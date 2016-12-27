Posted on

H&M To Open Another Florida Store!

h&m
By Maria Tettamanti For miami.com

The recent sudden death of George Michael. Trump‘s unlikely victory. Kanye‘s meltdown. Rob Kardashian‘s baby-mama-Blac-Chyna-drama. It’s safe to say 2016 was a doozy. So allow us to parlay some good news coming in 2017 to us fabulous Floridians…

H&M is slated to open another huuuuuuuge store at Westfield Broward Mall in Fall 2017. The 22,00-square-foot store (like, whoa!) marks the global giant’s 32nd door in Florida. 

Nestled in Plantation, the new H&M location will offer residents and visitors alike a one-stop shopping destination for clothing for the whole family, with collections for ladies and men, as well as separate “store within a store” sections for accessories. And the good news for kiddies and teens? The Westfield Broward location will also carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14 year olds. 

Other retailers in the Westfield Broward mix include Best Buy, Bath & Body Works, Crocs, Express, Dillard’s, Hollister, Macy’s, Sears, Victoria’s Secret and more. 

Westfield Broward Mall, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation

