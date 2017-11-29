Here’s where to find the best Haitian art exhibits during Miami Art Week

With the boundaries of Miami Art Week moving further north every year, Haitian artists from Little Haiti are increasingly getting their share of the spotlight.

BROWSE: Miami.com Guide – Art Basel

Little Haiti has historically been a lively neighborhood full of art, especially with both revolutionary and contemporary themes. For Miami Art Week, many of the exhibits express one shared goal: to celebrate the impact that Haitian artists and Haitian culture.

While the Little Haiti Cultural Complex is a main hub for most exhibitions, it’s possible to navigate throughout the city for a number of galleries and exhibitions featuring work by emerging, established, local and international Haitian artists. Their works are likely to inspire thought-provoking dialogue.

READ: Black Basel: Here’s where to view black and Caribbean art during Miami Art Week

Miami Art Week offers the discovery of paintings re-imagined from the missing journal of slave rebellion leader José Antonio Aponte and the exploration of “The Strange World of Zombies.” Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Carl Juste curates works from several artists, while another exhibition details through art the documented impacts of the Haitian Revolution.

Haitian Heritage Museum Haitian Heritage Museum Located in the Design District, the Haitian Heritage Museum has long advocated narrating Haitian culture through art. This year’s Art Week showcase opens up cross border dialogues with a group exhibition of Haitian artists Alexis Peskine, Tracy Guiteau and Belina Buisson-Wright along with African-American artist Troy Simmons and Afro-Dominican artist Kandy Lopez. The exhibition is a framework for a conversation on how Black artists shape multicultural communities and impact society. Show details Opening show:

6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 4141 NE 2nd Ave, Suite 105C, Miami; RSVP to TheHaitianHeritageMuseum.eventbrite.com Take me there

Art Beat Miami Artist live painting at 2016 Art Beat Miami For the fourth year now, Art Beat has added flavor to the Miami Art Week lineup with a showcase of emerging and renowned artists from Haiti and around the world. The exhibition is curated by Pulitzer Prize-winning Miami Herald photojournalist Carl Juste and features a showcase of 30 artists. The pop-up takes over the Little Haiti community with a five-day exhibit as well as art talks and musical performances. Show details Noon-8 p.m. Dec. 6-10, Caribbean Marketplace at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 5925 NE Second Ave., Miami; free. Info at ArtBeatMiami.com Art Beat Miami Preview Party

7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch

Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Art Beat’s annual chefs’ brunch brings together local chef participants: Chef Creole, Chef Dominique, Chef Danny, Chef Duprat, Chef Jenny Risonne, Chef Irie and Chef Rosewith. This year’s honoree is Chef José Andrés. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at ChefsoftheCaribbeanBrunch2017.eventbrite.com Take me there

Visionary Aponte: Art & Black Freedom Presented by the Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance, Visionary Aponte focuses on a lost historical artifact, a missing book of paintings created by José Antonio Aponte. A former soldier and Black freedom fighter in Cuba’s antislavery movement, Aponte was put on trial for organizing slave rebellions and was executed in 1812. During his trial, he was interrogated about his book that uplifted Black people and narrated scenes overthrowing slavery in Cuba. The exhibit provides 15 contemporary artists’ interpretations of the book’s themes through paintings, drawings, sculpture, video, mixed media and textiles. Curators include Haitian-American artist Édouard Duval Carrié and Marie Vickles, Curator-in-Residence at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, among others. Show details Dec. 8-Jan. 201, 2018, Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 5925 NE Second Ave., Miami; free. Opening Reception: VIP Vernissage and Artist/Curator roundtable

10 a.m.-noon Friday, Dec. 8 José Antonio Aponte Symposium & Panel Discussion

2 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 Take me there