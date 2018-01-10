Here’s where to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2018 in Miami

Members of the Southpoint Seventh Day Adventist Church Adventurer and Pathfinder Clubs carry photos of Dr. King during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade through downtown Jacksonville, Fla., Monday Jan. 16, 2012. (AP Photo/The Florida Times-Union, Kelly Jordan)

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. would have been 89 on Monday, Jan. 15, the date of his national holiday, Martin Luther King Day.

The Baptist minister and Nobel Peace Prize winner who championed civil rights and justice through non-violent means was assassinated on April 4, 1968. He was 39.

To honor his legacy, many events are planned throughout South Florida, ranging from concerts to parades to community service projects. Here are some of the major events:

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Candelight vigil: The vigil to honor MLK will be held at 6 p.m. at MOCA Plaza, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami. The free event will feature spoken word, song and dance and a unity circle. Free.

Friday, Jan. 12

Homestead Annual Breakfast Celebration: The keynote speaker will be Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Fred Seraphin, who made Miami-Dade history in 2001 by becoming the county’s first Haitian-American judge; 7 a.m., Phichol Williams Community Center, 951 SW Fourth St., Homestead. Free. www.cityofhomestead.com/mlk.

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Concert: Four-time Grammy-nominated musician Shelly Berg, dean of the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music and an acclaimed jazz pianist, will take you on a journey through jazz and its influence on the civil rights movement in “Jazz: the Sound of Freedom;” 7 p.m., Coral Gables United Church of Christ, 3010 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables. Free. 305-448-7421.

MLK Business Expo and Family Festival: Learn about local products and services, plus live entertainment and raffles; 6-9 p.m., Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, 10701 SW 184th St., Cutler Bay. Free. 305-375-5661.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Beautify Gwen Cherry Park: Projects include mulching, painting, removing debris. Volunteers will also help complete the Gwen Cherry Park Community Garden, 7090 NW 22nd Ave. Event check-in opens at 8:30 a.m. The project will kick off at 9 a.m. and end at noon. To register, go to https://www.volunteermatch.org/search/opp2856514.jsp

A Celebration of King’s Legacy: The City of West Park Mayor Eric Jones, Vice-Mayor Brian C. Johnson, and Commissioners Kristine Judeikis and Felicia Brunson share the impact that King’s life and legacy has made on their lives. Includes special performances by Bell-Britt and the A.R.I.S.E. Dance Studio. Call to reserve a seat or register on Eventbrite; 2-4 p.m., Carver Ranches Branch Library, 4735 SW 18th St., West Park. Free. 954-357-6305 or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-celebration-of-dr-kings-legacy-tickets-41219986088.

Volunteer to Revitalize the Garden at Library: Help refresh the library’s community vegetable garden in recognition of King’s “Day of Service;” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., North Lauderdale Saraniero Branch Library, 6901 Kimberly Blvd., North Lauderdale. Free. 954-357-6660.

Sunday, Jan. 14

Chamber Music Concert: A concert by the Amernet String Quartet with cellist Iris van Eck. On the program: George Walker’s “Lyric for Strings;” Dvorak’s “American Quartet;” Glazunov Quintet; and Scott Joplin ragtime selections; 4 p.m., Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. $15-$100. https://www.browardcenter.org/events/detail/chameleon-musicians-presents-in-honor-of-martin-luther-king-jr.

Monday, Jan. 15

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade makes its way down the streets of Homestead and Florida City on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012.

5000 Role Models of Excellence Project’s Scholarship Breakfast: Award-winning producer, director and actor Tyler Perry will be the keynote speaker at the 25th anniversary of the Martin Luther King Day event. Other speakers include Rep. Frederica Wilson, founder of the boys’ mentoring program; Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida; Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen; and former Rep. Charlie Rangel; 8:30-10:30 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami. 305-995-2451 or 5000rolemodels.dadeschools.net/.

Martin Luther King Jr. 5K Run & Fitness Walk: The event will begin at 8 a.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Metrorail Station, Northwest 62nd Street and 27th Avenue. The fee is $25 for those 15 and over and $15 for 14 and younger. Awards given to the top three finishers in various age groups. https://www.active.com/miami-fl/running/distance-running-races/35th-annual-martin-luther-king-jr-5k-run-and-fitness-walk-2018

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade: The 41st annual parade, which will begin at 11 a.m. on Martin Luther King Day, will feature high school marching bands, athletes and cheerleaders, plus floats and Carnival dancers. The parade, which usually lasts around three hours, will take place along Northwest 54th Street, from Northwest 10th to 32nd avenues. Parade ends with a celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 6000 NW 32nd Ct., Miami. Free. 305-633-2044.

Fort Lauderdale MLK Holiday Parade & Multicultural Festival: This Martin Luther King Day parade begins at Lincoln Park, 600 NW 19th Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Parade heads onto Sistrunk Boulevard to Seventh Avenue then south to Southwest Second Street to Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second Street. 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free. 954-828-3542 or www.fortlauderdale.gov/mlk, or www.kingholidaycelebration.com.

City Year MLK Day of Service: Register to help renovate the staff lounge; paint murals; landscape school grounds; 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Phillis Wheatley Elementary School, 1801 NW First Pl., Miami. Coffee, snacks and water are provided. https://www.cityyear.org/miami/events/dr-martin-luther-king-jr-day-service.

Branches Day of Service in South Miami and Florida City: AmeriCorps volunteers will beautify three homes in Florida City from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Martin Luther King Day, and will clean up the neighborhood around Mount Olive Baptist Church, 6316 SW 59th Place, in South Miami, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit http://branchesfl.org/mlk-day/

National Park Fee-Free Day: In honor of Martin Luther King Day, all national parks will waive their admission fees on Monday. Take advantage of this opportunity to #FindYourPark. For more information about what you can see at Everglades and Biscayne national parks, please visit www.nps.gov