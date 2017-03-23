How to handle Ultra traffic like BOSS

Although police are not shutting down surrounding roads, they are changing things up starting at 9 p.m. Thursday and running through Monday morning on streets surrounding the Bayfront Park venue, 301 Biscayne Blvd.

Here’s what you need to know:

▪ Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be detoured west at Northeast Fourth Street to Northeast Second Avenue.

▪ Northbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be cut to two lanes and shifted to the southbound lanes at Southeast First Street. The flow will continue northbound until Northeast Forth Street and shift back to the northbound lanes.