March 5 is 305 Day. Here’s where to represent your city

Time to prove you’re 305 ‘til you die at the official 305 Day Block Party on Sunday, March 5. The event is a celebration of South Florida culture created by 3:05 Cafecito, founders of Miami’s official coffee break time (appropriately 3:05 p.m.).

The party is being hosted by Power 96.5’s Lucy Lopez with music by Otto von Schirach, DJ Laz, DJ Laz’s son DJ JLM, Oscar G with Oba Frank Lords and Cortadito.

This is the fourth annual celebration and there will be free stuff on deck: Starbucks double shot espresso, pastelitos and croquetas from Vicky Bakery and free cafecito from Café La Llave.

There will be food trucks and other vendors on site.

Grab treats and grub from:

Ms. Cheezious

Cheeseburger Baby

InstaCream Nitrogen Ice Cream

Zombie Ice

Little Snokyo

Holycow Grill

Empanadas with Love

If you go

When: Sunday, March 5

Time: 2 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Leah Arts District 1501 E. 10th Ave., Hialeah

Tickets: Free at eventbrite.com