Posted on

How to ace Valentine’s Day and other love advice from Flo Rida

ld-with-flo-rida-01
Flo Rida

Flo Rida, the Carol City rapper behind the 2007 hit single “Low,” sits on a throne at the intersection of Southern rap, pop music and dance tunes (not that he has any competition in that arena). His unique sound has put songs like “Whistle” and “Right Round” at the top of music charts, while his style — characterized by his lack of t-shirts, beefed up arms and dark shades — scream “paarrtaaayy!” But what many may not know about Mr. Flo is he has a knack for relationship advice.

To get things poppin’ on Valentine’s Day, follow my advice and you can’t go wrong.

1. Food is always a necessary component

Start off with breakfast in bed. I suggest an egg white omelette, pancakes, chicken sausage and a side of fruit (strawberries, pineapples).

For lunch: Send roses and red velvet cupcakes to her job with a handwritten love note.

For dinner: Make reservations at her favorite restaurant or bring a personal chef to the house to make her favorite meal.

2. Adventure is essential

Make sure you take her somewhere really nice. Fontainebleau is a great spot for both locals and out-of-towners. You can’t go wrong – especially if you bring her to my show. I do a lot of the work for the fellas. She’ll definitely be ready for you later.

If you Go

When: Friday, Feb. 17
Time: 8 p.m.
Tickets: starting at $70
Website: https://fontainebleau.com/flo-rida

Fontainebleau Miami Beach 4441 Collins Avenue Miami Beach FL 33140
Take me there

3. Get massages together


You don’t want to cramp up when it’s “Game Time.”

4. Communicate, communicate, communicate

The final ingredient to a successful relationship is communication. Whether you’re speaking with words, light touches or eye contact, let her know she’s special and that you’re honored that she chose you.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

How to ace Valentine’s Day and other love advice from Flo Rida
Get a room: steamy Valentine’s Day hotel packages

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
The internet kicked off Black History Month in the best way ever
Miami Guide
Best attractions in Aventura and Sunny Isles Beach
President Trump: “Free the croquetas”
Here’s where you should catch Super Bowl LI
February has all the events. Seriously, take a look at this list
Stop everything. Beyoncé is pregnant with twins
(Not a Prank) Rickrolling with Rick Astley in Miami
Rum and music for all this weekend in Miami – Feb. 3 – 5
Foodies and romantics, these Valentine’s menus will fill your heart and your stomach
‘Moonlight’ actor delivers moving speech about tolerance at SAG Awards