Let’s get post-apocalyptic at these screenings in Miami’s indie movie theaters
This week get your movie fix with a slew of both classics and new foreign flicks screening around the 305.
1. 'Battle Royale'
Fukasaku’s violent epic takes place in the near future, when young teens are sent to a remote island to hunt and kill each other. It’s the original “Hunger Games,” with a lot more blood.
11:45 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at O Cinema Miami Beach, 500 71st Street, Miami Beach. Tickets are $10 via o-cinema.org.
2. 'Young & Beautiful' (Jeune et Jolie)
A beautiful 17-year-old becomes a call-girl after losing her virginity in this film by Francois Ozon.
1 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th Street, Miami. Tickets via o-cinema.org.
3. 'RISK'
By Academy Award winning director Laura Poitras, “RISK” offers a character study of Julian Assange in the aftermath of a high stakes election year.
9 p.m. Friday, May 5; 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7; and 9 p.m. Monday, May 8 through Thursday, May 11 at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th Street, Miami. Tickets are $11 via o-cinema.org.
4. 'Toussaint Louverture'
At only eight years old, Toussaint Louverture witnesses a tragedy befall his enslaved father. Two decades later and now a free man, Louverture leads the first successful slave uprising that paved the way for the independence of Haiti in this film by Phillipe Niang.
7 p.m. Friday, May 5 at O Cinema Miami Shores, 9806 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores. Tickets are $16 via o-cinema.org.
5. 'Graduation'
“Graduation” by acclaimed filmmaker Cristian Mungiu follows the story of a doctor working toward a better life for his teenage daughter in Romania.
6:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, May 5; 4:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 at the Miami Beach Cinematheque, 1130 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach. Tickets are $11 via mbcinema.com/
6. 'Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior'
Watch the second installment in George Miller’s epic post-apocalyptic series, starring Mel Gibson as “Mad” Max Rockatansky.
11:45 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at ThCoral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables. Tickets are $8 via gablescinema.com.