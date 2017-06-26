JUNE 30-JULY 4: Things to kick off your Fourth of July weekend

Participants compete in CocoWalk's 8th Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest to celebrate Independence Day in Coconut Grove on July 4, 2016. Eight contestants have 10 minutes to eat as many hot dogs as possible for a chance to win $300 worth of prizes.

Friday

TITANIC TEAM-UP

CHICAGO & THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

Classic-rock showcase features Chicago performing hits including “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “Does Anybody Really Know What Time it Is?” “Hard Habit to Break,” “If You Leave Me Now” and “You’re the Inspiration,” while the Doobies crank out “China Grove,” “Listen to the Music,” “Takin’ It to the Streets,” “Minute By Minute” and “What a Fool Believes.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, 601 Sansbury’s Way, West Palm Beach; LiveNation.com; $17-$117.

LEGENDS UNITE

THE ROCK PACK

Unique show features John Payne, former lead singer of ASIA; Lou Gramm, original lead singer of Foreigner; Steve Augeri, former lead vocalist of Journey; and Bobby Kimball, original lead singer of Toto. You’ll hear sing-along hits including “I Wanna Know What Love Is,” “Faithfully,” “Separate Ways,” “Only Time Will Tell,” “Hold the Line,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Heat of the Moment,” “Cold as Ice,” “Africa,” “Hot Blooded,” “Rosanna” and many more.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; Ticketmaster; $40-$80.

Saturday

MANGO MANIA!

INTERNATIONAL MANGO FESTIVAL

Love mangos? Annual celebration of the King of Tropical Fruits returns for its 25th year with this year’s theme, “From Wild to Table.” Enjoy the Mangos of the World display, featuring hundreds of different mango cultivars; fresh mango tastings; mango tree sales; gardening and cooking demos; lectures and workshops; the KidWay education booth; food vendors at Mangoville; and the famed Mango Auction at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Details: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651 or www.fairchildgarden.org; free with regular garden admission: $25, $18 seniors, $12 kids 6-17, free 5 and under.

IN THE HOUSE

KASKADE

Get a head start on 4th of July celebrations as this superstar DJ/producer from Chicago – real name Ryan Raddon – spins breezy progressive house and trance anthems from his latest album, “Atmosphere,” plus older faves including “I Remember,” “Room For Happiness” and “Lessons In Love.”

Details: 11 p.m. Saturday at LIV Nightclub, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.livnightclub.com; $75.

Sunday

“PUNK ROCK SUMMER CAMP”

VANS WARPED TOUR

Traveling modern-rock festival celebrates 23 years of embracing alternative culture with a typically stellar lineup featuring GWAR, Hatebreed, Sick of It All, American Authors, Bowling For Soup, The Acacia Strain, Save Ferris, The Ataris, blessthefall, Barb Wire Dolls and dozens more. Plus, as always, skaters can rock the half-pipe.

Details: 11 a.m. Sunday at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, 601 Sansbury’s Way, West Palm Beach; LiveNation.com; $42-$52.

GREYNOLDS PARK

BLUEGRASS JAM

Family-friendly outdoor festival satisfies your monthly bluegrass fix with honey-kissed harmonies backed by banjo, fiddle, mandolin and upright bass. Presented by the South Florida Bluegrass Association.

Details: 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Greynolds Park, 18500 NE 22nd Ave., North Miami Beach; 305-945-3425 or www.southfloridabluegrass.org; free, $7 park admission.

ALT-ROCKER FOR HIRE

SPENCER LUDWIG

L.A. trumpeter, singer and songwriter has performed with a who’s-who of modern-rock bands, including Foster the People (“Pumped Up Kicks”), Portugal The Man, Fitz and The Tantrums (“Out of My League”), St. Lucia, Cherubs and Capital Cities (“Safe and Sound”).

Details: 9 p.m. Sunday at the Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; Ticketmaster; $55-$150.

Next Week

FOURTH OF JULY PARADE

SALUTE TO SPORTS

Marvel at all the colorful floats cruising down sunset Strip, followed by a free Family Fun Day with complimentary refreshments and a Kids’ Zone. At 5 p.m., head to the BB&T Center (1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise) for a free outdoor concert and fireworks featuring music by the Baha Men (“Who Let the Dogs Out?”) and The Romantics (“What I Like About You”).

Details: 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday at City Park, 6700 Sunset Strip, Sunrise; www.sunrisefl.gov; free.

POSITIVE VIBRATIONS

FIRE ON THE FOURTH

Put a reggae spin on your 4th of July celebration with this family-friendly concert featuring the Spam All-Stars, Inner Circle and Bob Marley’s original band, The Wailers, followed by fireworks.

Details: Food trucks open at 11 a.m. Thursday (concerts begin at 4 p.m.) at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.miamibeachfl.gov; free.

POOL PARTY!

INDEPENDANCE

Stay cool by the fabulous Surfcomber Hotel pool while you sip cocktails and groove to the sounds of top DJs including The Martinez Brothers and Loco Dice.

Details: Noon Tuesday at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.surfcomber.com; $40-$150.

GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION

MIRAMAR AMPHITHEATER

Double celebration on the 4th brings performances by artists including Kelly Price, Tavares, John Elephante of Kansas, France Joli, Wayne Wonder and Eddie Santiago, plus a Kids’ Zone and fireworks display.

Details: 3-9 p.m. Tuesday at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar; www.miramarfl.gov; free.

COUNTRY COUPLET

TRACY LAWRENCE & DEANA CARTER

Celebrate the 4th with these two all-American country stars who will brighten the night just like the fireworks display to follow the show. You’ll hear Lawrence’s hits including “Sticks and Stones,” “Alibis” and “Texas Tornado,” while Nashville sweetheart Carter will perform “Strawberry Wine,” “We Danced Anyway” and “Did I Shave My Legs for This?”

Details: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Miccosukee Gaming & Resort, 500 SW 177th Ave., Miami; www.miccosukee.com; $35-$125.

ROCK ON

INCUBUS

California alt-rock band, led by lead singer Brandon Boyd, celebrates 20 years since its major-label debut with hits including “Anna Molly,” “Megalomaniac,” “Love Hurts” and “Drive,” plus tracks from its eighth studio album, “8,” which was produced by dubstep superstar and good friend Skrillex. Opening act is Jimmy Eat World (“Pain,” “The Middle”).

Details: 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, 601 Sansbury’s Way, West Palm Beach; LiveNation.com; $16.25-$71.50.

DYNAMIC DUO

ROD STEWART & CYNDI LAUPER

Raspy-voiced rock legend Stewart, who has sold more than 200 million records, teams up with former quirky new-wave singer Lauper, who has expanded on her “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” stardom. You’ll hear Stewart faves including “You Wear It Well,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “You’re In My Heart,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?,” “Forever Young” and “Maggie May,” while Lauper will sing “True Colors,” “She Bops,” “All Through the Night” and “Time After Time,” plus country tracks from her latest album, “Detour.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; Ticketmaster; $50-$255.

free for all

JAZZ AT MOCA

8-9:30 P.M. FRIDAY: Sit back and enjoy the eclectic sounds of the French Horn Collective, which plays gypsy jazz, swing, ska, polka and modern French music; Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; www.mocanomi.org.