Her dad is a famous singer, but Jessica Springsteen can ride a horse like she was born to run

Jessica Springsteen is the daughter of famous singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen. But at 25-years-old, Jessica has ridden her own path to stardom as a competitive horseback rider. She is in Miami competing in the Longines Global Champions Tour, which made its debut on Miami Beach last year.

You’ve done the Longines Global Champions Tour​ competition several times. What is different about this event from all the others you do around the world?

I think this event is extra special to me because its the only GCT in the US, so it’s always something I really look forward to. Also the location is unbelievable. The event takes place right on the beach with the ocean in the back ground, it’s so beautiful and unique. Anyone walking by on the beach can stop and spectate! It’s a lot of fun.

Who are you riding for the Longines Global Champions Tour? How long have you been riding this particular horse?

I am riding Cynar and Davendy. Cynar I have had for a year and a half and Davendy I’ve had for almost four years. I know them both pretty well, but they have never competed at this event before. Sometimes the horses can be a bit surprised by their surroundings at this event!

Stefano Grasso/GCL

People think equestrian sports are so glamorous, but I bet most folks don’t know how hard you guys have to work. Give us a glimpse at the training you do daily for competition.

Yes it’s a lot of work and a really tough sport. I ride my horses six days a week to keep them fit for competition. We are working with animals, so they are unpredictable at times which is what makes the sport so difficult, but also so addictive. You can never master it! You’re always trying to learn more about your horse and what makes them perform and feel their best, but that’s what I love most about it. I feel really lucky to be able to do what I love with such special animals and compete at venues like this.

The Global Champions League also returns to Miami Beach, what are you most looking forward to regarding the team competition?

I’m really happy to be part of the Shanghai Swans – we had good results last year and I really enjoyed riding in the team competition. I think this year with the different format it will be even better, plus I’ll get to ride with new teammates Roger-Yves Bost and Daniel Deusser this year which is really unique in our sport. With the League you can bring riders together from various countries and it will be fantastic to compete alongside my four teammates of different nationalities this season. I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds in Miami Beach and hope people will be cheering us on!​

People probably guess by your last name who your dad is. Did your parents shield you from the public eye as a child?

My parents always supported me and pushed me to do what I love! ​

Stefano Grasso/LGCT

If you go

When: Thursday, April 13 through Saturday, April 15

Where: Longines Global Champions Tour of Miami Beach, between 21st and 22nd Streets, behind the Setai Hotel

Cost: Free on a first-come, first-served basis

Watch the competition live at globalchampionstour.com.