Here’s how to party on St. Patrick’s Day until the leprechauns look good
With some determination and maybe a little luck from the leprechaun, you can strategically hit several of these St. Patrick’s Day parties. Just Uber home when you’re done, please.
All the events are free unless otherwise noted.
The Abbey Brewing Company
Brewmaster Ray Rigazio is serious about brewing beer. Just about every week or so he’s introducing a new one at The Abbey.
That should be incentive enough to go to the 23rd Annual St. Paddy’s Day Party. Plus, you get complimentary corned beef, cabbage and potatoes. And if beer’s not your thing, try one of the Irish whiskeys.
1 p.m. to 5 a.m. March 17 at The Abbey Brewing Company, 1115 18th St., Miami Beach
American Social
You can start the party early at this Miami riverfront Brickell spot. The festivities kick off with happy hour specials including $3 green beer, $5 Jameson shots and $8 Boilermakers (a pint of Guinness and a Crown Royal shot). That’s from 2-6 p.m. At 5 p.m. the DJ starts spinning on the waterfront patio and new drink specials on Jameson take over.
2 p.m. to closing March 17, American Social, 690 SW First Ct., Miami
Biscayne Bay Brewing
Known for its wide selection of personally brewed craft beers, the brewery is paying homage to the Irish holiday with $3 Guinness or $5 Irish car bombs. Or, if you prefer, have an in-house brewed green beer like the Miami Pale Ale or Siren’s Saison. Make sure to wear green!
1-6 p.m. March 17, Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, 8000 NW 25th St., Doral
Bokamper's Sports Bar & Grill
Party at former Miami Dolphins player Kim Bokamper’s namesake bar, which is hosting the New York Police Department Pipes and Drums Live March 9 in Plantation and March 10 in Fort Lauderdale.
Plus, from March 9-31, if you order a combined Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey and Guinness for $9.99, you can win a six-night all-inclusive trip to Ireland with a tour of the Tullamore D.E.W. Distillery.
7 p.m March 9, Bokamper’s, 1280 S. Pine Island Road, Plantation; 7 p.m. March 10, 3115 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale
Brimstone Woodfire Grill
Wanting to keep fans happy, Brimstone is hosting St. Patrick’s Day parties at both locations.
The St. Patrick’s Day Bash at the Shops in Pembroke Pines gets in the Irish spirit with a special guest leprechaun and live music. It wouldn’t be a party without green beer, Bud Lights or a Sparkling Shamrock cocktail of Wycliff Brut Champagne and Midorin Melon liqueur for $5 each. Wear green and enter the costume contest.
The CityPlace Doral location is also celebrating its one-year anniversary. Drink specials during the St. Patrick’s Day celebration include the Pineapple Upside Down Cake cocktail, a mixture of Stoli vanilla, Sugar Island coconut rum, pineapple juice and Grenadine and the Shamrock with fresh fruit and Midori Melon liqueur topped with Champagne for $14 as well as green beer for $6.
8 p.m. to 1 a.m., March 17, Shops at Pembroke Pines, 14575 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines
2-10 p.m., March 17, CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral
The Butcher Shop & Beer Garden
This beer garden in Wynwood is kicking off St. Patrick’s Day with a brunch special. Start the day with an Irish breakfast of bangers, eggs, roasted potatoes and gravy for $12.
Stick around, or come back and nosh on corned beef nachos with green and plain tortillas topped with corned beef, Vermont cheddar Bechamel cheese sauce, caramelized onions and green scallions for $12. They pair well with a pitcher of green beer or a Cigar City Jai Alai brew which will be on special that day.
11 a.m. to midnight, March 17, Butcher Shop & Beer Garden, 165 NW 23th St., Miami
Duffy's Sports Grill
Come a day early and start enjoying $4 Guinness pints and two-for-one cocktails, beer and wine. Plus the corned beef and cabbage is only $12.95.
March 16 and 17, Duffy’s Sports Grill, 3969 NE 163th St., North Miami Beach; 8575 SW 124th Ave., Miami
Fado Irish Pub
The annual St. Patrick’s Day block party at this Mary Brickell Village spot gets bigger every year.
This one’s gonna set you back $25, but they shut down the street and make it one big block party. We’re talking massive dance floors so you can get your groove on while the city’s best DJs spin. Plus, under the tents you’ll find plenty of green beer and specialty Irish-inspired cocktails, but those’ll cost ya. The $25 is the cover to just get in.
March 17, noon to midnight, Fado Irish Pub, 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami
Game Time Miami
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day while getting your game on at this giant arcade at Shops at Sunset Place. Dig in to specials like the $11.99 Reuben burger, Reuben potato skins for $7.99 and $4.99 Guinness pints. You’ll get a free shamrock and mugs necklace with one drink purchase.
All day, March 17, Game Time Miami, 5701 SunsetDr., #330, South Miami
Gulfstream Beer Crawl
In its third year, the St. Patrick’s $2 Beer Crawl at Gulfstream is a bargain. When you arrive, pick up your lucky passport at Champions Plaza. Then it’s on to eight locations to down your brewskies.
Participating venues include ROK:BRGR American Kitchen & Cocktails, Strike 10 Bowling & Sports Lounge, PlugIN Karaoke, Frankey’s Sports Bar, III Forks, Cantina Laredo, Mijana Lebanese Cuisine and Gulfstream Park. There will be plenty of live music and giveaways.
For more information, visit: www.gulfstreampark.com/
6 p.m., March 17, Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach
Grille 401
If you’re used to partying on Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale then by all means head to Grille 401 on St. Patrick’s Day. You can enjoy the specialty Lucky Charm martini made with Stoli Vanilla, Triple Sec, Midori Melon Liqueur and Sour Mix. They’re only $10 and at that price you can enjoy several. Just Uber home, please.
March 17, Grille 401, 401 E Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
Irish Times Pub & Eatery
They’re hosting a block party here too, and they’re serving up Irish favorites like corned beef and cabbage, plenty of green beer and specialty cocktails they’re still devising and lots of live music.
The four bands begin performing at 5 p.m. and include the U2 (how fitting) tribute band Wide Awake, Esco, Molly Takedown and Retro Sky.
March 17, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Irish Times Pub & Eatery, 5850 Sunset Dr., South Miami
John Martin's St. Patrick's Day Festival
One of the longest running St. Patrick’s Day parties, and one of the biggest, is in the heart of Coral Gables.
It’s an all-day party at John Martin’s kicking off with Irish dancers, a fiddler and a rainbow ribbon-cutting by public officials.
The fun continues with a bagpiper, followed by Paddy Kelleghan and then John Martin’s own DJ takes over spinning at 5 p.m.
Daytime fun for the kids includes unicorn pony rides, face painting and balloon animals from noon to 3 p.m.
Noon to 2 a.m., March 17, John Martin’s, 253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
KINGS Bowl Doral
The one-year anniversary of KINGS Dining & Entertainment at CityPlace Doral conveniently lands right around St. Patrick’s Day.
So…in honor of both you can imbide in green beer or green mojitos for $8.99 or you can spend $32.99 for a 64-ounce pitcher of either. That should get you through a few games of pool or bowling.
2 p.m., March 17, KINGS Dining & Entertainment Doral at CityPlace Doral, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Ste. 152, Doral
Mike's at Venetia
There’s no pretense at Mike’s Venetia, a great place to hang out for St. Patrick’s Day. The bayfront view alone is worth it.
But also because for 28 years, the poolside spot is where long time and native Miamians (yes, they do exist) have been going to celebrate with pints of Guinness, Bass Ale, Harp Lager and Smithwick’s. And the shepherd’s pie, corned beef and cabbage and Irish soda bread are legit.
March 17, Mike’s at Venetia, 555 NE 15th St., poolside Ninth Floor, Miami
No. 3 Social
Happy hour prices are extended until 9 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day at No. 3 Social in Wynwood. Never a better day to do this, that’s for sure.
You’ve got two Irish-inspired cocktail options this night. The Lucky Charm, made with Jameson, an ounce each of honey and fresh pressed lemon juice and six mint leaves. The other is the Draiochta (the Irish word for magic) a libation made of London gin, an ounce each of Luxardo and Chartreuse and fresh pressed lime juice.
Until 9 p.m., March 17, No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami
St. Patrick's Day Festival
Hosting the party a week early means the festival won’t compete with crowds clamoring for events on St. Patrick’s Day.
At this 39th Annual Fest day-long event the list of entertainment and festivities is long.
You’ll be entertained by Avalon, The Paddy Kelleghan Band, The Charter Flight Band and St. Andrews Pipe and Drum Band.
In between their sets, pianist Peter Fuchs will play, Irish dancers from the Breffni Academy of Dance led by Michael O’Hara will perform and participants from The Miss Colleen Pageant will be showcased on stage.
And while you enjoy an Irish food and whiskey or stout, the kids can jump in the bounce house and get their faces painted.
Noon to 6 p.m., March 10, Fred B. Hartnett Ponce Circle Park, 2800 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
Wynwood Bar Crawl
Hang out in the heart of Wynwood, between Northwest Second and Fifth avenues and 23rd and 25th streets. That’s where you’ll get drink specials galore starting at 5 p.m.
You can get a select free drink at: Shots Miami, Racket, La Poderosa, Butcher Shop, Garden and La Garage.
Breweries are participating too, offering $4 flagship beers at J Wakefield and 20 percent off select beers at Veza Sur.
5 p.m. to midnight, March 17, starting at Shots Miami, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami tickets $15-$25/
Wynwood Block Party
Billed as a “massive celebration” the 15-hour party kicks off midday.
Presented by Jameson Irish Whiskey, the celebration will feature Wynwood’s only pop-up green beer garden with Miller Lite and Guinness, the best known local DJs, food trucks and a fashion market.
And there’s more going on before the big day. Starting March 12, if you go to Bitter Truth in Brickell, you can win a free bar tab to the St. Pat’s party if you order the signature “Leprechaun Juice” cocktail. If you find the pot of gold at Bitter Truth or a golden four leaf clover in Wynwood you could win a free bar tab all night at the event.
Make sure to RSVP early for a free beer and shot between noon and 3 p.m. or buy the Green Party Swag Package with even more goodies.
Noon to 3 a.m., March 17, Mana Wynwood , 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami