Here is the longest list of places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in South Florida. Do you need more?

Photo/Felipe Cuevas

Still want to celebrate but not in the mood to go out? Host your own Cinco De Drinko at home with Casa Tua’s Rising Sol cocktail. Here’s what you need:

1 1/2 ounces of Casamigos Reposado Tequila

3/4 ounce of fresh lime juice

1/2 ounce of agave nectar

1/2 ounce of roasted spicy pineapple syrup

Pomegranate seeds

Ginger beer float

Muddle the pomegranate seeds in a tin shaker and add all the other ingredients, except for the ginger beer. Shake for 8-10 seconds. Double strain into a glass and add ice, then top with the ginger beer float.