This clothing swap is so 2017 (Read: Eco-friendly)

For the first time ever (yay for firsts!), Fashion Revolution (#WhoMadeMyClothes) is coming to the 305. The organization’s mission, you ask? To make the fashion industry a happier place where clothes do not come at the cost of people or our planet.

So how can YOU participate in the fashion fun? On Saturday, April 29, 2017 (from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.), pluck at least 5 items from your closet and head on over to Miami’s premier Fashion Revolution event. The soiree will be located at the Love Life Wellness Center in Wynwood (584 N.W. 27 Street).

First, an honest chat on sustainable fashion is in order. Local fashion designers and eco-friendly experts Karelle Levy of KRELwear, Veronica Pesantes of The Onikas (clothing pictured below), Coleen Coughlin of The Full Edit and Karina Gonzalez from Trunk Collective will discuss the topic of cruelty-free fashion. The panel will be moderated by Miami-based blogger, Valeria Hinojosa of Water Thru Skin.

“We want to get the community involved and actively participating in this movement; and show that Miami is filled with creative people who are changing the world and making their mark in sustainable fashion,” Gonzalez says.

Next up? A clothing swap! Each guest is invited to bring 5 or more lightly worn pieces from their closet to swap and score new duds. “The average garment is only worn four times, hence the benefit of a clothing swap — it extends the life of each piece. The fact that fast fashion wastes inordinate amount of water and natural resources, and at times involves inhumane working conditions, was the main impetus behind our event,” Pesantes says.

Feel-good vibes aside, vegan bites and wine will be served throughout the event. Cheers to living consciously!

Tickets are on sale for $10 in advance or $15 at the door and are available for purchase here