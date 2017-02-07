Valentine’s Day sucks. Here’s how to keep busy on Single Awareness Day

Whether you had a tough breakup or have been experiencing an extended dry spell, one February holiday might be particularly painful. But it doesn’t have to be. Ditch that pesky V-Day and unite with all your single friends for Single Awareness Day instead.

Here are some SAD suggestions:

1. Get saucy with sushi SuViche wants you and your friends to get single and saucy on Single Awareness Day. The locations in Wynwood and on Las Olas Boulevard will include music, free sake and champagne splits with the order of an entree plus an extended happy hour and special offers on sushi rolls.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14th

Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Phone: 305-501-5010 2751 N Miami Avenue Miami, FL

2. Forget calories for brunch and coffee photo via Craft Cafe Why have regular coffee when you can pair your drink with dessert? Enjoy brunch overlooking the beach at Craft Cafe on Galentine's Day. Don't arrive counting calories though.

www.craftcafesobe.com

Hours: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. 700 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139

3. Splurge with your bestie in Key West

The lobby of the newly renovated Casa Marina Resort has a tropical air. Photo courtesy of Casa Marina Resort & Beach Club

Looking to splurge with your best friend? Consider a package at Key West's Casa Marina, which is offering a breathtaking day of luxury. the Soaring Experiences package starts at $6,000 and offers a plane ride from Miami to the Keys. Two guest will be greeted with a drink and landing photos before being swept away to their luxury oceanfront suite. Complimentary breakfast, yoga and ocean sports are included. Boyfriend/girlfriend, who?

www.casamarinarestort.com 1500 Reynolds Street Key West, FL 33040

4. Get a luxury spa treatment, then sip in style

Level 25’s Elevated Fridays at the Conrad hotel. Photo: Jipsy.

Live it up with a spa treatment before hitting the bar with friends at Conrad Miami. The hotel is offering a Swedish massage and facials and happy hour specials on champagne at its LvL 25 bar. Take in views of the city and Biscayne Bay while sipping on bubbly with your closest posse.

conradhotels3.hilton.com 1395 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131

5. Get almost naked for charity Think you can convince your friends to strip down to their undies? If so, Cupid's Undie Run is the perfect Pre-Single Awareness Day charity event for you. The nearly-one mile run was created to benefit research for Neurofibromatosis, which causes tumors to grow thoughout the body. Help Cupid Charity reach its goal of $4 million to #EndNF.

www.cupidsundierun.org When: Saturday, Feb. 11

Time: 12 p.m. doors open, 2 p.m. race time 2250 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33127