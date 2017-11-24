Posted on

How to visit Art Basel without the crowds? It can be done.

Art Basel
View of the piece "Diamond (Blue)", by artist Jeff Koon, on display at Gagosian Gallery, from New York, during the Art Basel's preview invitation only event at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
By Chloe HerringFor Miami.com

So you’re going to Art Basel to actually look at the art, and not the other fairgoers?

It is possible — if you go when the fair opens at noon on Sunday. By then, most of the big collectors have limo-ed back to their Netjets, while the party crowd is, ahem, still on their pillows.

BROWSE: Miami.com Guide – Art Basel

You can further dodge the horde by buying your tickets online, so you don’t need to stand on the ticket queue. Online tickets are cheaper, too. Day tickets cost $50 online, $60 at the door, $36 for college students and seniors 62 and over.

The Sunday rule goes for other art fairs around Miami, too. Earlier the better.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
Parking in Miami on Black Friday? It’s not impossible with these useful tips.
Tourists Black Friday and Cyber Monday mean great hotel deals – up to 60 percent off
‘Tis the season: Your ultimate guide to family-friendly holiday events and activities
Miami Guide
So Miami‘Vegetarian nightlife’ is coming to Miami thanks to this Brickell restaurant
Trump halted traffic for his Thanksgiving visit, so people started twerking
It’s the season to get tipsy. Here are the cocktails that make our holidays happy