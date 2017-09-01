Posted on

Hurricane Harvey fundraisers, donation drives and benefits in Miami

Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey, left, and fellow Cowboys help unload approximately 300,00 pieces of donated apparel from a tractor trailer at The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. The clothing items were donated to aid Hurricane Harvey evacuees who are sheltering in North Texas. (Ron Baselice/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
By Amy Reyes For Miami.com

Across the national folks are coming together to pool resources to help out the victims of Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent flooding on the eastern coast of Texas. Locally, here are some ways you can contribute to the relief efforts. 

Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert at The Wynwood Yard

On Monday The Wynwood Yard hosts an afternoon line-up of local acts including Ryan Rachal, Robbie Elias and the Revenge, Nathalie Nesh, Dama Vicke, EONS, Cortadito and Brothers of Others to The Yard’s Simple Vodka Stage for Miamians in a benefit concert to raise money and donations for our Texas neighbors.

Donated hygiene products, diapers and toiletries will be accepted at an on-site disaster relief donation booth. Contributions of $10, $25 and $100 will also be accepted online, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to a Miami Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, administered by The Miami Foundation. The contributions will be equally divided between Global Giving’s Hurricane Relief Fund, Bethel’s Place (a non-profit based in Houston) and T.E.E.S. or Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success, a non-profit founded in Houston, with additional operations in Miami which will be in charge of logistics and shipping of local donations.

20 percent of all purchases at The Bar at The Yard will also go directly to the Miami Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund administered by The Miami Foundation. In addition, every Simple Vodka cocktail purchased during the event will result in a meal donated to Feeding Texas.

Live Nation/Fillmore Miami Beach will raffle two tickets to the Sept. 6th  Modest Mouse concert at The Fillmore on Monday as well.

4 p.m.-midnight Monday, Sept. 4 at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami; admission is free (with RSVP), guests are encouraged to purchase donation tickets to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. RSVP and purchase donation tickets here.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins unveiled some of their new dining options on Tuesday.Patrick Farrell

Miami Dolphins are hosting a donation drive to collect items to assist the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Donations will be accepted at two locations:  Hard Rock Stadium and Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. A full list of supplies needed for donation can be found at www.dolphins.com, but includes the following items:

Baby diapers
Baby formula
Baby clothes
Nonperishable food
Bottled Water
Sanitizer wipes
Clothing
School Supplies
Batteries
Candles
Blankets
Feminine Hygiene Products
Toiletries
Socks
New Underwear (Sweatpants & Shirts)

Starting at 10 a.m. through Friday, Sept. 15

DROP OFF:

Hard Rock Stadium – 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens  

Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University – 7500 SW 30th Street, Davie

Federal Donuts

Federal Donuts, in partnership with Maker’s Mark, will launch a new fancy doughnut called the “Peanut Caramel Apple” in Miami to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month. For Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 1-4) 100 percent of the proceeds from the doughnut will go to the Houston Food Bank. What’s more, Maker’s Mark will match Federal Donuts’ donation dollar for dollar.

250 NW 24th St, Miami; Open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday

Menin Hospitality

In efforts to help those affected by Hurricane HarveyMenin Hospitality has created the Texas Lemonade, a specialty drink that will be at all of their hotel bars and restaurant bars. Selling for $12, a portion of the proceeds will go towards the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief for Houston. The drink will be available at the following venues:
Texas Lemonade: selling for $12 
1.5 oz. Titos
1 oz. Lemon Juice
1 oz. Simple Syrup
Crushed Ice
Topped with Aperol and Fresh Mint Sprig.

