Hurricane Harvey fundraisers, donation drives and benefits in Miami
Across the national folks are coming together to pool resources to help out the victims of Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent flooding on the eastern coast of Texas. Locally, here are some ways you can contribute to the relief efforts.
On Monday The Wynwood Yard hosts an afternoon line-up of local acts including Ryan Rachal, Robbie Elias and the Revenge, Nathalie Nesh, Dama Vicke, EONS, Cortadito and Brothers of Others to The Yard’s Simple Vodka Stage for Miamians in a benefit concert to raise money and donations for our Texas neighbors.
Donated hygiene products, diapers and toiletries will be accepted at an on-site disaster relief donation booth. Contributions of $10, $25 and $100 will also be accepted online, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to a Miami Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, administered by The Miami Foundation. The contributions will be equally divided between Global Giving’s Hurricane Relief Fund, Bethel’s Place (a non-profit based in Houston) and T.E.E.S. or Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success, a non-profit founded in Houston, with additional operations in Miami which will be in charge of logistics and shipping of local donations.
20 percent of all purchases at The Bar at The Yard will also go directly to the Miami Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund administered by The Miami Foundation. In addition, every Simple Vodka cocktail purchased during the event will result in a meal donated to Feeding Texas.
Live Nation/Fillmore Miami Beach will raffle two tickets to the Sept. 6th Modest Mouse concert at The Fillmore on Monday as well.
4 p.m.-midnight Monday, Sept. 4 at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami; admission is free (with RSVP), guests are encouraged to purchase donation tickets to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. RSVP and purchase donation tickets here.
Miami Dolphins are hosting a donation drive to collect items to assist the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Donations will be accepted at two locations: Hard Rock Stadium and Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. A full list of supplies needed for donation can be found at www.dolphins.com, but includes the following items:
Baby diapers
Baby formula
Baby clothes
Nonperishable food
Bottled Water
Sanitizer wipes
Clothing
School Supplies
Batteries
Candles
Blankets
Feminine Hygiene Products
Toiletries
Socks
New Underwear (Sweatpants & Shirts)
Starting at 10 a.m. through Friday, Sept. 15
DROP OFF:
Hard Rock Stadium – 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens
Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University – 7500 SW 30th Street, Davie
Few things are more American than bourbon, but among those things is lending a helping hand. This Labor Day weekend (9/1-9/4) we will be donating 100% of the proceeds of the Peanut Caramel Apple to the Houston Food Bank. Maker's Mark will be matching our donation dollar for dollar! #chefs4Houston —- It's National Bourbon Heritage Month! We've teamed up with our friends at Maker's Mark to bring you Peanut Caramel Apple 🥜🍏🤤 Yummy on its own, but #MakeItDelicious and pair it with a glass of our fave bourbon! 🥃➕🍩 Scoop one from any of our shops – Philly AND Miami 👋
Federal Donuts, in partnership with Maker’s Mark, will launch a new fancy doughnut called the “Peanut Caramel Apple” in Miami to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month. For Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 1-4) 100 percent of the proceeds from the doughnut will go to the Houston Food Bank. What’s more, Maker’s Mark will match Federal Donuts’ donation dollar for dollar.
250 NW 24th St, Miami; Open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday
1.5 oz. Titos
1 oz. Lemon Juice
1 oz. Simple Syrup
Crushed Ice
Topped with Aperol and Fresh Mint Sprig.