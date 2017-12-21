Posted on

January in Miami is full of concerts, festivals and shows. Here are the events that have us excited.

"Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story" (Zietgeist Films)
Christiana LillyFor Miami.com

Miami events in January hit the floor running and never slow down.

Start 2018 with a slew of cultural events — Dawoud Bey’s “The Birmingham Project” makes its way to the Frost Museum of Art, get your Gatsby on at Art Deco Weekend, indulge in chocolate at Fairchild, and see the world descend on the Magic City for the Miami Marathon*.

Plus, there’s music aplenty, from South Beach Jazz Festival to rocking out with The Killers.

* Now is not the time to decide a marathon is a good idea. It is, however, a good time to start training for next year.

South Beach Jazz Festival

(Branford Marsalis/Facebook)

Three shows over three days: An Evening with Branford Marsalis, Ignacio Berroa, and a jazz brunch with the Tal Cohen Jazz Ensemble.

When: Jan. 5 to 7

Where: Colony Theater, 1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach; Jewish Museum of Florida, 301 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach

Website: www.southbeachjazzfest.com

Cost: $28 and up

Miami Jewish Film Festival

“Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” (Zietgeist Films)

The story of the Jewish experience is told over two weeks throughout Miami. See more than 40 films from around the world chronicling the Holocaust, modern day Israel, comedies and documentaries on notable Jews who have changed the world.

When: Jan. 11 to 25

Where: Theaters and temples throughout Miami

Website: http://miamijewishfilmfestival.org

Cost: $13

Shakira

The winner of 12 Grammy Awards, the Colombian songstress travels to Miami for not one, but two shows that’ll have you not only singing, but shaking your non-lying hips.

When: Jan 12 and 13

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Where: AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

Website: www.aaarena.com

Cost: $76.50 and up

The Last Jimmy: A Hip Hop Musical Featuring “Dice Raw”

“The Last Jimmy” (Arsht Center)

The Roots’ Dice Raw presents a musical exploring the mass incarceration of black men, following the story of the last black man to be imprisoned as he navigates the prison and court systems.

When: Jan. 12 and 13

Time: Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

Website: http://www.arshtcenter.org

Cost: $25

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

The legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is recognized with a parade through Liberty City, ending at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park for a community celebration.

When: Jan 12 and 13

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Northwest 54th Street in Liberty City from Northwest 12 Avenue to Northwest 32nd Avenue

Website: http://www.miamiandbeaches.com/event/dr-martin-luther-king-jr-day-parade/755

Cost: Free

'Wrongful Death and Other Circus Acts'

(Arsht Center)

A personal injury attorney jumps at the chance for a payday after fatal plane crash, leading to the exploration of the cost of a human life.

When: Jan. 18 to Feb. 4

Where: Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

Website: http://www.arshtcenter.org

Cost: $50

 

Dawoud Bey: The Birmingham Project

“The Birmingham Project: Wallace Simmons and Eric Allums” (Dawoud Bey)

Bey brings to life the lives taken from the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in 1963, showcasing current residents of Birmingham, Alabama to represent the age of those killed, as well as the age they would be if they were alive today.

When: Jan. 18 to March 18

Where: Frost Art Museum

Website: https://thefrost.fiu.edu

Cost: $50

 

International Chocolate Festival

Mateo Cortes, 9, grinds cocoa seeds during the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden’s 10th Annual International Chocolate Festival on Saturday, January 23, 2016.

Get a sugar high at the tropical gardens, with endless samples, chocolate making and chef demonstrations, tours of the cacao plant life cycle, and more.

When: Jan 19 to 21

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables

Website: http://www.ftg.org

Cost: Adults $25, seniors $18, children $12, children 5 and younger free

Art Deco Weekend

Art school students strut their Art Deco-inspired designs during Art Deco Weekend.

Miami Beach is a living tribute to the Art Deco period, and this annual festival by the Miami Design Preservation League celebrates the art form with live music, a dance, classic car show, lectures, a street fair, films, and more.

When: Jan. 23

Time: 8 p.m.

Where: Throughout Miami Beach

Website: www.artdecoweekend.com

Cost: Most events are free; ticketed events $6 and up

The Killers

The Killers (Facebook)

The band hailing from Las Vegas hit the music scene in 2002 with their first hit, “Somebody Told Me,” and are bringing a night of rock to Miami before heading off to Orlando.

When: Jan. 23

Time: 8 p.m.

Where: AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

Website: www.aaarena.com

Cost: $76.50 and up

The Miami Marathon

Runners take over the MacArthur Causeway in both directions as they participate in the Miami Marathon on January 24, 2016.

Runners from around the country and the world descend on the Magic City for the annual marathon, snaking from the AmericanAirlines Arena to Miami Beach and back.

When: Jan. 28

Time: 6 a.m.

Where: AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

Website: www.themiamimarathon.com

Cost: Half marathon registration $125, marathon $140

