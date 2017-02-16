Here’s how to navigate Miami Presidents’ Day 2017 like a local

Presidents’ Day Weekend is here again. And that means more art than any one person can peruse, hundreds of yachts, power boats and sailboats, and traffic. Lots and lots of traffic.

With the Miami International Boat Show on Virginia Key, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival across the bay, plus Art Wynwood and Yachts Miami Beach all taking place this weekend, traversing Miami-Dade County can be a burden. Some streets will be closed. And those that aren’t may very well be bumper to bumper.

But thankfully, there are options beyond getting behind the wheel. Uber. Lyft. Bicycles. Buses. Trains. Water taxis. And for those who must get around on their own four wheels, with just a little preparation, going from A to Z doesn’t have to be so painful.

1. MIAMI INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW

Parking Drivers who have one of about 4,000 pre-paid parking tickets can park on Virginia Key off Arthur Lamb Road, at Virginia Key Beach or at the Miami Seaquarium

MAST Academy is also offering an additional 350 spaces or so at $40 a space (additional charge for large vehicles and payment by credit card) starting Friday at 4 p.m. Parking at the school Saturday, Sunday and Monday is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Marlins Park, American Airlines Arena, Bayside Marketplace and the James L Knight Center will also offer paid parking and shuttle buses. Getting to the show Shuttles and water taxis run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the last outbound options leaving the mainland at 4:30 p.m.

The Metrobus Route B also takes passengers to the show.

Areas for taxis and rideshare services have been set up by organizers. Show details

Show map http://www.miamiboatshow.com/ 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, FL 33149

2. COCONUT GROVE ARTS FESTIVAL Cientos de personas caminan observando las exibiciones de arte en el Festival de Arte de Coconut Grove, un evento anual que ocurre en el mes de febrero.Roberto Koltun rkoltun@elnuevoherald.com

Closures: Streets will be closed starting around Friday morning and will remain so until 11 p.m. Monday. The first stretch of closures spans McFarlane Road from Main Highway to Mary Street, and Mary Street from Grand Avenue to South Bayshore Drive.

South Bayshore Drive will be closed down to Chart House Road.

Southwest 27th Avenue will be closed from Bayshore to Tigertail Avenue.

Pan American Drive will be closed, as well. Parking Garages available at CocoWalk, Mayfair and Oak Avenue

Parking is also available at Coconut Grove Elementary Public transportation: Metrobus Route 249 Show details

Show map www.coconutgroveartsfest.com 2700 S. Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133

3. YACHTS MIAMI BEACH Giroski, Lazzara Yachts and Yacht Direct teamed with PureScandi for a private event during the 2011 Miami Yacht Show. Photo: Tomas Loewy

Parking Drivers are encouraged to park at the 17th Street and City Hall garages near the Miami Beach Convention Center and the 67th Street parking garage.

Valet parking ($60) is available on the east side of 46th Street and Collins Avenue. Getting to the show: Parking garages on the beach are serviced by shuttle buses that connect to water taxis. A water taxi and shuttle bus will also take attendees to and from the Miami International Boat Show on Virginia Key. Show details

Show map www.showmanagement.com 4600 Indian Creek Dr Miami Beach, FL 33140