How to survive Disney in the summer

Four Seasons Orlando is fancy fun.

Staying at a Disney Resort is a good start. We are in love with The Four Seasons Resort Orlando. You can get to the parks in air-conditioned comfort via complimentary bus, monorail or water transportation. It sure beats shlepping to a car that’s been baking in the sun for hours on end.

Another incentive for staying at a Disney Resort is being able to take advantage of the Extra Magic Hour. Knowing that you have extra time to enjoy the parks, you can take an afternoon break for a swim or a nap. Some of the resorts have water activities that are perfect on a hot day. Other resorts offer free tours and all of them have dining venues that are much less crowded midday.