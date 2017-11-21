It never stops. Here’s where to party every single day of the week in Miami.

When it comes to partying, Miami doesn’t skip a beat. Whether you’re looking for a chill Monday night of bowling and beats, or a champagne-drenched Sunday Funday on the beach, you can rest assured that there’s something going on in the 305. Here are our Miami nightlife suggestions for every day of the week:

Monday

Where: Basement Miami

When: Mondays, starting at 10 p.m.

What: Basement’s Rhythm & Vibe Mondays features open format beats by rotating DJs, along with $10 shot-and-a-beers, $10 slushies, and complimentary bowling and ice skating until midnight. It’s Miami nightlife en fuego!

Details: 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.basementmiami.com

Admission/Cover: Free

Where: Tap 42 Gables

When: Mondays, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

What: Miami nightlife meets Monday night football at Tap 42. Watch the game and get 10 wings for $9, 20 wings for $17, and $5 42 Truths (Funky Buddha’s collaboration beer with Tap 42) with the purchase of any Wing Package.

Details: 301 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; www.tap42.com/coral-gables

Admission/Cover: Free

Tuesday

READ: Miami Guide – Nightlife

Where: WALL

When: Tuesdays, 11 p.m.

What: WALL’s Favela Beach party is Miami’s longest running Tuesday fete, where spotting superstars like Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Justin Bieber is as expected as your Wednesday morning hangover. If you’ve never experienced Miami nightlife, this is a good place to start.

Details: 2201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; www.wallmiami.com

Admission/Cover: Free entry for hotel guests and ladies, cover typically varies from $20-$50

Where: Wynwoood Yard

When: Tuesdays, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

What: DJ Next Door features Ivan Sandhas spinning chill electronic beats while you sip cocktails and craft beer from The Bar at The Yard.

Details: 56 NW 29th St., Miami; www.thewynwoodyard.com

Admission/Cover: Free

Where: Lolo’s Surf Cantina

When: Tuesdays, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.

What: The eatery’s newly launched Tacos & Tequila Tuesdays features half-off tacos, $5 margaritas, $5 Ilegal Mezcal and $3 Lunazul tequila shots all day.

Details: 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; www.loloscantina.com

Admission/Cover: Free

Where: Basement Miami

When: Tuesdays, 10 p.m.

What: Vinyl fans, this is your night. Enjoy tunes played by DJ Mike Dilla on vinyl and a silent disco in the bowling alley.

Details: 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.basementmiami.com

Admission/Cover: Free

Wednesday

Where: Bâoli Miami

When: Wednesday nights

What: Bâoli’s iconic My Boyfriend Is Out Of Town party is the ultimate girl’s night out, with performances by famous DJs, star sightings and lots of bubbly. It’s Miami nightlife done right.

Details: 1906 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.baolimiami.com

Admission/Cover: Free

Where: Wynwood Yard

When: Wednesdays, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

What: The Wynwood Yard proves Miami nightlife isn’t all techno, overcrowded nightclubs and phony drink prices. Enjoy live jazz performances curated by Chad Bernstein of Guitars over Guns and Spam Allstars.

Details: 56 NW 29th St, Miami; www.thewynwoodyard.com

Admission/Cover: Free

Where: American Social Brickell

When: Wednesdays, starting at 10 p.m.

What: This wouldn’t be a guide to Miami nightlife without some Latin flair. Get your salsa on at Ruma Wednesdays and enjoy $7 mojitos, $7 shots of Avion tequila, $20 beer buckets, $100 Avion or Absolut bottles, and free salsa lessons at midnight.

Details: 690 SW 1st Ct, Miami; americansocialbar.com/

Admission/Cover: Free

Where: Tap 42 Gables

When: Wednesdays all day

What: It’s a vino party with 1/2 off bottles of wine all day with the purchase of an entree.

Details: 301 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; www.thewynwoodyard.com

Admission/Cover: Free

Where: ORA

When: Wednesday nights

What: The megaclub’s new Wednesday weekly, “You & Me,” will feature rotating headlining DJs spinning deep house and light tech house.

Details: 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.oranightclub.com

Admission/Cover: Free

Thursday

READ: Miami Guide – Bars

Where: Villa Azur

When: Thursday nights

What: The most glam dinner garden party, including live DJ performances, dishes by Executive Chef Philippe Ruiz, and plenty of glitz.

Details: 309 23rd St., Miami Beach; www.villaazurmiami.com

Admission/Cover: Free

Where: ORA

When: Thursday nights

What: Open format and hip-hop presented by ORA and Varsity.

Details: 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.oranightclub.com

Admission/Cover: Free

Where: Basement Miami

When: Thursdays, starting at 9 p.m.

What: Basement hosts their Orange Bowl every Thursday in the bowling alley, featuring rotating DJs and drink specials like $5 drafts from Wynwood Brewery, $10 margaritas, and free bowling for locals.

Details: 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.basementmiami.com

Admission/Cover: Free

Where: The Anderson

When: Thursday nights

What: Every Thursday, The Anderson hosts Saved by The Anderson, featuring live music.

Details: 709 NE 79th St., Miami; www.theandersonmiami.com

Admission/Cover: Free

Friday

Where: Komodo Lounge

When: Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m.

What: Komodo’s third floor transforms into a weekend dance lounge with live DJs/performers and a full bar.

Details: 801 Brickell Ave, Miami; www.komodomiami.com

Admission/Cover: Free

Where: The Phillip an Patricia Frost Museum of Science

When: Every other Friday, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

What: Catch a laser show every other Friday. They’re set to retro tunes like Pink Floyd and Daft Punk in the Planetarium’s 67-foot dome.

Details: 1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; www.frostscience.com

Admission/Cover: Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children and include laser glasses.

Where: SLS South Beach

When: Fridays, 11:30 p.m.

What: SLS hosts a Gastby-style celebration kicking off with the beheading of champagne at 11:30pm followed by filling a tower of glasses poolside. Guests will enjoy a complimentary glass of bubbly.

Details: 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.slshotels.com/southbeach

Admission/Cover: No cover, but table reservations are highly recommended; call 305.455.2990 or email hyde.southbeach@sbe.com

Where: ORA

When: Friday nights

What: House music all night long by international headlining DJs like Max Vangeli, Rebecca & Fiona, Kryder and more.

Details: 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.oranightclub.com

Admission/Cover: Free

Where: Basement Miami

When: Fridays, starting at 10 p.m.

What: Basement’s Discobox features a rotating DJ playing open format with a little bit of disco mixed in.

Details: 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.oranightclub.com

Admission/Cover: $20

Saturday

READ: Miami Guide – Restaurants

Where: The Confidante Miami Beach

When: Saturdays, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

What: Backyard Saturdays pool party featuring rotating DJs, specialty cocktails, and a brand-new Backyard Menu.

Details: 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.theconfidantemiamibeach.hyatt.com

Admission/Cover: Free

Where: Portico Beer & Wine Garden

When: Saturdays, 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

What: Sunset Sessions featuring $5 specials on tap beers, bruschetta and wine, plus patio games of jenga, cornhole and ping pong, and live DJ performances by Latin Grammy Nominated producer Mr. Pauer.

Details: 3460 S Ocean Dr., Hollywood; www.porticohollywood.com

Admission/Cover: Free

Where: Komodo Lounge

When: Fridays and Saturdays, 10 p.m.

What: Komodo’s third floor transforms into a weekend dance lounge with live DJs/performers and a full bar.

Details: 801 Brickell Ave., Miami; www.komodomiami.com

Admission/Cover: Free

Where: Hyde Beach

When: Saturdays, 10 a.m.

What: Champagne showers, nitrogen blasts, house music, and cuisine from Katsuya are the name of the game at Swim Club Saturdays.

Details: 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach

Admission/Cover: No cover, but table reservations are highly recommended; call 305.455.2990 or email hyde.southbeach@sbe.com

Sunday

Where: Purdy Lounge

When: Sundays, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.

What: Classic hip-hop beats, rotating DJs, $6 Avion tequila specials and free entry.

Details: 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; www.purdylounge.com

Admission/Cover: Free

Where: Atton Brickell Miami

When: Sundays, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

What: Catch a “Movie Under the Stars” every Sunday on a 16-foot blow-up screen located on Atton’s picturesque rooftop pool deck. You’ll also get free popcorn and a featured menu with food and drink specials all night long.

Details: 1500 SW 1st Ave., Miami; www.attonbrickellmiami.com/

Admission/Cover: Free

Where: Wynwood Yard

When: Sundays, 2 p.m. – midnight

What: Reggae vibes featuring live Reggae artists and DJs and a range of themed nights celebrating everything from surf movies to Jamaican ska culture.

Details: 56 NW 29th St., Miami; www.thewynwoodyard.com

Admission/Cover: Free

Where: Sugar at EAST Miami

When: Sunday evenings

What: Watch the sunset as you get your sake on at Sake Sundays, spotlighting specialty SOTO sake cocktails and beats by a live DJ.

Details: 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami; www.east-miami.com

Admission/Cover: Free

Where: Ball & Chain

When: Sundays, 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

What: Salsero Sunday’s kick off with live Latin music, DJ sets, and free salsa lessons.

Details: 1513 SW 8th St., Miami; www.ballandchainmiami.com

Admission/Cover: Free

Where: Nikki Beach

When: Sundays all day

What: Get your brunch and groove on at South Beach’s most iconic Sunday party.

Details: 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; www.nikkibeach.com/destinations/beach-clubs/miami-beach

Admission/Cover: Free entry; brunch is $49.95.

Photo/WorldRedEye

Where: Kiki on the River

When: Sundays all day

What: Do brunch like a superstar and watch the megayachts roll in as you sip champagne sparklers and at this Sunday party.

Details: 450 NW North River Dr., MiamiBeach; www.kikiontheriver.com

Admission/Cover: Free