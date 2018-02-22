Is Downtown Dadeland the coolest enclave in Miami’s suburbs? It seems like it.

Pinecrest and Kendall peeps, Downtown Dadeland wants you to get out of the ‘burbs and experience the city life.

Located across the street from the OG Dadeland Mall, Downtown Dadeland is brimming with yummy eats, shops, fitness studios, and nail & hair salons. Here, we give you the 411 on the open-air, mixed-use property brimming with over 127,635 square feet of space.

All. The. Food.

Downtown Dadeland is home to a wave of first-of-their kind restaurants, including: Barley an American Brasserie, a rustic-style gastropub; The Brick, a farm-to-table infused concept; Ghee Indian Kitchen, and Nanndi Frozen Cream & Pastry Shop, which handcrafts an all-natural blend of ice cream and Italian gelato in a variety of unexpected flavors. Tried-and-true favorites such as Chili’s, Iron Sushi, Harry’s Pizzeria, Lime Fresh, Panera Bread, Pubbelly Sushi and Passion del Cielo are also on site.

Coming soon? Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen and Abi Maria cocktail bar.

Eat, Sleep, Train, Repeat

Once you’re done diving into a piping hot hand-tossed pie from Harry’s, it’s time to break a sweat. Namaste in shape at Corpo Yoga Studio or torch up to 1,000 calories during an Orange Theory Fitness class which mixes top-of-the-line equipment, upbeat music and instructors channeling more intensity than the Energizer Bunny.

Be Your Best Selfie

Because it’s all about #selfcare, Downtown Dadeland offers head-to-toe beauty treatments. Pamper yourself at Angel Nail & Spa for relaxing manicure and pedicure or score a new ‘do at Paul Mitchell. The Spot Barbershop for the gentlemen is slated to open as well.

Shopping

Right now, Downtown Dadeland is home to several retail spots. Grab your favorite chardonnay at Liquor Mart or turn your pad from drab to fab with a pit stop at West Elm. Men’s Warehouse and Verizon are also hand and a Club Champion will be joining the retail mix soon.