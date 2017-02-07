Valentine’s Day sucks. Here’s how to keep busy on Single Awareness Day
Whether you had a tough breakup or have been experiencing an extended dry spell, one February holiday might be particularly painful. But it doesn’t have to be. Ditch that pesky V-Day and unite with all your single friends for Single Awareness Day instead.
Here are some SAD suggestions:
1. Get saucy with sushi
SuViche wants you and your friends to get single and saucy on Single Awareness Day. The locations in Wynwood and on Las Olas Boulevard will include music, free sake and champagne splits with the order of an entree plus an extended happy hour and special offers on sushi rolls.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 14th
Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Phone: 305-501-5010
2. Forget calories for brunch and coffee
Why have regular coffee when you can pair your drink with dessert? Enjoy brunch overlooking the beach at Craft Cafe on Galentine’s Day. Don’t arrive counting calories though.
www.craftcafesobe.com
Hours: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
3. Splurge with your bestie in Key West
Looking to splurge with your best friend? Consider a package at Key West’s Casa Marina, which is offering a breathtaking day of luxury. the Soaring Experiences package starts at $6,000 and offers a plane ride from Miami to the Keys. Two guest will be greeted with a drink and landing photos before being swept away to their luxury oceanfront suite. Complimentary breakfast, yoga and ocean sports are included. Boyfriend/girlfriend, who?
4. Get a luxury spa treatment, then sip in style
Live it up with a spa treatment before hitting the bar with friends at Conrad Miami. The hotel is offering a Swedish massage and facials and happy hour specials on champagne at its LvL 25 bar. Take in views of the city and Biscayne Bay while sipping on bubbly with your closest posse.
5. Get almost naked for charity
Think you can convince your friends to strip down to their undies? If so, Cupid’s Undie Run is the perfect Pre-Single Awareness Day charity event for you. The nearly-one mile run was created to benefit research for Neurofibromatosis, which causes tumors to grow thoughout the body. Help Cupid Charity reach its goal of $4 million to #EndNF.
When: Saturday, Feb. 11
Time: 12 p.m. doors open, 2 p.m. race time
6. Upgrade from Netflix for the night
No need to barricade yourself a home, you single millennial. Have dinner at a movie instead. That’s exactly what Cinépolis USA in Coconut Grove offers. Go solo or grab a friend, then treat yourself to a gourmet cheese plate, angus beef sliders, a New England lobster roll plus choose from a selection of alcoholic beverages.
