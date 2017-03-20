Here’s everything you need to know to save big at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair

Whether it’s a yearly tradition or your first time attending the annual event, the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Expo March 23-April 16 is now in its 66th year (yes, you read that right) and always features new shows and events each year. There are also new and unique ways to save when attending the Youth Fair and that’s what we’re sharing with you here. Use this handy guide to navigate your way through a fun time in the most affordable way possible. Visit http://www.thefair.me/thefair/ for Fair hours, admission prices and coupons.

WAYS TO SAVE:

Long gone are the days of buying a soda can as a means to save on admission to The Fair. The options are everywhere and endless. No need to pay full price anymore with these savings.

21-day Admission Pass – Like to visit The Youth Fair more than once? Get the 21-Day Admission Pass for only $25 online or $28 at the fairgrounds and obtain a complimentary souvenir cup at The MarketPlace Information Booth in Edwards Hall. Those cups are cheaper to refill than buying drinks all day.

Express Access Pass – Get faster access to your favorite rides with this pass for $20 per person. These are available only on-site, no online sales and is only valid for the day of purchase. Plus, you must buy an admission ticket, P*O*P ride card or 22 coupon ride/games card prior to obtaining the Express Access Pass.

$6 Deals- Save on $6 food, games and merchandise deals Monday through Friday before 6 p.m. at participating concessionaires. Look for the $6 deals sign displayed at concession locations throughout the Fair.

Opening Day savings – These special offers are offered only on Opening Day, March 23. Enjoy $6 general admission all day with no coupon necessary. However, this can’t be combined with any other offer. You can purchase general admission tickets in advance at any Sedano’s Supermarket or online at fairexpo.com. These tickets get two guests into the fair and also cannot be combined with any other discount offer.

Free Admission Days

All Miami-Dade County students in public, private, parochial and homeschool, were issued one student admission ticket for select days at the Fair which is valid Monday through Friday.

Boys & Girl Scouts Day – Boy and Girl Scouts dressed in uniform on Wednesday March 29 receive free admission. No coupon is required, just head to the Front Gate turnstile.

FIU Student and Employee Appreciation Day – Also on March 29, any current student or employee with current valid FIU identification also receives free admission at The Front Gate turnstile.

Birthday – Come on your birthday and get in free, just bring proof of your birthdate.

Special Discounts Non-Coupon



Give a Meal Get a Deal Food Drive – Bring two cans of food (any size) and receive $4 off on one admission. Look for the tent at the Main Gate Entrance to obtain a coupon and proceed to any Main Gate ticket window. Benefits Miami Rescue Mission and not valid on opening day.

Twin Thursdays – Come with your twin brother or sister any Thursday throughout the Fair and only pay for one regular admission ($14). Go to any Main Gate ticket window. Coupon is not required. Not valid on opening day.

Special Discounts with Coupons found on Fairexpo.com site



My Coke Rewards – If you’re a My Coke Rewards member exchange 275 reward points for two free one-day admission tickets. Limited quantities are available.

$7 before 6 p.m. – Get half off the regular $14 admission before 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Not valid on opening day and online coupon from Fair site must be presented. Pollo Tropical is another location to pick up these coupons.

Flanigan’s Lunch Club Card – If you’re a member of the Flanigan’s Lunch Club bring your card to the ticket window and receive $4 off admission on up to two tickets. They’ll stamp your card any Monday through Friday for the offer. Not valid on opening day.

Florida Fairs Fun Ticket – If you attended either the 2017 South Florida Fair or Florida State Fair and kept the stub, bring it every day except opening day for half off regular priced admission.

Miami Marlins Fun Day – Wear your Marlins gear – shirt, jersey or cap – for $2 off a regular day admission on April 2 designated Miami Marlins Fun Day at the Fair

Exit Bounce Back – Except on opening day, every day you exit through the Main Gate Entrance you get a $4 off admission

coupon to come back.

Parents’ Discount – Parents receive $4 off admission with coupon that is attached to the Free Student Admission ticket given to all students in Miami-Dade County. Not valid on opening day.

Military Appreciation Day – Active and retired military personnel receive free admission to the 2017 Youth Fair with presentation of valid I.D on opening day and every Wednesday with online coupon.

First Responders Appreciation Day – Police and Fire Rescue personnel receive free admission with valid I.D on opening day, with online coupon.

Miami-Dade County Public, Private and Charter School Teachers; County Employees; Public Library card holders and PTA (Parent Teacher Association Members) – These and up to three of their guests save $4 on admission Mondays through Fridays with online coupon. Not valid on opening day.

Guests 65 and older and kids under 5 – free admission all day every day.

If you go

When: March 23 – April 16, 2017

Where: 10901 SW 24 St • Miami, FL 33165

Tickets: Some available online for purchase at thefair.me.