Posted on

HistoryMiami tops all Throwback Thursdays with its new Miami exhibit

By Chloe Herring For miami.com

It was like a Miami-themed Instagram page and far ahead of its time. That’s what Michael Knoll, the vice president of HistoryMiami Museum’s curatorial affairs, said about the Miami Herald’s Tropic magazine.

The publication was a Sunday insert in the Herald that illustrated the city’s characters through portraits starting in 1967. Tropic last graced the paper in 1998, but HistoryMiami is bringing back to life a portion of its photos in a new exhibit: “Tropical Wildlife: Portraits of Miamians, 1991-1996.”

The installation, which opens Thursday just in time for the best ever #TBT, will showcase work by photographer and columnist Brenda Ann Kenneally.

If you go

When: Opening Day is Thursday, April 6. The exhibit will be open until July 2.
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: HistoryMiami Museum 101 West Flagler Street in downtown Miami
Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, $8 for students, free for HistoryMiami members
Parking: Cultural Center Parking Garage ‪50 NW 2nd Avenue

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

A DJ, a puppeteer and a Hollywood production designer walk into a bar…
Want to plan the perfect beach picnic? Follow these steps.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists Cruise your way to a waterfront meal. Dock and dine at these So Fla spots.
Miami Guide
Miami Gem7 Spots in Miami Even Locals Don’t Know About
Tourists OMG. H&M to open a NEW store on Miami Beach! We’ve got the exclusive details.
Brickell just got fancy (again) with this French newcomer
New gym, spa, vegan restaurant complete 1 Hotel’s wellness offerings
Tourists The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club resurrects Old Florida opulence
Kendallites rejoice! You get your own Baru Latin Bar.
You thought March was busy? Welcome to April in Miami.
Here’s what you just can’t miss at this year’s O, Miami festival
Where to dine in Doral (it’s not all chain restaurants anymore)