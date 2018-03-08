With some determination and maybe a little luck from the leprechaun, you can strategically hit several of these St. Patrick’s Day parties. Just Uber home when you’re done, please.

All the events are free unless otherwise noted.

American Social Waterfront patio will be rocking at American Social on St. Patrick's Day. You can start the party early at this Miami riverfront Brickell spot. The festivities kick off with happy hour specials including $3 green beer, $5 Jameson shots and $8 Boilermakers (a pint of Guinness and a Crown Royal shot). That's from 2-6 p.m. At 5 p.m. the DJ starts spinning on the waterfront patio and new drink specials on Jameson take over.

2 p.m. to closing March 17, American Social, 690 SW First Ct., Miami

Biscayne Bay Brewing Known for its wide selection of personally brewed craft beers, the brewery is paying homage to the Irish holiday with $3 Guinness or $5 Irish car bombs. Or, if you prefer, have an in-house brewed green beer like the Miami Pale Ale or Siren's Saison. Make sure to wear green!

1-6 p.m. March 17, Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, 8000 NW 25th St., Doral

Duffy's Sports Grill Duffy's Sports Grill has various locations throughout South Florida. Come a day early and start enjoying $4 Guinness pints and two-for-one cocktails, beer and wine. Plus the corned beef and cabbage is only $12.95. March 16 and 17, Duffy's Sports Grill, 3969 NE 163th St., North Miami Beach; 8575 SW 124th Ave., Miami

Game Time Miami Celebrate St. Patrick's Day while getting your game on at this giant arcade at Shops at Sunset Place. Dig in to specials like the $11.99 Reuben burger, Reuben potato skins for $7.99 and $4.99 Guinness pints. You'll get a free shamrock and mugs necklace with one drink purchase.

All day, March 17, Game Time Miami, 5701 SunsetDr., #330, South Miami

