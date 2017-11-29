Here’s where to find the best Haitian art exhibits during Miami Art Week
With the boundaries of Miami Art Week moving further north every year, Haitian artists from Little Haiti are increasingly getting their share of the spotlight.
Little Haiti has historically been a lively neighborhood full of art, especially with both revolutionary and contemporary themes. For Miami Art Week, many of the exhibits express one shared goal: to celebrate the impact that Haitian artists and Haitian culture.
While the Little Haiti Cultural Complex is a main hub for most exhibitions, it’s possible to navigate throughout the city for a number of galleries and exhibitions featuring work by emerging, established, local and international Haitian artists. Their works are likely to inspire thought-provoking dialogue.
Miami Art Week offers the discovery of paintings re-imagined from the missing journal of slave rebellion leader José Antonio Aponte and the exploration of “The Strange World of Zombies.” Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Carl Juste curates works from several artists, while another exhibition details through art the documented impacts of the Haitian Revolution.
Haitian Heritage Museum
Located in the Design District, the Haitian Heritage Museum has long advocated narrating Haitian culture through art. This year’s Art Week showcase opens up cross border dialogues with a group exhibition of Haitian artists Alexis Peskine, Tracy Guiteau and Belina Buisson-Wright along with African-American artist Troy Simmons and Afro-Dominican artist Kandy Lopez. The exhibition is a framework for a conversation on how Black artists shape multicultural communities and impact society.
Opening show:
6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 4141 NE 2nd Ave, Suite 105C, Miami; RSVP to TheHaitianHeritageMuseum.eventbrite.com
Art Beat Miami
For the fourth year now, Art Beat has added flavor to the Miami Art Week lineup with a showcase of emerging and renowned artists from Haiti and around the world. The exhibition is curated by Pulitzer Prize-winning Miami Herald photojournalist Carl Juste and features a showcase of 30 artists. The pop-up takes over the Little Haiti community with a five-day exhibit as well as art talks and musical performances.
Noon-8 p.m. Dec. 6-10, Caribbean Marketplace at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 5925 NE Second Ave., Miami; free. Info at ArtBeatMiami.com
Art Beat Miami Preview Party
7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6
Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch
Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9
Art Beat’s annual chefs’ brunch brings together local chef participants: Chef Creole, Chef Dominique, Chef Danny, Chef Duprat, Chef Jenny Risonne, Chef Irie and Chef Rosewith. This year’s honoree is Chef José Andrés. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at ChefsoftheCaribbeanBrunch2017.eventbrite.com
Visionary Aponte: Art & Black Freedom
Presented by the Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance, Visionary Aponte focuses on a lost historical artifact, a missing book of paintings created by José Antonio Aponte. A former soldier and Black freedom fighter in Cuba’s antislavery movement, Aponte was put on trial for organizing slave rebellions and was executed in 1812. During his trial, he was interrogated about his book that uplifted Black people and narrated scenes overthrowing slavery in Cuba. The exhibit provides 15 contemporary artists’ interpretations of the book’s themes through paintings, drawings, sculpture, video, mixed media and textiles. Curators include Haitian-American artist Édouard Duval Carrié and Marie Vickles, Curator-in-Residence at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, among others.
Dec. 8-Jan. 201, 2018, Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 5925 NE Second Ave., Miami; free.
Opening Reception: VIP Vernissage and Artist/Curator roundtable
10 a.m.-noon Friday, Dec. 8
José Antonio Aponte Symposium & Panel Discussion
2 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018
Route 1804: Little Haiti, Heartbeat of the Caribbean
The year 1804 marks a turning point in the history of slavery as Haiti’s freedom fighters led a successful revolt against French colonial rulers to become the first free Black nation in the West. With works featuring four artists, the exhibition celebrates how this fight for freedom would later impact the abolition of slavery across the Caribbean and the U.S. Featured artists include Jude Papaloko Thegenus, Adewale Adenle, Edouard Duval Carrié and Johanne Rahaman.
Dec. 4-10, Magic City Innovation District, 6300 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; free.
Open Reception
5 p.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5
Philippe Dodard at Art Africa
One of 25 artists featured in the 7th annual Art Africa Miami Art Fair, Philippe Dodard’s work will be featured in the fair’s “Back To Black: No On/Off Ramps exhibit.” Dodard came to preeminence in 2012 when designer Donna Karan used his work for her fall collection. His art frequently explores the aesthetic of the Tainos and African masks from a contemporary and historical context.
This year’s Art Africa Miami exhibit highlights the transformational role that art and culture plays within marginalized communities.
Dec. 5-10, Art Africa Miami’s Back To Black: No On/Off Ramps exhibition, Plaza at The Lyric, 920 NW Second Ave., Historic Overtown; Info at ArtAfricaMiamiFair.com
Edouard Duval-Carrié at CONTEXT Art Miami
Haitian artist, Edouard Duval-Carrié, will have his work on display at the CONTEXT Art Miami fair. His work titled “El extraño mundo de los zombies” (The Strange World of Zombies) will be presented by New York’s Lyle O. Reitzel Gallery.
Launched in 2012, CONTEXT Art Miami presents work by mid-career, emergent and cutting-edge talent by emerging and established galleries.
Dec. 5-10, CONTEXT Art Fair, One Herald Plaza, Miami; www.contextartmiami.com
