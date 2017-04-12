Interactive art showcase Biennale of Moving Images makes U.S. debut at Faena

Beginning this Friday, April 14, FAENA ART will present a selection of highlights from the Centre d’Art Contemporain Genève’s Biennale of Moving Images.

Directed by Ximena Caminos and Andrea Bellini, the event combines visual art, film and live performances. The exhibit includes video installations by Sophia Al Maria, Karima Ashadu, Paulina Boudry and Renate Lorenz among others plus a film program with work by Yuri Ancarani, Bertille Bak, Bodil Furu, Jillian Mayer, Paris Kain and more. Presented for the first time in the U.S., the event will also feature an open-air screen program in Faena’s Hotel Screening Room and in the patio of the Faena Bazaar at 3400 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach.

The exhibition will be on view to the public April 14 through April 30 from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. For more information, visit www.faenaart.org.