Hippies, commies and Wonder Woman screen at Miami’s indie cinemas

By Amanda Mesa

Catch these indie films this week in Miami. 

1. 'The Commune'

Inspired partly by his own experiences as a child growing up in a ’70s hippie commune, this comic drama by Thomas Vinterberg follows a couple in Denmark who inherit a house and invite friends and eccentrics to cohabit.

Catch “The Commune” Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., Sunday, June 4 at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., Monday, June 5 at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., Tuesday, June 6 at 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., and Wednesday, June 7 through Thursday, June 8 at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $11.75 via gablescinema.com at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables.

2. 'ELIÁN'

Narrated by Raul Esparza and executive produced by Alex Gibney, this documentay explores the tale of Elián González, the 5-year-old Cuban boy who was found floating in the Florida Straits by himself in 1999. Premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, the film features interviews with all those involved.

Catch “ELIÁN” on Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m., Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., and Monday, June 5 through Thursday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. at O Cinema Miami Beach, 500 71st Street, Miami Beach. Tickets are $11 via o-cinema.org.

3. 'David Lynch: The Art Life'

Take a peek into the art, music and early films of David Lynch in this documentary by Jon Nguyen.

Catch “David Lynch: The Art Life” on Friday, June 2 at 6:45 p.m. and 9 p.m., Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 at 6:45 p.m. and 8:55 p.m., and Wednesday, June 7 through Thursday, June 8 at 9 p.m. at the Miami Beach Cinematheque, 1130 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach. Tickets are $11 via mbcinema.com.

4. 'Wonder Woman'

Directed by Patty Jenkins, this new adaptation of the classic comic story brings to life one of the world’s most kick-butt heroines.

Catch “Wonder Woman” on Friday, June 2 at 1 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 10:20 p.m., Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 10:20 p.m., and Monday, June 5 at 1 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 10:20 p.m. at The Landmark at Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Ave #3005, Coral Gables. Tickets are $10.50 on weekdays and $12.50 on weekends (including Friday) via landmarktheatres.com.

5. 'The Lovers'

Starring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts, “The Lovers” is a funny look at a long-married, unfaithful couple who, despite being on the verge of breaking up, suddenly find a spark of romance.

Catch “The Lovers” on Friday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, June 3 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Sunday, June 4 at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday, June 5 through Wednesday, June 7 at 7 p.m., and Thursday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at the Cosford Cinema, 5030 Brunson Dr, Coral Gables. Tickets are $10 via cosfordcinema.com.

