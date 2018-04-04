If you love to eat (and you do), don’t miss these amazing food events

Unlimited craft beer samples? Check. Flip cup, beer pong and beer-in-hand H.O.R.S.E.? Check. Live music and DJs? Check. If all of the above sounds like your kind of party, head to Sprung! at Wynwood Marketplace.

General admission is $40 and includes unlimited craft beer samples from 4-7 p.m. A Beer Socialite pass is $70 and includes the same, plus early admission from 3-7 p.m. with a free bag and glass. And VIP Access is $90 and will let you get started as early as 2:30 p.m. It also includes access to a VIP tent with air-conditioned bathrooms, free food, a t-shirt and exclusive tastings.

When and where: from 2:30-7 p.m. April 7 at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; www.IGotSprung.com.