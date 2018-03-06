Here is our bonkers, way-too-long guide to Broward happy hours. Cheers!

The Atlantic Hotel’s Coastal restaurant offers an Oceanfront Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 3-7 p.m. Sunday. You can choose from several tiers of Sip or Plate offerings starting at $4 for your choice of either a sip (wine, prosecco, or champagne) or a plate (tomato basil bruschetta). $5 will get you a choice between domestic, imported or craft on draft beer or a plate of 12 sauteed mussels. $6 will get you a choice between a house cocktail or crispy calamari. And $7 will get you a choice between specialty and premium cocktails or a plate of fire-roasted chicken wings.