Wyclef is taking over Miami this weekend: ‘There are a lot of surprises when I’m in town.’

Miami, get ready for some Wyclef sightings.

If you miss the Haiti-born hip hop star Wyclef Jean at the Sounds of Little Haiti on Friday, don’t worry. You’ll have at least one other chance to see him.

Wyclef is hosting Ladies Night at the new MadHouse party at Cafe Iguana in Pembroke Pines on Friday. Local promoter Joey Budafuco keeps the island vibes going at Cafe Iguana’s three rooms (hip hop, reggae/dancehall and zouk/konpa) with two-for-one martini specials for the ladies and Best of the Best Concert ticket giveaways every hour.

“I’ll be juggling for the grown and sexy,” Wyclef says; “juggling” is what he calls his DJ mixing technique that he does just for the ladies.

In the ’90s, Wyclef and his Creole narrations were instrumental in Budafuco’s promotion of reggae and hip hop events in Miami among second generation Haitian-Americans while also catering to carnival-loving West Indians.

“For us, Budafuco is like ‘The Godfather,’ ” Wyclef said. “I’m looking forward to rocking with him.”

With a capacity to hold up to 3,000 club goers, Cafe Iguana is the only spot in South Florida, that “exposes all of the international elements of Miami as well as hip hop,” in one night, said 99JAMZ DJ Nasty, who regularly hosts Iguana’s Friday night party and doesn’t mind the celebrity assist at all.

“You find all facets of the world in one night,” he said. “You just walk in and feel you are in the Caribbean. Then you go into the hip hop room and you get the real essence of Miami on top of the rest of the country, and if you want to dabble in some Haitian flavor, you can go into the konpa and zouk room.”

Nasty says Wyclef’s deejaying will undoubtedly be something special, and different from what the crowds will most likely see at Sounds of Little Haiti, where the former Fugee will be singing old and new hits.

“The energy he is going to bring inside the building on top of the energy already inside Cafe Iguana is going to be amazing,” Nasty said.

Wyclef’s DJ set will be a throwback party for clubgoers mature enough to remember Rockers Island from the long gone club Amnesia, or MadHouse at the MadFish Grill on Key Biscayne, where Gisselle “the Wassy One” kept the crowd jumping and waving til sunup.

“I’m going to be taking it back sexy and modern,” Wyclef said. “When I DJ, I call it ‘juggling,’ as opposed to clashing. You’re playing for the ladies.”

But that’s not all. Wyclef dropped a hint that there might be more in the works during his trip: “There are a lot of surprises when I’m in town.”

Obviously we snooped around and here is what we found out about Wyclef’s mysterious Miami itinerary: There are at least two more opportunities to spot the hip hop star, who is promoting his 10-track EP “J’ouvert,” released February.

Wyclef will be filming two videos in and around Little Haiti on Saturday: “Lady Haiti,” one of his favorite songs on album and “Concrete Rose,” with Little Haiti native, rapper Zoey Dollaz. The new sound – which Wycelf calls “Vodou trap,” rara band meet trap – was produced by Wyclef and his new protégé Waive Boy from Heads Music.

Earlier this year, Wyclef celebrated the 20th anniversary since the release of his solo debut album after leaving the Fugees, “Carnival.” While promoting his new album, he’s also got another one, his third installation of the Carnival called, “The Fall and the Rise of the Refugees.” Pre-order kicks off in June.

Happy Wyclef sightings.