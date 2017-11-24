How to visit Art Basel without the crowds? It can be done.

View of the piece "Diamond (Blue)", by artist Jeff Koon, on display at Gagosian Gallery, from New York, during the Art Basel's preview invitation only event at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

So you’re going to Art Basel to actually look at the art, and not the other fairgoers?

It is possible — if you go when the fair opens at noon on Sunday. By then, most of the big collectors have limo-ed back to their Netjets, while the party crowd is, ahem, still on their pillows.

You can further dodge the horde by buying your tickets online, so you don’t need to stand on the ticket queue. Online tickets are cheaper, too. Day tickets cost $50 online, $60 at the door, $36 for college students and seniors 62 and over.

The Sunday rule goes for other art fairs around Miami, too. Earlier the better.