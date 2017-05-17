HIALEAHNOW is ending with breakdancing, barbecue and a bang

It’s been a whole six months of parties over in Hialeah with the team that promoted the neighborhood’s budding art community.

Now Councilman Paul Hernandez and mega-publicist Jenny Lee Molina are wrapping up their #HIALEAHNOW Series, but not without first going out with a bang. To commemorate the close of the city-focused initiative, Molina is inviting the public to the Beats and BBQ Bash on Saturday at the Unbranded Brewing Company, 1395 E 11th Ave.

The event will feature grilled foods and music by Velvet Jones Felix and will honor the work of Joel Stigale, who mentored kids through his hip hop themed organization, Catalyst Crew. A highlight of Beats and BBQ will be a breakdancing competition among the children of Catalyst Crew. It’s this kind of programming – efforts that shine a light on Hialeah’s creative collective – that have continued to bring attention to the Leah Arts District, which is located around East 10th Avenue and East 15th Street.

The area was billed Hialeah’s art district in May 2015 by Mayor Carlos Hernandez. Since then, thousands have convened in the city to celebrate its distinct flavor.

On Saturday, the public is welcome to participate in the dancing contest for the title of “Best B-Boy” or “Best B-Girl,” which comes with a $500 prize.

IF YOU GO

When: Saturday, May 20

Time: 2 to 8 p.m.

Where: Unbranded Brewing Co. 1395 E 11th Ave. Hialeah 33010

More: RSVP required at www.eventbrite.com