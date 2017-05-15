From serial killers to psychiatric institutions – this week’s movie list has it all
On this week’s lists of films to catch: death, infidelity, mental asylums, and serial killers – oh my!
1. 'Truman'
Two childhood friends, one of whom has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, reunite in Madrid in this award-winning film by director Cesc Gay.
“Truman” opens Friday, May 19 at O Cinema Miami Beach, 500 71st Street, Miami Beach. Tickets are $11 via o-cinema.org.
2. 'Hounds of Love'
Set in suburban Perth, Australia during the 1980s, “Hounds of Love” tells the story of Vicki Maloney, a victim of serial killers John and Evelyn White who must find a way to escape the disturbed couple.
“Hounds of Love” opens Friday, May 19 at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th Street, Miami. Tickets are $11 via o-cinema.org.
3. 'The Lovers'
Starring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts, “The Lovers” is a funny look at a long-married, unfaithful couple who, despite being on the verge of breaking up, suddenly find a spark of romance.
“The Lovers” opens Friday, May 19 at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th Street, Miami. Tickets are $11 via o-cinema.org.
4. 'Like Crazy'
Billionaire countess Beatrice and mysterious, tattooed Donatella are both patients at the Villa Biondi, a psychiatric clinic, in Paolo Virzi’s new film. The two forge an unlikely friendship when they escape the mental institution and flee to seek love and happiness in the real world.
Catch “Like Crazy” opens Friday, May 19 at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables. Tickets are $11.75 via gablescinema.com.
5. 'One Week and a Day'
After burying their son, Eyal and Vicky try to resume their lives in Asaph Polonsky’s debut film, which became a hit during the Cannes Film Festival Critics’ Week and took home major awards at the Jerusalem Film Festival.
“One Week and a Day” is screening Friday, May 19 through May 25 at the Miami Beach Cinematheque, 1130 Washington Ave, Miami Beach. Tickets are $11 via mbcinema.com.
6. 'Citizen Jane: Battle for the City'
Directed by Matt Tyranuer, “Citizen Jane” chronicles activist Jane Jacobs’ battle against construction titan Robert Moses, who planned to level lower Manhattan to build a highway.
Catch “Citizen Jane: Battle for the City” Friday, May 19 at 12 a.m. at MDC’s Tower Theater, 1508 SW 8th Street, Miami. Tickets are not yet available.