Here is the longest list of places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in South Florida. Do you need more?

This little guy is ready to party.Tomas Loewy
It’s almost time to celebrate Mexican independence — by drinking, of course. This year Cinco De Mayo falls on a Saturday, which means all your nine-to-fiver friends have no excuse not to make it out and party like there’s no mañana. So call them up, pick a fiesta from our list, and get ready for a long day of tacos and tequila.

1. Cinco De Mayo Brickell Block Party

Miami’s largest Cinco De Mayo block party returns with a new location —Brickell Waterfront Lots. Join thousands of partygoers in downing margaritas and Micheladas while partying to the sounds of top DJs, including Miami Heat’s DJ Irie. Tacos & Tattoos will be on site providing food to fuel up with between shots. Tickets start at $15 online, but you can purchase a Fiesta Party Pack for $20 that includes admission, mustaches, a margarita souvenir cup, and more swag.

Cinco De Mayo Brickell, 609 Brickell Ave., Miami

609 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131
2. Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl in Brickell

Drink your way through Brickell this year on Saturday, May 5 at the 3rd Annual Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl. Tickets start at $20, and include five free drinks plus drink specials at participating venues like Fado, Baru, American Social, Barsecco, Blackbird Ordinary, The Craftsman, RedBa, and Batch. The bar crawl kicks off at Baru LatinBar.

Baru LatinBar Brickell, 901 S. Brickell Plaza, Suite 101, Miami

901 South Brickell Plaza Suite 101, Miami, FL 33130
3. OH! MEXICO

mexico

This hot spot on Española Way will host a Mexican street party for Cinco De Mayo where you can score free margarita shots and dance to the sounds of a live mariachi band and DJ. The party starts at 7 p.m.

OH! MEXICO, 1440 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

1440 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, Fl 33139
4. Seaspice

Celebrate ‘Drinko De Mayo’ by the river at Seaspice, which will offer specials on tequila shots and a curated margarita menu paired with live music, entertainment, and mariachis. Pose for photos at a photo station with themed props and relive the evening long after your hangover has faded.

Seaspice, 422 NW N. River Dr., Miami

422 NW North River Drive, Miami, FL 33128
5. National Hotel

This South Beach icon is jazzing up Cinco De Mayo at their Blues Bar, where they’ll offer a selection of festive cocktails like the Noble Blood and Sand, made with Casa Noble Reposado tequila, Carpano Antica vermouth, Cherry Herring, and blood orange and scotch rinse. If you stop by between 5 and 8 p.m. you’ll enjoy happy hour specials, followed by a live jazz performance starting at 8:30 p.m.

National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139

1677 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
6. Chuy's

chuy's
Imagine Chuy’s free, Fully-Loaded Nacho Car on the Palmetto during rush hour?Facebook

Tex-Mex eatery Chuy’s will start celebrating Cinco De Mayo on Friday, May 4 with $1 off Coronas and floaters starting at 4 p.m. Then, on Saturday, May 5, you’ll get to enjoy happy hour drink specials all day. Come back on Sunday, May 6 for $5 Tito’s Bloody Marys.

Chuy's, 8001 NW 36th St., Doral

8001 NW 36th Street, Doral, FL 33166
7. No. 3 Social

Norman’s Revenge

Wynwood’s hottest rooftop bar will extend it’s Social Hour through 8 p.m. on May 5, so you can celebrate the holiday with $5 bites, beer and wine, and $7 cocktails. We like the Mezing Around, which blends mezcal, hibiscus, lime, cucumber juice and habanero bitters. If smoky isn’t your thing, try Norman’s Revenge, a spicy margarita made with tequila, agave nectar, lime, jalapeno and black salt. Both will be available for $10 all night long.

No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St. Rooftop, Miami

50 NW 24th Street Rooftop, Miami, FL 33127
8. American Social Brickell

When life gives you limes, use them for tequila shots. Or at least, that’s the motto at American Social Brickell. Stop by on May 5 and sip on discounted drinks from 6 p.m. – midnight. If you’re part of Brickell’s Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl, you’ll get one for free.

American Social Brickell, 690 SW 1st Ct., Miami

690 SW 1st Court, Miami, FL 33130
9. Sweet Liberty

Tommy’s Margarita at Sweet Liberty

Sweet Liberty is giving away free tacos all night long on May 5, so get your grub on before Grammy winner Jorge Moreno takes the stage at9 p.m. There will also be a live mariachi band.

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co., 237-B 20th St., Miami Beach

237-B 20th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139
10. Novecento

Get your margarita on for $6 all day at Novecento on May 5. If you visit their Key Biscayne location,  you’ll enjoy complimentary Viola Italian craft beer and frozen margaritas after 9 p.m. A live DJ will provide the sounds.

Novecento, 620 Crandon Blvd., Miami

620 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
11. Bokamper's Sports Bar & Grill

Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill will offer their signature 24-ounce Bo’s Big Rita in different flavors for $18.99 on Cinco De Mayo at multiple locations, along with a variety of dishes like Kourtney’s Loaded Nachos and Bo’s Blackened Mahi-Mahi Tacos. Wear your eating pants.

Bokamper's Sports Bar & Grill, multiple locations

4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
12. Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones’ Fresh Diamond Margarita

At Smokey Bones, you can get your Cinco De Mayo on with six different margaritas. May the drink be with you.

Smokey Bones, multiple locations

4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
13. Lobster Bar Sea Grille

The dining room at Lobster Bar Sea Grille is like church for seafood fanatics.

Ditch the cheap tequila shots and upgrade your Cinco De Mayo at Lobster Sea Bar Grille, which will offer handcrafted Tequila Revolución cocktails for $8-$10, Mexican inspired bites by Chef Arturo Paz, and discounted snacks during happy hour from 5:30-8 p.m.

Lobster Sea Bar Grille, 404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

404 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach
14. Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar

Rocco’s Tacos will keep the tequila flowing all day and all night at their annual Cinco De  Mayo block party, kicking off at all locations at noon. You’ll get free tequila pourings while partying to the sounds of a live DJ. There will also be prize giveaways, and Rocco Mangel himself might make an appearance — follow Rocco’s Tacos on social media to find out which location he’ll be visiting.

Rocco's Tacos, multiple locations

1 Seminole Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33314
15. Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina

Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina will serve a selection of tacos, tamales, and nachos paired with different expressions of Revolution Tequila for a fixed price of $45 per person. The special will run from 5 p.m. until midnight on May 5.

Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
16. Quarterdeck

Quarterdeck Dania Beach

Quarterdeck will be treating guests to an entire Avion Tequila shaker filled with margarita goodness on Cinco De Mayo. Get the Advil ready if you plan on drinking more than one of these.

Quarterdeck, multiple locations

1901 North Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL 33431
17. L Bar

The Dos at L Bar

At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s intimate L Bar, you can sip any of the lounge’s Ode to Agave cocktails for $12. Start with the Uno, move on to the Dos, and end with the Mexican Firing Squad.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Fort Lauderdale

1 Seminole Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33314
18. Lona Cocina y Tequileria

Lona Margarita

Enjoy $5 Milagro Tequila specialty cocktails and 2-for-$5 street tacos from 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. at this new Fort Lauderdale hangout. A live mariachi will keep the party going from 5-7 p.m.

Lona Cocina y Tequileria, 321 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

321 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
19. Lolo's Surf Cantina

Swing back $8 cocktails and $4 Mexican beers while eating specially priced Mexican dishes (like Lolo’s Tres Leches for $9) from 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. at Lolo’s Surf Catina’s All Day Fiesta.

Lolo's Surf Cantina, 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

161 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
20. Farmer's Table

If you’re counting calories this Cinco De Mayo, head to Farmer’s Table and treat yourself to a Skinny Margarita for just $11.

Farmer's Table, 1901 N. Military Tr., Boca Raton

1901 North Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL 33431
21. Beach Bar at Newport Pier

Get your party on beachside with  $5 Coronas (you can add a shot of Casa Noble Tequila for an extra $7) at Beach Bar at Newport Beach.

Beach Bar at Newport Pier, 16501 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach

16501 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
22. Etaru

Rita Okinawa’s Japanese twist on the traditional margarita is the perfect Cinco De Mayo drinking companion if you’re tired of the same old same old. Made with Maestro Dobel infused with yuzu kosho, lime juice, agave and yellow chartreuse, it’s worth the drive to Hallandale if you live in Miami.

Etaru, 111 S Surf Rd., Hallandale Beach

111 S Surf Road, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
23. Doc B's Fresh Kitchen

At Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen, the team behind the bar will be whipping up a spicy sweet Cinco sip called The Internal Affair, made with tequila, house-made jalapeno syrup, freshly squeezed lime juice, agave nectar, pineapple juice and basil.

Doc B's Fresh Kitchen, 301 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

301 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134
24. E11EVEN Miami

Art Basel parties
 
E11EVEN Miami will offer $3 Coronas and Avion Tequila shots from 10 p.m. until midnight. Elephante will provide the beats.General admission is $20.

E11EVEN Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami

29 NE 11th St., Miami
25. El Vez

Preview Stephen Starr’s soon-to-open El Vez, launching at the W Fort Lauderdale, on May 5 and enjoy complimentary bites like grilled carnitas, El Vez’s signature guacamole, chips and salsa, and grilled corn. You’ll also be able to purchase Mexican beers, margaritas and signature cocktails.

El Vez, 401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
26. KINGS Dining & Entertainment Doral

Celebrate ‘Cinco De Derby’ all day at KINGS Dining & Entertainment Doral. You’ll enjoy specials on Mint Julep Margaritas and opportunities to win $100 in a derby race contest.

KINGS Dining & Entertainment,  3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 152, Doral

27. The Backyard at The Confidante Miami Beach

 
Try a spicy Pineapple-Jalapeno Pop while you sip $10 margaritas all day at The Backyard. If you really want to start your Cinco De Mayo right, kick off breakfast with a Bloody Maria at Bird & Bone.

The Confidante Miami Beach, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
28. The Taco Stand

Wynwood’s new hot spot The Taco Stand will serve $2.50 grilled chicken, pastor and veggie nopal tacos and $3 cervezas all day on Cinco De Mayo.

The Taco Stand, 313 NW 25th St., Miami

313 NW 25th St., Miami
29. Duffy's Sports Grill

Super Bowl
Duffy’s Sports Grill has various locations throughout South Florida.
 
Both the North Miami Beach and Kendall locations will serve $3 Sauza and $7 Patron margaritas, plus taco specials for $7.99 all day on Cinco De Mayo.

Duffy's Sports Grill, multiple locations

313 NW 25th St., Miami
30. The Diplomat Beach Resort

An aerial shot of The Diplomat’s iconic poolscape.
Get your taco on for $5 while sipping $8 Hornitos Margaritas and $5 Model Draft Beer right by the water at Playa on Cinco De Mayo. Or head to Portico and enjoy $8 Tequila Sunrises, $5 Corona Light Draft Beer, and more taco goodness for $5.

The Diplomat Beach Resort, 3555 S Ocean Dr., Hollywood, FL 33019
3555 S Ocean Dr., Hollywood, FL 33019
31. Celebrate at home

Photo/Felipe Cuevas

Still want to celebrate but not in the mood to go out? Host your own Cinco De Drinko at home with Casa Tua’s Rising Sol cocktail. Here’s what you need:

  • 1 1/2 ounces of Casamigos Reposado Tequila
  • 3/4 ounce of fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce of agave nectar
  • 1/2 ounce of roasted spicy pineapple syrup
  • Pomegranate seeds
  • Ginger beer float

Muddle the pomegranate seeds in a tin shaker and add all the other ingredients, except for the ginger beer. Shake for 8-10 seconds. Double strain into a glass and add ice, then top with the ginger beer float.

