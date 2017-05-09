Posted on

Miami’s indie movie theaters have some monster flicks this week

By Amanda Mesa

From Emily Dickinson to rampaging monsters, satisfy every side of your inner film buff with this week’s can’t miss screenings.

1. 'One Week and a Day'

After burying their son, Eyal and Vicky try to resume their lives in Asaph Polonsky’s debut film, which became a hit during the Cannes Film Festival Critics’ Week and took home major awards at the Jerusalem Film Festival.

Screening this weekend through next at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables. Tickets are $11.75 via gablescinema.com.

2. 'A Quiet Passion'

V63A0084-169 copy.jpg

Cynthia Nixon plays poet Emily Dickinson in British director Terence Davies’ “A Quiet Passion.”

Opens Friday, May 12 at O Cinema Miami Beach, 500 71st Street, Miami Beach, FL. Tickets are $11 via o-cinema.org. You can also catch it at the Bill Cosford Cinema, 5030 Brunson Dr, Coral Gables. Tickets are $10 via cosfordcinema.com.

3. 'Colossal'

Anne Hathaway plays an unemployed party-girl named Gloria who learns she is somehow connected to a giant creature that is ravaging Seoul on the other side of the world.

Opens Friday, May 12 at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th Street, Miami. Tickets are $11 via o-cinema.org.

4. 'Graduation'

“Graduation” by acclaimed filmmaker Cristian Mungiu follows the story of a doctor working toward a better life for his teenage daughter in Romania.

Friday-Sunday at Miami Beach Cinematheque, 1130 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach. Tickets are $11 via mbcinema.com.

