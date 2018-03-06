Here is our bonkers, way-too-long guide to Broward happy hours. Cheers!
You don’t have to live in Miami to score prime happy hour savings on great food and drink. These restaurants and watering holes up north prove Broward’s happy hours and its post-work drinking scene can hold its own against the 305.
Read more: Here is the most extensive, out of control list of Miami’s best happy hours
Etaru
Head to Hallandale Beach and take advantage of Etaru’s daily happy hour from 5:30-7:30 p.m. You can enjoy $10 glasses of Whispering Angel rose (or $40 bottles), $8 vodka lemonades ($20 pitchers), and buckets of Sapporo Lights for $20. Order off a menu of bites priced from $2 – $10. On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, DJ Indigo sets the mood beachside.
Etaru, 111 South Surf Road, Hallandale Beach
Terra Mare
The recently opened Terra Mare at the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach offers $5 beer and $8 wine by the glass if you sit at the bar, along with appetizers priced at $10 and under during its daily happy hour from 4-7 p.m. We like the blistered shishito peppers ($5), the snapper ceviche ($8) and the ropa vieja empanadas ($5).
Terra Mare, 551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale
PlugIN Karaoke
Belt out your favorite tunes while also enjoying half off select wine and beer at this happening karaoke bar. Happy hour takes place from 4-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.
PlugIN, 801 Silks Run Suite 2597, Hallandale Beach
Doc B's Fresh Kitchen
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen’s Fort Lauderdale location hosts happy hour daily from 4-6 p.m. featuring bites ranging from $3-$12, rotating draft beers for $4, bottled and can beers for $4, select wines for $6 and well drinks for $6.
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen, 452 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale
Cantina Laredo
If you’re in the mood for Mexican food, head to Cantina Laredo and take advantage of $2 domestic beer, $3 Casa Ritas and imported beer, and $4 well drinks and house wine. Happy hour runs 4-7 Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. on Saturday.
Cantina Laredo, 501 Silks Run #1120, Hallandale Beach
Christine Lee's
From 4-7 p.m. Monday- Friday, Christine Lee’s invites you to take half off well drinks, house wine, beer, sake and sushi rolls.
Christine Lee’s, 901 S Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach
Lona's Cocina y Tequileria
Looking for specials that stray from the typical? Head to recently opened Lona’s Cocina y Tequileria from 4-7 p.m. every Tuesday for weekly Tacos, Tatts and Tequila party. Enjoy $2 tacos and $2 margaritas — and if you want, you can even get a tattoo on the terrace from Fort Lauderdale tattoo shop Kreepy Tiki. If you choose to get inked, you’ll be entered in the running to win a $200 gift certificate toward a tattoo.
Lona’s Cocina y Tequileria, 321 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale
Frankey's Sports Bar
If you make it to Frankey’s Sports Bar between 5 and 7 p.m. on a Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, you’ll get to enjoy half-priced liquor, house wine, domestic beer bottles and draft beer.
Frankey’s Sports Bar, Building 1720, 900 Silks Run, Hallandale Beach
BRIO Tuscan Grille
BRIO Tuscan Grille hosts happy hour from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at multiple locations. If you make it, you can order bar bites priced at $4, $5 and $6, as well as signature cocktails, craft beers and select wines priced at $5. On Wednesdays, you can enjoy $5 martinis, and on Thursdays, you can take advantage of $5 wine by the glass.
BRIO Tuscan Grill, 600 Silks Run Suite 1205, Hallandale Beach
III Forks
Every day from 5-7 p.m., III Forks offers two-for-one beer and wine at its location in the Village of Gulfstream Park.
III Forks, 501 Silks Run #1130, Hallandale Beach
Mijana Lebanese Cuisine
Take your taste buds to Lebanon without breaking the bank during Mijana’s happy hour, offered daily from 4-7 p.m. Specials include half-priced cocktails, wine and beer and $4 appetizers.
Mijana, 801 Silks Run #1585, Hallandale Beach
Rok:Brgr
You’ll enjoy half off everything behind the bar at Rok Brgr’s Gulfstream Park location, including half-off bar bites if you sit in the bar area. The deal is offered from 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday
RoK Brgr, 600 Silks Run #1210, Hallandale Beach
Texas De Brazil
Texas De Brazil offers $5 call cocktails, $5 glass of private label wine, and $3 domestic beer from 4:30-7 p.m. Monday-Friday at its Gulfstream Park location.
Strike 10
Go bowling and get your booze on at Strike 10, which offers half-priced house drinks, wine and beer from 5-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Strike 10, 801 Silks Run #1505, Hallandale Beach
Yard House
At its Gulfstream Park location, Yard House invites guests to take $1 off domestic pints and well drinks, and $2 off craft and import pints and goblets, domestic half yards, specialty drinks, beer cocktails, mules, call and premium spirits, and wine by the glass. You can also enjoy $3 off house martinis, $4 off craft and import house yards, and select appetizers priced between $4-$8.
Yard House, 601 Silks Run #1490, Hallandale Beach
Good Spirits
Recently opened mid-century modern watering hole Good Spirits serves up half-priced wines by the glass, beers, well single mix drinks and sushi as part of its happy hour 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Good Spirits, 476 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale
Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach
If you’re feeling like some bubbly, check out Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach’s Clicquot on the Clock. Hosted Fridays and Saturdays from 6-8 p.m., the special features bottles of champagne discounted to $50 at 5 p.m. Every hour, they’ll increase $10 in price, so arrive on time and start ordering for the best deal.
Conrad, 476 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale
Point Royal
If it’s stone crab you’re after, head to Point Royal at The Diplomat Beach Resort, where you can enjoy $89 all-you-can-eat stone crabs, $4 beers and $7 wine and cocktails daily from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Point Royal, 3555 S Ocean Drive, Hollywood
The Wilder
This Fort Lauderdale watering hole offers $3 off cocktails from 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free parking is available onsite.
The Wilder, 701 East Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale
Grille 401
Settle into Grille 401 between 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday-Friday and you’ll score half off bottles of wine priced $50 or less and $25 off bottles of wine priced $50 or more. All you have to do is purchase an entree.
Grille 401, 401 E Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale
Coastal at The Atlantic Hotel
The Atlantic Hotel’s Coastal restaurant offers an Oceanfront Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 3-7 p.m. Sunday. You can choose from several tiers of Sip or Plate offerings starting at $4 for your choice of either a sip (wine, prosecco, or champagne) or a plate (tomato basil bruschetta). $5 will get you a choice between domestic, imported or craft on draft beer or a plate of 12 sauteed mussels. $6 will get you a choice between a house cocktail or crispy calamari. And $7 will get you a choice between specialty and premium cocktails or a plate of fire-roasted chicken wings.
Coastal at the Atlantic Hotel, 601 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale
Portico
Located at The Diplomat Landing, this waterfront beer and wine garden in Hollywood offers $5 bruschettas and flatbreads plus well liquor, draft beer and wine daily from 5-7 p.m.
Portico, 3460 S Ocean Drive, Hollywood
Bristol's Burgers
This old-school burger joint at The Diplomat Beach Resort hosts happy hour from 5-7 p.m. daily serving up $5 specials on draft beer, wine, well liquors and select dishes like Hollywood Fries, smoked chicken wings, mac and cheese tots and more.
Bristol’s Burgers, 3460 S Ocean Drive, Hollywood
Bokampers
Visit any Bokampers location from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and score half-off appetizers with the purchase of a beverage, as well as $1 off craft beers, $2 off draft beers, $4 wines and $5 cocktails.
Bokamper’s, 3115 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale
American Social Las Olas
721 E Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale