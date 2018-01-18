Here’s your first chance to see the new ‘affordable’ Tesla in Miami

The future is here, car aficionados.

No, really.

For the first time ever, the Tesla Model 3 sedan makes its splashy debut at Tesla’s Aventura showroom this Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m to 9:30 p.m.

The highly anticipated “affordable” electric sedan from Tesla CEO Elon Musk is advertised with a starting price of $35,000.

The Aventura display is the first for the Southeast region — hot on the heels of debuts in Boston and New York this Friday. Saturday’s display allows Model 3 reservation holders to see the car, sit inside it and learn about it from Tesla’s team.

More than 450,000 pre-orders have been made for the Model 3, so expect lines at the Aventura showroom. You can reserve yours here, but be ready to fork over a $1,000 reservation payment. Once reservations are made, expect delivery in 12 to 18 months.

Worth noting? This whip runs off batteries (hooray for Mother Nature!) and the sporty sedan’s base model drives 220 miles with one charge (each charge takes about 4 to 8 hours depending on the vehicle’s battery size).

The even better news? The entry-level electrical sedan emulates the Model S’s head-turning good looks — minus the killer price tag.

It’s good to be green.

10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 at Tesla, 19575 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; tesla.com

