miami Survival Guide – navigate the Magic City with ease
Tourists This Miami Beach bar was just named one of Esquire’s best in America
Christian Louboutin’s ‘Miami’ sneakers are so MIAMI. Want to know how much they cost?
Tourists Remember that guava pastelito beer? Here’s where you can taste it this weekend
Is this new Miami Beach coffee and juice spot the next Starbucks?
These Ocean Drive cocktails scream ‘I’m a tourist!’ (but you should still give them a chance)