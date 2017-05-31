If you weren’t in Miami for Hurricane Andrew, you need to see this exhibit

We all have that one friend who lives out in Country Walk who loves to tell the tale of how Hurricane Andrew left the entire community a pile of plywood. Or the one who reminds you how flattened Cutler Ridge was after the storm. And the other one who tells the story about how long they went without power after the storm, the mosquitoes biting them at night, their babies crying because they ran out of diapers and had no gas to drive to Publix.

Folks who didn’t experience the terror of Hurricane Andrew and the aftermath of the storm 25 years ago might need a look at what Miami went through when the Category 5 hurricane tore through South Florida taking 65 lives and causing $26.5 billion in damage.

On the first day of hurricane season, HistoryMiami Museum will open an eight month run of a new exhibition in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the most destructive hurricane in United States history. The storm made landfall in South Florida on August 24, 1992, destroying more than 25,000 homes and damaging almost 100,000 more.

Armando Perez and son Lionel try to save belongings from demolished trailer.

German Baptist husband and wife search through rubble

Homes destroyed, "Help Please" spelled out in debris

Homes reduced entirely to debris

Famed meteorologist Bryan Norcross – who was Chief Meteorologist of WTVJ when the storm hit – is the curator of the exhibition. Norcross is remembered for his 23-hour marathon broadcast that was to many viewers (and radio listeners) the only link to the outside world.

The exhibition features interviews with more than a dozen Miami-Dade residents about their experiences, historical footage of the storm through its every twist and turn along with documentary photography, artifacts, and Hurricane Andrew-inspired art work.

Part of HistoryMiami's exhibit about Hurricane Andrew.

These items are gold after a hurricane.

Bryan Norcross doing his marathon coverage during Hurricane Andrew.

“If you were here during Hurricane Andrew you know what a life altering moment it was for so many,” said Jorge Zamanillo, Director of HistoryMiami Museum, in a statement. “Lives were changed, people were at a loss but the community came together like never before.”

Hurricane Andrew: 25 Years Later will host a special reception 6 p.m. June 1 with Brian Norcross. The event is $15 or free for HistoryMiami Museum members.