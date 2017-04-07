How to survive Disney in the summer
It’s summer in Orlando, and here’s a news flash – it’s hot and crowded in the theme parks! Temperatures can easily climb into the 90’s with a heat index into the 100’s. Crowd levels at the theme parks can build throughout the day. You’ll need a plan. And a misting fan. And some patience. Read on for our tips.
1. Brand loyalty
Staying at a Disney Resort is a good start. We are in love with The Four Seasons Resort Orlando. You can get to the parks in air-conditioned comfort via complimentary bus, monorail or water transportation. It sure beats shlepping to a car that’s been baking in the sun for hours on end.
Another incentive for staying at a Disney Resort is being able to take advantage of the Extra Magic Hour. Knowing that you have extra time to enjoy the parks, you can take an afternoon break for a swim or a nap. Some of the resorts have water activities that are perfect on a hot day. Other resorts offer free tours and all of them have dining venues that are much less crowded midday.
2. Hydration
Bring Your Own Water Bottle. We like the collapsable Bubi bottle made of silicone to make them resistant to the heat/cold and puncture proof.
3. Get misty
Pack a water-misting fan. Most Wal-Marts, Targets, etc. sell them or you can get them from Amazon here. If you wait until you’re at Walt Disney World, you’ll be paying at least $20 for one.
4. Cool off, wherever you can
With kids, the fountains at Epcot or at Downtown Disney Marketplace are places that they’ll love. Plan accordingly. Either have their bathing suit on under their clothes or bring a change of clothing with you. Getting soaked is fun, being stuck in wet socks and sneakers afterwards isn’t.
5. Find the AC
The Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios have plenty of attractions that are indoors. This is not the case at the Animal Kingdom. For the most part, at this park you’re going to be outdoors. Again, if you’re staying at a Disney resort, take advantage of Extra Magic Hours. If not, get to the Animal Kingdom early and plan on leaving before it gets ridiculously hot and busy.
Attractions like Magic Kingdom’s The Hall of Presidents and Carousel of Progress; Epcot’s Spaceship Earth, Ellen’s Energy Adventure and Turtle Talk with Crush; Finding Nemo the Musical at Animal Kingdom and The Great Movie Ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios are wonderful attractions to do mid-day because they get you out of the sun for an extended period of time!