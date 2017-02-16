Here’s how to navigate Miami Presidents’ Day 2017 like a local
Presidents’ Day Weekend is here again. And that means more art than any one person can peruse, hundreds of yachts, power boats and sailboats, and traffic. Lots and lots of traffic.
With the Miami International Boat Show on Virginia Key, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival across the bay, plus Art Wynwood and Yachts Miami Beach all taking place this weekend, traversing Miami-Dade County can be a burden. Some streets will be closed. And those that aren’t may very well be bumper to bumper.
But thankfully, there are options beyond getting behind the wheel. Uber. Lyft. Bicycles. Buses. Trains. Water taxis. And for those who must get around on their own four wheels, with just a little preparation, going from A to Z doesn’t have to be so painful.
1. MIAMI INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW
Parking
- Drivers who have one of about 4,000 pre-paid parking tickets can park on Virginia Key off Arthur Lamb Road, at Virginia Key Beach or at the Miami Seaquarium
- MAST Academy is also offering an additional 350 spaces or so at $40 a space (additional charge for large vehicles and payment by credit card) starting Friday at 4 p.m.
- Parking at the school Saturday, Sunday and Monday is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Marlins Park, American Airlines Arena, Bayside Marketplace and the James L Knight Center will also offer paid parking and shuttle buses.
Getting to the show
- Shuttles and water taxis run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the last outbound options leaving the mainland at 4:30 p.m.
- The Metrobus Route B also takes passengers to the show.
- Areas for taxis and rideshare services have been set up by organizers.
2. COCONUT GROVE ARTS FESTIVAL
Closures: Streets will be closed starting around Friday morning and will remain so until 11 p.m. Monday.
- The first stretch of closures spans McFarlane Road from Main Highway to Mary Street, and Mary Street from Grand Avenue to South Bayshore Drive.
- South Bayshore Drive will be closed down to Chart House Road.
- Southwest 27th Avenue will be closed from Bayshore to Tigertail Avenue.
- Pan American Drive will be closed, as well.
Parking
- Garages available at CocoWalk, Mayfair and Oak Avenue
- Parking is also available at Coconut Grove Elementary
Public transportation: Metrobus Route 249
3. YACHTS MIAMI BEACH
Parking
- Drivers are encouraged to park at the 17th Street and City Hall garages near the Miami Beach Convention Center and the 67th Street parking garage.
- Valet parking ($60) is available on the east side of 46th Street and Collins Avenue.
Getting to the show: Parking garages on the beach are serviced by shuttle buses that connect to water taxis. A water taxi and shuttle bus will also take attendees to and from the Miami International Boat Show on Virginia Key.
4. ART WYNWOOD
Located off of Northeast First Avenue, Art Wynwood is surrounded by parking garages, which makes getting there a little easier. Still, event organizers run shuttles to the JW Marriott downtown and also to Yachts Miami Beach. The show starts at 6 p.m. Thursday with a VIP preview and runs through 6 p.m. Monday.
