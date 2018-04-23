Here is the longest list of places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in South Florida. Do you need more?
It’s almost time to celebrate Mexican independence — by drinking, of course. This year Cinco De Mayo falls on a Saturday, which means all your nine-to-fiver friends have no excuse not to make it out and party like there’s no mañana. So call them up, pick a fiesta from our list, and get ready for a long day of tacos and tequila.
1. Cinco De Mayo Brickell Block Party
Miami’s largest Cinco De Mayo block party returns with a new location —Brickell Waterfront Lots. Join thousands of partygoers in downing margaritas and Micheladas while partying to the sounds of top DJs, including Miami Heat’s DJ Irie. Tacos & Tattoos will be on site providing food to fuel up with between shots. Tickets start at $15 online, but you can purchase a Fiesta Party Pack for $20 that includes admission, mustaches, a margarita souvenir cup, and more swag.
Cinco De Mayo Brickell, 609 Brickell Ave., Miami
2. Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl in Brickell
Drink your way through Brickell this year on Saturday, May 5 at the 3rd Annual Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl. Tickets start at $20, and include five free drinks plus drink specials at participating venues like Fado, Baru, American Social, Barsecco, Blackbird Ordinary, The Craftsman, RedBa, and Batch. The bar crawl kicks off at Baru LatinBar.
Baru LatinBar Brickell, 901 S. Brickell Plaza, Suite 101, Miami
3. OH! MEXICO
This hot spot on Española Way will host a Mexican street party for Cinco De Mayo where you can score free margarita shots and dance to the sounds of a live mariachi band and DJ. The party starts at 7 p.m.
OH! MEXICO, 1440 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
4. Seaspice
Celebrate ‘Drinko De Mayo’ by the river at Seaspice, which will offer specials on tequila shots and a curated margarita menu paired with live music, entertainment, and mariachis. Pose for photos at a photo station with themed props and relive the evening long after your hangover has faded.
Seaspice, 422 NW N. River Dr., Miami
5. National Hotel
This South Beach icon is jazzing up Cinco De Mayo at their Blues Bar, where they’ll offer a selection of festive cocktails like the Noble Blood and Sand, made with Casa Noble Reposado tequila, Carpano Antica vermouth, Cherry Herring, and blood orange and scotch rinse. If you stop by between 5 and 8 p.m. you’ll enjoy happy hour specials, followed by a live jazz performance starting at 8:30 p.m.
National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
6. Chuy's
Tex-Mex eatery Chuy’s will start celebrating Cinco De Mayo on Friday, May 4 with $1 off Coronas and floaters starting at 4 p.m. Then, on Saturday, May 5, you’ll get to enjoy happy hour drink specials all day. Come back on Sunday, May 6 for $5 Tito’s Bloody Marys.
Chuy’s, 8001 NW 36th St., Doral
7. No. 3 Social
Wynwood’s hottest rooftop bar will extend it’s Social Hour through 8 p.m. on May 5, so you can celebrate the holiday with $5 bites, beer and wine, and $7 cocktails. We like the Mezing Around, which blends mezcal, hibiscus, lime, cucumber juice and habanero bitters. If smoky isn’t your thing, try Norman’s Revenge, a spicy margarita made with tequila, agave nectar, lime, jalapeno and black salt. Both will be available for $10 all night long.
No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St. Rooftop, Miami
8. American Social Brickell
When life gives you limes, use them for tequila shots. Or at least, that’s the motto at American Social Brickell. Stop by on May 5 and sip on discounted drinks from 6 p.m. – midnight. If you’re part of Brickell’s Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl, you’ll get one for free.
American Social Brickell, 690 SW 1st Ct., Miami
9. Sweet Liberty
Sweet Liberty is giving away free tacos all night long on May 5, so get your grub on before Grammy winner Jorge Moreno takes the stage at9 p.m. There will also be a live mariachi band.
Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co., 237-B 20th St., Miami Beach
10. Novecento
Get your margarita on for $6 all day at Novecento on May 5. If you visit their Key Biscayne location, you’ll enjoy complimentary Viola Italian craft beer and frozen margaritas after 9 p.m. A live DJ will provide the sounds.
Novecento, 620 Crandon Blvd., Miami
11. Bokamper's Sports Bar & Grill
Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill will offer their signature 24-ounce Bo’s Big Rita in different flavors for $18.99 on Cinco De Mayo at multiple locations, along with a variety of dishes like Kourtney’s Loaded Nachos and Bo’s Blackened Mahi-Mahi Tacos. Wear your eating pants.
Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill, multiple locations
12. Smokey Bones
At Smokey Bones, you can get your Cinco De Mayo on with six different margaritas. May the drink be with you.
Smokey Bones, multiple locations
13. Lobster Bar Sea Grille
Ditch the cheap tequila shots and upgrade your Cinco De Mayo at Lobster Sea Bar Grille, which will offer handcrafted Tequila Revolución cocktails for $8-$10, Mexican inspired bites by Chef Arturo Paz, and discounted snacks during happy hour from 5:30-8 p.m.
Lobster Sea Bar Grille, 404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
14. Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar
Rocco’s Tacos will keep the tequila flowing all day and all night at their annual Cinco De Mayo block party, kicking off at all locations at noon. You’ll get free tequila pourings while partying to the sounds of a live DJ. There will also be prize giveaways, and Rocco Mangel himself might make an appearance — follow Rocco’s Tacos on social media to find out which location he’ll be visiting.
Rocco’s Tacos, multiple locations
15. Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina
Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina will serve a selection of tacos, tamales, and nachos paired with different expressions of Revolution Tequila for a fixed price of $45 per person. The special will run from 5 p.m. until midnight on May 5.
Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
16. Quarterdeck
Quarterdeck will be treating guests to an entire Avion Tequila shaker filled with margarita goodness on Cinco De Mayo. Get the Advil ready if you plan on drinking more than one of these.
Quarterdeck, multiple locations
17. L Bar
At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s intimate L Bar, you can sip any of the lounge’s Ode to Agave cocktails for $12. Start with the Uno, move on to the Dos, and end with the Mexican Firing Squad.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Fort Lauderdale
18. Lona Cocina y Tequileria
Enjoy $5 Milagro Tequila specialty cocktails and 2-for-$5 street tacos from 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. at this new Fort Lauderdale hangout. A live mariachi will keep the party going from 5-7 p.m.
Lona Cocina y Tequileria, 321 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
19. Lolo's Surf Cantina
Lolo’s Surf Cantina, 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
20. Farmer's Table
If you’re counting calories this Cinco De Mayo, head to Farmer’s Table and treat yourself to a Skinny Margarita for just $11.
Farmer’s Table, 1901 N. Military Tr., Boca Raton
21. Beach Bar at Newport Pier
Get your party on beachside with $5 Coronas (you can add a shot of Casa Noble Tequila for an extra $7) at Beach Bar at Newport Beach.
Beach Bar at Newport Pier, 16501 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
22. Etaru
Rita Okinawa’s Japanese twist on the traditional margarita is the perfect Cinco De Mayo drinking companion if you’re tired of the same old same old. Made with Maestro Dobel infused with yuzu kosho, lime juice, agave and yellow chartreuse, it’s worth the drive to Hallandale if you live in Miami.
Etaru, 111 S Surf Rd., Hallandale Beach
23. Doc B's Fresh Kitchen
At Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen, the team behind the bar will be whipping up a spicy sweet Cinco sip called The Internal Affair, made with tequila, house-made jalapeno syrup, freshly squeezed lime juice, agave nectar, pineapple juice and basil.
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen, 301 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
24. E11EVEN Miami
E11EVEN Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami
25. El Vez
El Vez, 401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
26. KINGS Dining & Entertainment Doral
KINGS Dining & Entertainment, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 152, Doral
27. The Backyard at The Confidante Miami Beach
The Confidante Miami Beach, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
28. The Taco Stand
The Taco Stand, 313 NW 25th St., Miami
29. Duffy's Sports Grill
Duffy’s Sports Grill, multiple locations
30. The Diplomat Beach Resort
31. Celebrate at home
Still want to celebrate but not in the mood to go out? Host your own Cinco De Drinko at home with Casa Tua’s Rising Sol cocktail. Here’s what you need:
- 1 1/2 ounces of Casamigos Reposado Tequila
- 3/4 ounce of fresh lime juice
- 1/2 ounce of agave nectar
- 1/2 ounce of roasted spicy pineapple syrup
- Pomegranate seeds
- Ginger beer float
Muddle the pomegranate seeds in a tin shaker and add all the other ingredients, except for the ginger beer. Shake for 8-10 seconds. Double strain into a glass and add ice, then top with the ginger beer float.