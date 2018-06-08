How to survive the long hot summer in Miami without losing your mind

Lounging in one of the cabanas at The Confidante on Miami Beach sounds good to us.

Between the crushing heat and the vicious thunderstorms, staying sane throughout a Miami summer is not an easy proposition. But what other choice do we have? Living where we need to own snow shovels?

No. That’s madness. Miami summer is here, and we must accept it. We do believe surviving summer is possible, but you’re going to need a plan. So here are a few suggestions on where to go and what to do to make the hottest months of the year a little more enjoyable. Or at least bearable.

Crash a hotel pool

The pool at the 1 Hotel in South Beach looks like paradise to us.

Find out where and how to get day passes to some of Miami Beach’s swankiest pools with our hotel pool guide.

See a movie in a luxury theater

The bar at the CMX movie theater at Brickell City Centre.

The summer movies are here. So splurge and find out the best theaters for food and drink in our luxury movie theater guide.

Go shopping

Ride the slide at Aventura Mall and dine in the new wing. Matias Ocner

Sure, some of Miami’s malls are outdoor pedestrian malls, like the mall you have forgotten about, Lincoln Road. or the newly renovated Española Way. But you can always duck in and out of air conditioned stores (and bars).

You don’t have to have a suitcase to stroll around the Dolphin Mall (but most of you seem to, and here’s why).

Of course, your favorite mall tells us something about you. But it’s hot. You’re sweaty. We won’t judge, just for now. Not even if your choice is Miami’s weirdest mall, Mall of the Americas, because sometimes you require a tuna fish potato from Potatoes Plus.

Sick of your neighborhood mall? Here’s our guide to the malls of Miami so you can explore.

Take a trip to the Florida Keys

The best sunsets in the world are just a couple of hours away in the Florida Keys.

The tourists are gone for the most part, so enjoy a southernmost break – and maybe get a bit of a discount on hotels. After all, you need to save your money for cold adult beverages.

Need a hotel suggestion? Here are the best hotels in the Keys.

Want to take a few days off? Here’s how to spend four days island hopping in the Keys.

This popular resort was smacked down by Irma – but now it’s ready to welcome visitors back to paradise.

If you haven’t visited Key West’s funky neighbor yet, here’s our guide for Stock Island.

Escape to the Bahamas

A balcony overlooking Cable Beach at SLS Baha Mar in Nassau.

Why not? They’re perfect for a weekend away from Miami madness.

Of course, if you like a little Miami in your weekend, some Bahamas hotels are getting a little touch of it. Find out which ones here.

Here’s your cheat sheet for a weekend getaway in Bimini.

The megaresort Baha Mar just opened in June in Nassau. And it looks fabulous.

Visit a museum

Perez Art Museum Miami has great views – and great art.

You know they’re air conditioned, right? Here’s where to go and what you’ll see there.

Take the kids to a pool or a park

Venetian Pool in Coral Gables is an oasis all summer long.

Don’t want to bother with the beach? Here are five places you and the kids can cool off.

Explore our restaurants

Ever had a Venezuelan patacon? Now’s the time to try.

Summer is the perfect time to explore restaurants that tend to get crowded in the tourist months. Here are a few suggestions:

Food halls are springing up everywhere in Miami; here are a few to check out

Watching your pennies? There are plenty of fixed-price menus.

Get out of the lunch rut and try Miami’s best Latin sandwiches.

Get in the car and head out to taste the best empanadas all over town.

Have arguments for days about what the best Cuban restaurants in Miami are. Here are our choices.

Want to delve into South American cuisine. Try Peruvian or Brazilian fare.

Go to the beach

Miami Beach is always a good option for people watching and sunburn.

If you can’t beat the heat, join it. Just lean in and maybe you’ll find a (hot) breeze.

Florida has eight of the best beaches in the country, according to one survey – and one is right here. Two more are just up the road in Broward. Need more inspiration? Here’s our guide to Miami beaches.

And if you head to Miami Beach and aren’t quite sure where you are, here’s how to tell if you’re in North, South or Miami Beach.