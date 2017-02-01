How to ace Valentine’s Day and other love advice from Flo Rida
Flo Rida, the Carol City rapper behind the 2007 hit single “Low,” sits on a throne at the intersection of Southern rap, pop music and dance tunes (not that he has any competition in that arena). His unique sound has put songs like “Whistle” and “Right Round” at the top of music charts, while his style — characterized by his lack of t-shirts, beefed up arms and dark shades — scream “paarrtaaayy!” But what many may not know about Mr. Flo is he has a knack for relationship advice.
To get things poppin’ on Valentine’s Day, follow my advice and you can’t go wrong.
1. Food is always a necessary component
Start off with breakfast in bed. I suggest an egg white omelette, pancakes, chicken sausage and a side of fruit (strawberries, pineapples).
For lunch: Send roses and red velvet cupcakes to her job with a handwritten love note.
For dinner: Make reservations at her favorite restaurant or bring a personal chef to the house to make her favorite meal.
2. Adventure is essential
Make sure you take her somewhere really nice. Fontainebleau is a great spot for both locals and out-of-towners. You can’t go wrong – especially if you bring her to my show. I do a lot of the work for the fellas. She’ll definitely be ready for you later.
If you Go
When: Friday, Feb. 17
Time: 8 p.m.
Tickets: starting at $70
Website: https://fontainebleau.com/flo-rida
3. Get massages together
You don’t want to cramp up when it’s “Game Time.”
4. Communicate, communicate, communicate
The final ingredient to a successful relationship is communication. Whether you’re speaking with words, light touches or eye contact, let her know she’s special and that you’re honored that she chose you.
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...