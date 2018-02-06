Here’s another good reason to go to The Wharf on the weekends

Did someone say Bloody Mary? With bacon? Count us in.

These days, everybody’s favorite meal seems to be brunch. Specifically a long, booze-soaked brunch that lasts for hours and helps you forget that you have to be dressed and coherent Monday morning.

The Wharf, as it turns out, is more than happy to help you forget your weekday responsibilities. The 30,000-square-foot pop-up and outdoor event space is introducing a new brunch series. At Cracked at the Wharf, Chef Adrianne Calvo, owner of Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar in Kendall, plans to whip up a menu that will knock you right off your diet.

Among the offerings from Calvo are Croque Madame Scramble, fried chicken and brown sugar-crusted free range chicken and apple sausage. There are also waffles with organic Vermont maple syrup. If your tastes run to more basic fare, there’s always bacon, eggs and cheese.

Brunch, of course, must also include alcohol. So Cracked will feature a Bloody Mary bar, with more than a dozen versions available starting at $7. Bubble lovers can indulge in champagne cocktails and Bellinis, although they will almost certainly not involve bacon. So choose accordingly.

The brunch series kicks off Feb. 10 and runs from noon until 4 p.m. Kids and dogs are invited, too, at least until 6 p.m and as long as they’re accompanied by an adult.

The Wharf is located at 114 SW North River Drive in Miami.

The Wharf is on the Miami River. Want to arrive by boat? Set up a dock reservation via Dockmaster@TheWharf.com