If you love to eat (and you do), don’t miss these amazing food events
Can’t get enough of great food and palate-pleasing drinks? Then clear out your calendar for these upcoming food events.
From local brews and celebrity chef-helmed BBQs to cooking classes and a croissant contest, this guide will help you plan the most satisfying spring yet.
Sprung!
Unlimited craft beer samples? Check. Flip cup, beer pong and beer-in-hand H.O.R.S.E.? Check. Live music and DJs? Check. If all of the above sounds like your kind of party, head to Sprung! at Wynwood Marketplace.
General admission is $40 and includes unlimited craft beer samples from 4-7 p.m. A Beer Socialite pass is $70 and includes the same, plus early admission from 3-7 p.m. with a free bag and glass. And VIP Access is $90 and will let you get started as early as 2:30 p.m. It also includes access to a VIP tent with air-conditioned bathrooms, free food, a t-shirt and exclusive tastings.
When and where: from 2:30-7 p.m. April 7 at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; www.IGotSprung.com.
Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW 2nd Ave., Miami
Grillin N' Chillin
For summertime celebrating, Grillin N’ Chillin at Wynwood Marketplace has it all. Kick off BBQ season with South Florida’s leading pit masters at this year’s BBQ Cook-Off at the Kitchen Lab. Then watch as the event’s host performs a roast comedy show and vote for your favorite contestant in Miami’s Best Backyard Burger competition. There’s also a Family Fun Zone for kids and a Hot Dogz playground for your doggos.
The best part? The event is free!
When and where: from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. April 8 at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; www.WynwoodBBQFest.com
Music Bites at CHARCOAL Garden Bar + Grill
Enjoy a full-sensory experience that pairs classical chamber music by the New World Symphony with fine dining at Music Bites. While you snack on dishes like hangar steak, vegetarian lasagna and chocolate tortes, you’ll learn about the correlation between the food you’re eating and the sounds you’re hearing.
Enjoy dinner for $45 or add a wine pairing for $30 extra.
When and where: from 7-9 p.m. April 10 at Charcoal Garden Bar + Grill, 82 NW 29th St., Miami; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-bites-with-new-world-symphony-tickets-44269319727
Croissant Battle Miami
Does the thought of buttery, flaky crescent-shaped pastries excite you? If so, head to the French Morning’s first ever Croissant Battle Miami, where South Florida’s top bakers will try their best to impress more than 300 foodies and a panel of judges, including a special French celebrity guest. A blind tasting will determine Miami’s Best Croissant.
General admission is $25 per person and includes the grand tasting of croissants as well as assorted breads and pastries from local bakeshops, charcuterie, jams and a cheese buffet, plus one complimentary glass of wine and water per person. VIP tickets are $45 per person and include a premium brunch buffet and bottomless mimosas and wine.
When/Where: from 12-3 p.m. April 15 at The National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; http://nationalhotel.com/event/croissant-battle-miami-2018/
Taste of the Nation
This year marks the 30th anniversary of Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry. Guests will get to sip and sample cocktails and dishes by some of the area’s most talented chefs, sommeliers, brewers, and mixologists. The proceeds will benefit No Kid Hungry, a charity dedicated to ending child hunger in America.
General admission tickets are $150 and include unlimited samples from 7-10 p.m. VIP admission is $200 and includes all of the above, plus entry to the Chef’s After Party at R House from 10 p.m. – midnight.
When and where: from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, April 27 at Ice Palace Film Studios, 59 NW 14th St., Miami; https://events.nokidhungry.org/events/south-floridas-taste-nation/
Right On Target® Cooking Classes at The Yard
The Wynwood Yard has launched a series of cooking classes with some of Miami’s leading chefs. Next up on the schedule, Executive Chef Pablo Zitzmann of No Name Chinese will teach foodies how to make dumplings in a hands-on lesson. Partially funded by Target Foundation, proceeds from the cooking class will benefit Miami-based Wellness in Schools programs dedicated to ending childhood obesity.
Tickets are $50 .
When and where: from 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 2 at The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; http://bit.ly/CookwithPabloZitzmann.
Cochon555
One of the country’s buzziest food, wine and spirit celebrations, Cochon555 hits the 1 Hotel South Beach on June 10. The event will bring together more than 100 chefs, farmers, distillers, sommeliers, brewers and barkeeps with one common theme: heritage breed pork.
General admission is $130 and includes unlimited tastings at the event. VIP tickets are $200 and include early admission at 4 p.m. and access to an exclusive VIP area.
When and where: from 4-7:30 p.m. June 10 at the 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; http://cochon555.com/us-tour/
WYNpairings at Wynwood Oven
Wynwood Oven now offers a flight of four rotating rare fine wines paired with dishes by Chef Alexandro Garcia. Enjoy the wines by themselves for $18.95 or do the whole food pairing experience for $35.95.
When and where: starting at 6 p.m. every evening at Wynwood Oven, 2085 NW Second Ave., Miami; http://wynwood-oven.com/.
Pizza Tuesday at Forte dei Marmi
Every Tuesday, foodies can head to Forte dei Marmi to savor a menu of specialty pizzas from Chef Antonio Mellino’s authentic Italian pizza oven. Creations range from the classic to imagined combinations, like a Pata Negra Pizza made with rucola and shaved parmigiana and a White Pizza with Gorgonzola, walnuts, pears and Périgord truffle.
When and where: Pizza Tuesday happens every week at Forte dei Marmi, 150 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; http://fdmmiami.com/.
Tiki Thursdays at CHARCOAL Kitchen + Bar
Thursdays are getting tropical at CHARCOAL Kitchen + Bar, where you can enjoy $8 tiki bites and $8 tiki drinks.
When and where: every Thursday from 8-10:30 p.m. at CHARCOAL Garden Bar + Grill, 82 NW 29th St., Miami; http://www.thewynwoodyard.com/events/2018/4/5/tiki-thursdays-at-charcoal.