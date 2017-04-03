HistoryMiami tops all Throwback Thursdays with its new Miami exhibit

It was like a Miami-themed Instagram page and far ahead of its time. That’s what Michael Knoll, the vice president of HistoryMiami Museum’s curatorial affairs, said about the Miami Herald’s Tropic magazine.

The publication was a Sunday insert in the Herald that illustrated the city’s characters through portraits starting in 1967. Tropic last graced the paper in 1998, but HistoryMiami is bringing back to life a portion of its photos in a new exhibit: “Tropical Wildlife: Portraits of Miamians, 1991-1996.”

The installation, which opens Thursday just in time for the best ever #TBT, will showcase work by photographer and columnist Brenda Ann Kenneally.

If you go

When: Opening Day is Thursday, April 6. The exhibit will be open until July 2.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: HistoryMiami Museum 101 West Flagler Street in downtown Miami

Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, $8 for students, free for HistoryMiami members

Parking: Cultural Center Parking Garage ‪50 NW 2nd Avenue