How to handle Ultra traffic like BOSS

The stages are set on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 as final preparations are done for the weekend’s Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami. Patrick Farrell
Here is some advice on coping with the traffic and detours around the Ultra Music Festival.

1. Get out of town.

We’re not kidding. If you’re not heading to the festival and don’t have to be in downtown Miami, it’s best to avoid the area. Why not head to Key West this weekend?

2. Work from home

If your boss understands (and maybe she’ll want to do this, too), fire up your home computer and avoid the crush if your office is downtown.

3. Plan your trip

If you’re heading downtown to work or to attend another event, the earlier the better. The later it gets, the more traffic is expected. Ultra opens at 4 p.m. Friday and runs until midnight. On Saturday, the hours are noon to midnight, and on Sunday, hours are noon to 11 p.m.

4. Take mass transit

Miami-Dade Transit is extending hours for Metromover and Metrorail until 2 a.m. after the Friday and Saturday night events. If you take the bus, several routes will be affected with the traffic changes.

5. Get familiar with traffic shift.

Although police are not shutting down surrounding roads, they are changing things up starting at 9 p.m. Thursday and running through Monday morning on streets surrounding the Bayfront Park venue, 301 Biscayne Blvd.

Here’s what you need to know:

▪  Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be detoured west at Northeast Fourth Street to Northeast Second Avenue.

▪  Northbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be cut to two lanes and shifted to the southbound lanes at Southeast First Street. The flow will continue northbound until Northeast Forth Street and shift back to the northbound lanes.


