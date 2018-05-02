Here’s a bunch a cool South Florida events to attend during the month of May

Veza Sur has new craft beer available this month at their Wynwood brewery.

*cue Justin Timberlake meme* The month of puns and fun in the sun has finally come upon us and Miami’s fresh air will be filled with all the cultural excitement you love. It’s no surprise that May brings new weather and brilliant things to our city. Wonderful moments like Market Monday at The Arsht, Axis of Love Moroccan Celebration, and 10 Days of Connection are what we’re looking forward to. See what else we have earmarked for the next two weeks:

Tuesday, May 1

Uno De Mayo Tacteqa Party – The Shaker is celebrating UNO DE MAYO with an epic #tacotuesday with Hornitos Tequila. They’ll have Disco, Shots & of course TACO! Specials Featuring Hornitos Tequila and BUY 1, GET 1 TACOS.

Where: The Broken Shaker. Time: 6PM – 12AM. Tickets: Free.

Wednesday, May 2

Know Your Rights – How to get an apartment and keep it. This FREE interactive workshop is tailored specifically for young adults, ages 18-24. You’ll learn about your rights as a tenant, how to get an apartment, and more.

Where: The Miami Foundation. Time: 4PM – 6PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Brew at The Zoo Pop-Up Party – Join one of the best local breweries on May 2nd in celebration of Brew at the Zoo at Biscayne Bay Brewing Co.! Enjoy complimentary light bites and complimentary beer.

Where: Biscayne Bay Brewing Co. Time: 7PM – 9PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Thursday, May 3

PAMM Free Community Night: Haitian Heritage – As part of PAMM Free Community Night, join them for a Haitian Heritage Month celebration in collaboration with Maximillian Consultants Inc. Enjoy performances by Akoustik, The Nancy St Leger NSL Danse Ensemble, and Rara Lakay, a live set by DJ Whiskey Chick, craft demonstrations, and more.

Where: PAMM. Time: 5PM – 9PM. Tickets: Free W/ RSVP.

P.S. 305 Fundraiser at Veza Sur – On May 3, the #PS305Family will be gathering at Veza Sur for their spring fundraiser! Let’s celebrate and support the work of our parent, teacher, and community leaders during this past school year. From 6-9 PM, Veza Sur will generously donate all of its beverage sale profits to P.S. 305. These proceeds will go directly toward training parents and teachers in how they can improve Miami’s schools.

Where: Veza Sur. Time: 6PM – 9PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Underline Social at Casa Florida – The Underline’s Young Professional Organization strikes again with their second #UnderlineSocial of the year! Join The Underline YPOs for an evening of networking, drinking and eating as we talk about all things future #Underline. Sip signature cocktails at the famous Casa Florida in Downtown Miami while we get a project update from #Underline founder Meg Daly.

Where: Casa Florida. Time: 6:30PM – 9PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

10 Days of Connection – Breaking Stereotypes of the Middle East – War, poverty, and terrorism are some of the many negative stereotypes of the Middle East and North Africa. This is where Kerning Cultures (KC), a Middle East podcast company dissecting the complex narratives of the region, steps in. On May 3rd, as part of Connect Miami‘s #10DaysofConnection, Kerning Cultures (KC) will be organizing a podcast listening party followed by an interactive discussion at the Venture Cafe Miami.

Where: CIC Miami. Time: 6:30PM – 7:30PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Sango at The Ground – Kai Asa Savon Wright, known by his stage name Sango, is an American DJ and record producer based out of Seattle, Washington. Known for his textural and sensual sounds, don’t miss his return to Miami at The Ground.

Where: The Ground. Time: 10PM – 3AM. Tickets: Get em here.

Friday, May 4

May the 4th Be With You Cocktail Party – By order of the Empire (and a few Rebels) Your Presence is COMMANDED to celebrate International Star Wars Day with a little “Galactic Cocktail Party”. THE MIGHTY will turn into Mos Eisley Cantina with a special menu of Star Wars themed cocktails, raffles and a whole lotta geeky fun.

Where: The Mighty. Time: 6PM – 9PM. Tickets: Free.

Last Look at &gallery – Last chance to get a look at Brandon Opalka’s solo exhibition, “Yeah, no”, at &gallery in Little Haiti. “Yeah, no” is Brandon Opalka’s first solo exhibition with &gallery and his first exhibition back in Miami after two years of travels through Central America and a cross-country road trip to Northern California.

Where: &gallery. Time: 7PM – 10PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami Party – It’s the opening night of GRACE JONES: BLOODLIGHT AND BAMI, from 8:00 – 10:30 pm in the O Cinema Wynwood courtyard. Join hosts Third Horizon, Flaming Classics and Sweat Records as they pay tribute to the grand dame with DJ Cronos spinning Grace classics, Grace-inspired video art projections and a tribute altar, topped off by a drag performance by Dang-Ho Yu Sickning.

Where: O Cinema Wynwood. Time: 8PM – 10:30PM. Tickets: Get em here.

Saturday, May 5

Art Cortex Spring Photography Workshop – Join The Art Cortex for a three hour workshop where you’ll explore different photography techniques and put your creative eye to the test. Led by Christina Hernandez Art Cortex Founder and Photography Instructor. They welcome kids between the ages of 7-12 years old.

Where: Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden. Time: 11AM – 2PM. Tickets: Get em here.

Miami Film Machine – Suburbano Ediciones and Proa Films bring together writers and filmmakers of different nationalities, based in Miami. Miami Film Machine is a local group of filmmakers, literary authors, and media professionals who, inspired by Miami and its people, have made four short films showing the richness, cultural diversity, and conflicts of this complex city. The aim of the Miami Film Machine is to consolidate a cinematographic, literary and cultural reference in the local scene.

Where: Coral Gables Arts Cinema. Time: 11AM – 12:30PM. Tickets: Get em here.

MiamiWalks: Wynwood Art & Beer Tour – #MiamiWalks is part of a global walking movement known as Jane’s Walk, and is proud to be an anchor initiative of the 2018 #10DaysofConnection! This neighborhood exploration of Wynwood will be led by Miami Urban Adventures, which offers unique, super local experiences that truly connect Miamians and visitors with our communities. This walking tour will discover the amazing street art, galleries, and breweries that make Wynwood such an iconic Miami neighborhood.

Where: Wynwood Walls. Time: 2PM – 4PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Cinco De Mayo at Veza Sur – Spice up your Cinco de Mayo at VEZA SUR Brewing Co., Wynwood’s newest destination for beer lovers. Enjoy quality craft beers paired with a specialty menu provided by Baja Bao – the onsite food truck. Menu items include a variety of tasty Mexican favorites such as Grilled Camarones al Diablo, Wood Grilled Elotes and Gazpacho Mejicano. Wash them down with an ice cold Latin Lager or one of VEZA SUR’s many beer cocktails and dance to groovy tunes of DJ Wasabi, DJ LC and Kyle de Souza.

Where: Veza Sur. Time: 2PM – 2AM. Tickets: Get your open bar ticket here.

AfroCode Miami de Mayo – HipHop Meets AfroBeats DayParty. Join AfroCode for an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes. A crossover of genres a fusion of cultures. A Hip Hop and AfroBeats party.

Where: Garden Food and Bar. Time: 4PM – 9PM. Tickets: Get em here.

Cinco de Nacho – With Melinda’s and El Pickle teaming up for a 12 hr marathon jam. The FREE patio party starts at 5pm @Melinda’s w/ $5 Nachos and $5 Mezcal Margaritas from 5 ’til 7pm then they move things upstairs to El Bolero Room for some serious late night action till 5am. Tunes featuring AROOP ROY (UK), Beki Powell, Brad Strickland and more.

Where: The Electric Pickle. Time: 5PM – 5AM. Tickets: Free before midnight.

Axis of Love: Innov Gnawa – Innov Gnawa is a young musical collective dedicated to exploring Morocco’s venerable gnawa music tradition in the heart of New York City. Formed in the summer of 2014 by Moroccan expat Samir LanGus, the group draws on the considerable talents and expertise of Hassan Ben Jaafer, a Maâlem, or master gnawa musician, originally from Fes, Morocco.

Where: North Beach Bandshell. Time: 8PM – 10PM. Tickets: Get em here.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Extravaganza – Join Las Rosas this Cinco de Mayo as they celebrate the liberty of the nation that invented tequila! With live performances by Left-Handed Jacket (for their single release party), Firstworld, Sunghosts, Bed Scene, Abuelobos, and DJ set by Kaixen, you’ll be dancing until you hit the floor. There will also be a B.Y.O.Sombrero raffle and Best Mustache competition, along with more surprises.

Where: Las Rosas. Time: 8PM – 11PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Brick (35mm) – Brendan Frye (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) answers a pay phone in the middle of the night and hears a cryptic message from his ex-girlfriend Emily Kostich (Emilie de Ravin), gleaming the words “brick,” “pin” and “tug.” Like any good hardboiled detective, Brendan sets out to rescue his old flame except there’s one major difference between him and Humphrey Bogart-types: Brendan’s still in high school. In his directorial debut, Rian Johnson (now famous for Looper and Stars Wars: The Last Jedi) mixes high school drama, adolescent angst, 1940s film noir, and a heavy dose of Dashiell Hammett into a concoction that put the then-indie director on the map.

Where: Coral Gables Arts Cinema. Time: 11:30PM – 2AM. Tickets: Get em here.

Sunday, May 6

Woofstock – Pet adoptions, a dog/owner look-alike contest, K-9 officers, an animal blessing, hot food, and live music are all part of the fun as The Barnacle goes to the dogs! As always during the park’s regular business hours, well-behaved pets are welcome.

Where: The Barnacle Historic State Park. Time: 11AM – 4PM. Tickets: Free.

Little Haiti Book Festival – Miami Book Fair is partnering with Sosyete Koukouy of Miami, Inc., to present the Little Haiti Book Festival, which features two days of vibrant cultural exposure to writers, booksellers, performers, and more.

Where: Little Haiti Cultural Complex. Time: May 5th & 6th – 6PM. Tickets: Free.

Monday, May 7

Market Mondays at The Arsht – The Adrienne Arsht Center opens up their courtyard next to Books & Books for a special Farmer’s Market Monday happy hour. Featuring interactive culinary workshops, wellness, kids activities and more, it’s the most cultural market around town.

Where: The Arsht Center. Time: 4PM. Tickets: Free.

Tuesday, May 8

Tostada Tuesday: 10 Day of Connection – Join Start UP FIU Tuesday May 8th for a special edition of #TostadaTuesday, featuring Connect Miami’s 10 Days of Connection. 10 Days of Connection is a community-wide challenge for everyone to step out of their comfort zones and connect with people not like them, in whatever way they are ready.

Where: StartUP FIU. Time: 9AM – 11AM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

The MOTH – Miami StorySlam – The internationally acclaimed story hour, The MOTH returns to Miami for its second Tuesday story time at Olympia Theater. For the first time in Spanish, the theme is Conexiones (connections).

Where: Olympia Theater. Time: 7PM – 10PM. Tickets: $10.

Wednesday, May 9

Lean on Me: A Concert By and For Miami – Join Miamians from all walks of life and from all over our community. Let’s experience music together–both music we love and some that might be new to us. This Connect Miami event features classical, rock, salsa, and more, performed by: Guitars Over Guns, New World Symphony, Arts for Learning, Young Musicians Unite, Camillus House, The Wynwood Yard.

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 7PM – 9PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Thursday, May 10

Teacher Appreciation Happy Hour – In partnership with P.S. 305, join the PAMM for their first ever Teacher Appreciation happy hour to celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Week! Discover why PAMM’s Knight Schools Program is #morethanafieldtrip by exploring all of the resources available for K-12 teachers. Participate in gallery tours led by PAMM’s teaching artists, art-making, giveaways, and other surprises designed especially for teachers. Enjoy free ice cream from Lulu’s Ice Cream, beer from Veza Sur Brewing Co, and pizza from Verde Miami!

Where: PAMM. Time: 5PM – 8PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Yoga + Live Sound Bowls + Aromatherapy – Warrior Flow is happy to announce the next yoga event at the beautiful WeWork Security Building in Downtown Miami. Join Dennis Hunter, DJ Cisco and Adrian Molina for an evening of movement, breath, healing sound of live singing bowls and aromatherapy. Proceeds will benefit Kula for Karma in their mission of creating more therapeutic yoga programs in the Miami area.

Where: WeWork Security Building. Time: 6PM. Tickets: $10 suggested donation.

Opening Reception: Between a view and a milestone – It’s the opening reception of Between a view and a milestone, an exhibition featuring works by our resident artists. Enjoy cocktails and music by DJ Josh August. Between a view and a milestone presents works by ArtCenter/South Florida’s studio residents that offer contemplative meditations on place.

Where: ArtCenter/South Florida. Time: 7PM – 9PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

ICA Ideas: Alex Bacon Lecture – An expert on the early work of Frank Stella and American abstract painting in the 1950s and 1960s, art historian Alex Bacon will contextualize Walter Darby Bannard’s early work in relation to the then-current tendencies in abstraction. Bacon will also discuss Bannard’s time in Princeton, New Jersey, where he worked alongside Stella—who was on the verge of his own breakthrough with his series “Black Paintings” (1958–60)—and Michael Fried, who would soon become one of the leading art critics of his generation and later on one of its most significant art historians.

Where: ICA Miami. Time: 7PM – 9PM. Tickets: Get em here.

Live at The Destiny Inn – Welcome to the destiny inn, a laid-back dream zone for lovers of deep psychedelic club music. Their first installment features live sets by Nick León & Bear, and DJ sets by Terence Tabeau, Klauss, and DJ Ray.

Where: Floyd Miami. Time: 10PM – 5AM. Tickets: Free.

Friday, May 11

RAW Pop Up at The Moore Building – RAW is a 3-day, 5-floor multi-sensory pop up of art, music, and technology, redefining how art is experienced from May 11-13th at The Moore Building in partnership with the Miami Design District. RAW challenges you to not settle for being a mere observer, we want you to firmly grasp and lock in the present moment of the space.

Where: The Moore Building. Time: May 11th – 13th. Tickets: Get em here.

Itawe’s Sessions – By Popular Demand Itawe, the frontman for Miami favorite Latin Funk band Locos Por Juana comes back for Jam you don’t want to miss come by mark your calendars.

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 9PM – 12AM. Tickets: Free.

JTF Late Night – Enjoy Late Night Improv! You never know what to expect with their special 11 o’clock show immediately following their 9 o’clock show. Don’t miss the Friday Night Late Night show starring Just The Funny’s award winning cast!

Where: Just The Funny. Time: 11PM – 11:45PM. Tickets: Get em here.

Saturday, May 12

Edukos One Year Jam – Join Edukos as they celebrate One Year of being open in Little Havana. They’re working with some good friends to make it a food and drink experience you will remember! They are collaborating with Fooqs to throw a good ol fashioned house party. Not only that , they will have brew from nearby NightLife Brewery including a beer brewed just for you! Tickets include unlimited beer while you feast on TWELVE “Bites” of our 1 Year Menu.

Where: Edukos. Time: 1PM – 5PM. Tickets: Get em here.

2018 BLUE Missions Cocktail – The BLUE Missions Annual Cocktail is their largest fundraising event of the year. Friends, volunteers, and generous donors gather together to celebrate their past successes and contribute to future projects. Join them as we work together to create a world where everyone has access to clean water and proper sanitation.

Where: 246 NE 15th ST. Time:7:30PM – 12:30AM. Tickets: Get em here.

Grateful Dead Night w/ Unlimited Devotion – The tribute band Unlimited Devotion returns Miami for a night filled with nods to the magical band. They head to Blackbird Ordinary for two Sets this evening for some Grateful Dead Goodness.

Where: Blackbird Ordinary. Time: 8:30PM – Midnight. Tickets: Free.

Hot Since 82 on the Space Terrace – The prolific DJ/Producer from Yorkshire (UK) is no stranger to our dancefloor. Following a heavy touring schedule around the globe as well as several remix releases, Space welcomes Hot Since 82 to take you into the sunrise.

Where: Club Space. Time: 11PM – 3PM (yes, the next day). Tickets: Get em here.

Sunday, May 13

Tropical Flowering Tree Society Show & Sale – The Tropical Flowering Tree Society’s Show and Sale is considered one of the most beautiful shows of the year. Visitors are treated to an incredible display of rare & unusual flowering trees grown by the society’s members and by vendors who come from around the world and offer something for everyone.

Where: Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden. Time: 9:30AM May 12th – 13th. Tickets: Free w/ garden admission.

Lakou Lakay: In My Own Backyard Mother’s Day Concert – Muce brings the vibrant vibes of Haitian Culture to Bayfront Park for a Mother’s Day celebration. In partnership with the Downtown Development Authority, Little Haiti Cultural Center, and GMCVB Art of Black Miami. Bring your lawn chairs, picnic baskets, cash to support the vendors, and family for a Sunday Fun-Day of Caribbean Vibes in honor of Haitian Heritage Month.

Where: Bayfront Park Amphitheater. Time: 11AM – 3PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Monday, May 14

Wine Night at 27 Restaurant – Exactly what it sounds like and we’re excited since it’s every Monday night.

Where: 27 Restaurant. Time: 6:30PM – 11PM. Tickets: Free.

Tuesday, May 15

