Is it happy hour yet? If it is, here’s where you should go in Brickell

Margaritas are king at Cantina La 20.
By Amanda MesaFor Miami.com

Brickellistas, rejoice! We’ve tracked down the best happy hours in the neighborhood and compiled them all into one helpful happy hour guide. So you can stop Googling and start guzzling discounted drinks.

La Centrale

Newly opened Italian food hall La Centrale doesn’t offer a happy hour. It offers happiness all day long — in the form of $10 Negronis at the second floor bar. If you’re a super fan of the Italian classic cocktail, enjoy bottomless Negronis from the new fountain downstairs in the marketplace for $14.

La Centrale, 601 S. Miami Ave. Suite 181-C, Miami

Casa Tua Cucina

Newly opened at Saks Brickell City Centre, Casa Tua Cucina just launched a new happy hour from 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday. Swing by and enjoy $4 beer, $6 wine, $8 cocktails and bites ranging from $3-$10.

 

 

 

Casa Tua, 70 SW Seventh St., Miami

Cantina La 20

Brickell’s upscale Mexican eatery Cantina La 20 offers half-priced select drinks from 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Cantina La 20, 495 Brickell Ave., Miami

American Social Brickell

Soak up waterside views while sipping $10 cocktails and half-priced select liquors, beers, and wine during American Social Brickell’s happy hour, offered weekdays from 4-8 p.m. You can also take advantage of $6 appetizers to keep your state of tipsy at bay.

American Social, 690 SW First Ct., Miami

Barsecco

Barsecco offers happy hour daily from 4-8 p.m. featuring $6 craft cocktails and tapas, along with live music. On Tuesdays, you can enjoy live musical performances by Thug Sinatra at 7 p.m. in the lounge. It’s all part of a new concept called The Cottontail, happening every Tuesday starting at 5 p.m.

Barsecco, 1421 S. Miami Ave., Miami

Komodo

Star-studded Komodo’s Lucky 9 Happy Hour features discounted signature cocktails and bites like the Grutman Pastrami Egg Roll, salt cod dumplings, and salmon tacos from 5-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Komodo, 801 Brickell Ave., Miami

Big Easy Wine Bar & Grill

From 4-7 p.m. every day, you can take advantage of $5 draft beers and half-off wines by the glass, well spirits and signature cocktails during Big Easy Wine Bar & Grill’s Easy Hour. There’s also a live DJ from 5-8 p.m.

Big Easy Wine Bar & Grill, 701 S. Miami Ave. #339a, Miami

Atton Brickell Miami's UVA & Vista Bar

Chill at UVA in the lobby or head up to Atton Miami’s rooftop Vista Bar between 5 and 8 p.m. every day for half-priced drinks and discounted small plates. The views, of course, are free.

Atton Brickell Miami, 1500 SW First Ave., Miami

Tacology

Located inside the new Brickell City Centre, Tacology hosts happy hour from 5-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday featuring half-priced select drinks. Swing by on a Monday and enjoy industry night specials like half-off Mexican beers, Micheladas, classic margaritas and No Mames margaritas from 7-10 p.m. Or try Taco Tuesday and get two pastor tacos and a shot for just $10 from 12-11 p.m.

 

Tacology, Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami

Stone Sports Bar, CMX

If movies, $5 beers and house wine, $9 slushie wines (say what?!) and $6 spirits and signature cocktails are your jam, stop by Stone Sports Bar at CMX Cinema during happy hour, hosted from 3-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

 

Stone Sports Bar, 701 S. Miami Ave. Suite 401, Miami

Quinto La Huella

The best part about Quinto La Huella’s happy hour isn’t the fact that you can get beer for $5, cocktails for $7, and wine and small plates for $7-$10 — it’s that you can do it Every. Single. Day. Just make sure you get there between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

 

Quinto La Huella, 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami

Pubbelly Sushi

Juan Fernando Ayora

From 4-7 p.m. every Monday-Saturday, Pubbelly offers a happy hour menu featuring snacks priced from $4-$14, as well as rolls and sashimi priced from $10-$15. You can also score $4 beers, $6 sake and wine by the glass, and $8 cocktails.

 

Pubbelly Sushi, 701 S. Miami Ave. #421, Miami

