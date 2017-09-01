Hurricane Harvey fundraisers, donation drives and benefits in Miami

Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert at The Wynwood Yard

On Monday The Wynwood Yard hosts an afternoon line-up of local acts including Ryan Rachal, Robbie Elias and the Revenge, Nathalie Nesh, Dama Vicke, EONS, Cortadito and Brothers of Others to The Yard’s Simple Vodka Stage for Miamians in a benefit concert to raise money and donations for our Texas neighbors.

Donated hygiene products, diapers and toiletries will be accepted at an on-site disaster relief donation booth. Contributions of $10, $25 and $100 will also be accepted online, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to a Miami Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, administered by The Miami Foundation. The contributions will be equally divided between Global Giving’s Hurricane Relief Fund, Bethel’s Place (a non-profit based in Houston) and T.E.E.S. or Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success, a non-profit founded in Houston, with additional operations in Miami which will be in charge of logistics and shipping of local donations.

20 percent of all purchases at The Bar at The Yard will also go directly to the Miami Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund administered by The Miami Foundation. In addition, every Simple Vodka cocktail purchased during the event will result in a meal donated to Feeding Texas.

Live Nation/Fillmore Miami Beach will raffle two tickets to the Sept. 6th Modest Mouse concert at The Fillmore on Monday as well.