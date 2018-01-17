Here is a list of fun things to do in Miami for the rest of January

Halfway through the first month of the year and we can already say that 2018 is chalking up to be a pretty wonderful year in the Magic City. Not only has the weather been gracing us with some fine evenings for prime happenings, but the culture around town is getting more impactful and vibrant across the board. The next few weeks aren’t changing anything in that respect, so take a look:

Tuesday, January 16

Designing with Tropicals – Tropical plants are used to create breath-taking masterpieces. Whether using them as annuals in cooler climates, featuring foliage in containers as focal points or showcasing unique foliage in tropical landscape designs, this workshop will help inspire creativity and showcase interesting ways to use flowers and foliage to create your own tropical effect.

Where: TPIE, Fort Lauderdale. Time: 8:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Jam Cruise Kick-Off Party – Jam Cruise 16 kicks off with an epic party featuring live funky jams from Turkuaz and the Roosevelt Collier Trio feat. Eddie Roberts.

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 5 p.m. – Midnight. Tickets: Get them here.

Free Yoga and Live DJ – Warrior Flow is back at the beautiful rooftop at WeWork South of Fifth on Lenox. Every Tuesday in January (except January 16) at 6:30pm for yoga with Adrian Molina and live DJ Cisco. Open to everyone. Donation-based. Bring your mat. Mark your calendars and help spread the word by sharing this event.

Where: WeWork South of Fifth. Time: 6:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Wednesday, January 17

Vision-Boarding Workshop – Nadia Payan from Good Axe Designs is hosting a very special event with Casa TropiSoul to vision board for business and life. Come and surround yourselves by creatives in a beautiful environment in a space of deep intention, powerful creativity and manifestation for your business and life under the first new moon of 2018.

Where: Ace Props Shop + Studios. Time: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Thursday, January 18

ScreenDance – Join Miami Light Project for the opening night and 5th anniversary of ScreenDance Miami 2018. They will be screening the festival’s first feature-length film, Bronx Gothic. Feature film, Bronx Gothic, is presented in partnership with O Cinema.

Where: Miami Light Project. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Rooftop Sessions Ft. REMYZ – The first Rooftop Unplugged of 2018 brings you a live performance by REMYZ, an emerging, Miami-made band with an alternative sound, a fusion of funk and pop. Winners of last year’s Hard Rock Rising Miami, they’ve gone on to claim several local accolades among the best musicians in the Sunshine State. Enjoy light bites by Doggiestyle Miami and handmade cocktails by Top Shelf to sip the soothing sounds and breathtaking views of the city.

Where: Filling Station Lofts. Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

Tower Talk and Walk – Calling all young professionals to join HistoryMiami Museum and CubaOne, for a fun evening, starting at the Tower Theater. Raise your glass to the history of Little Havana and take a walk through this iconic neighborhood to learn about the evolution of this National Treasure.

Where: Tower Theater. Time: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

Creative Jam: Intention Setting – Get a head start on your New Year at a jam designed to clarify your vision, set intentions and claim your power for 2018 in a relaxed environment. Bring your willingness to explore, connect, have fun and get inspired. Meet other changemakers and gain a fresh perspective with peers across Miami’s creative community.

Where: Venture Cafe Miami. Time: 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Tickets: Free.

An Acoustic Evening with Matisyahu – Matisyahu brings his acclaimed acoustic performance to the Colony Theatre for a one-of-a-kind intimate and up close evening with the singer-songwriter. Described by the Miami New Times as “tremendous, zen-like, and enlightening,” Matisyahu will give fans stripped back versions of his chart-topping songs, deep catalogue, and songs from his latest release Undercurrent.

Where: The Colony Theater. Time: 8 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Bleeched Presents: Dark Psychedelic – A night dedicated to good old fashioned Rock n Roll, Psychedelic, Dark Wave, and more at Las Rosas. Live music by Grey 8s, Seafoam WALLS, Tiger Fawn, HEAVY DRAG, Viceroii.

Friday, January 19

International Chocolate Festival – Celebrating 12 years of being South Florida’s most delicious event. Indulge in chocolate delicacies during the season’s sweetest event: The International Chocolate Festival.

Where: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m., January 19th – 21st. Tickets: Get them here.

Laser Fridays – On the first and third Friday, rock out with a retro throwback to the classic laser light spectacles you know and love. From Pink Floyd to Daft Punk, they’re fusing music from some of the greatest artists of our time with old-school laser light visuals—all under the Planetarium’s 67-foot dome.

Where: Frost Museum of Science. Time: 7 p.m. – 1 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Concrete a-con Vol. 2 – Villains and heroes unite for a thirst-quenching, quirky night of all things geeky! The second edition of Concrete-A-Con will feature: Video game and costume contests, Silent films, Superhero music, Art Showcase by Nomiie Art , And a draft surprise release.

Where: Concrete Beach Brewery. Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Hamlet – Free Shakespeare in the Park – Join Shakespeare Miami as they bring to life one of the bard’s most recognizable tragedies: Hamlet. Set in the gorgeous Barnacle Historic State Park, go back in time for theater outdoors.

Where: The Barnacle Historic State Park. Time: 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Tickets: Free.

PULSE: Late Night at The Movies – Grab your friends for the last #NWSPulse of the season — a cinematic spectacular featuring music from your favorite soundtracks like Star Wars, James Bond, The Incredibles, West Side Story, The Godfather, Superman, Inception and more.

Where: New World Symphony. Time: 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Hedwig and The Angry Inch 20th Anniversary – Gramps and Cheap Miami Records present: Hedwig and The Angry Inch: 20th Anniversary Miami Reenactment. Starring: Kurt Fowl, Shelley Novak & Justine Iukine. Featuring an all star band with members of: Smut, Wastelands & The State Of, with Rainer Davies & DJ Hottpants.

Where: Gramps. Time: 9 p.m. – 3 a.m. Tickets: $10 at the door, $5 if you show up in costume.

SAFE Soundsystem – Another great SSS party going down at Electric Pickle featuring some of Miami’s best DJs like Anshaw Black, Diego Andrés, Terence Tabeau, and Artime.

Where: Electric Pickle. Time: 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Saturday, January 20

Warrior Flow – Join Adrian Molina, founder of Warrior Flow, and Jackson Health System for “New World Symphony Yoga Mornings”. This vinyasa yoga class offers a unique experience that combines the best things that Miami Beach has to offer: the outdoors, yoga, classical music and the opportunity to connect with the community.

Where: SoundScape Park. Time: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Daybreaker MIA – The morning dance party and yoga class is back with a disco-themed weekend edition. Yoga starts at 10am for this one and the dance party gets going at 11. So squeeze in some extra snoozes and bring along all your buds that aren’t used to their early antics. Then don your disco attire (poofed out afros, platform shoes) and get ready to get super funky.

Where: W Miami. Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Intertidal – “Intertidal,” will kick-off with a conversation between curator Natalia Zuluaga and the members of A.S.T. (Alliance of the Southern Triangle) formed by London-based artist and writer Diann Bauer, Miami-based artists and architects Felice Grodin and Elite Kedan and New York-based curator Patricia Margarita Hernandez. “Intertidal” offers a multi-disciplinary experience of what Miami might look like as the seas continue to rise. Visitors will be immersed in a series of newly commissioned videos, audio and wall drawings by A.S.T.

Where: ArtCenter/South Florida. Time: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Croquetas Y Cerveza – Celebrate National Croqueta Day with Croquetas y Cerveza! MIA Beer Co. have teamed up with some great local chefs for this event: Palomilla Grill, Babe Froman Fine Sausages, Dos Croquetas. All food is thoughtfully paired with their finest beers.

Where: MIA Beer Co. Time: 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Last Look: “The Season” – Works from The Season exhibition at &gallery characterize the landscapes and essences of Florida. Vast scenes and plant life in the Florida setting are the focus of the two dimensional works by Jacqueline Roch and Monique Lazard while Jenna Efrain’s sculptures depicting Florida wildlife comment on the “harmonious co-existence between our own social structures” and the endangerment of certain species as the population of Florida continues to grow.

Where: &gallery. Time: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tickets: Free.

My Barbarian: Pride of the White Widow – A show within a show, Bride of the White Widow is an interactive play, exploring contemporary issues of cultural appropriation, globalism, and environmental collapse through song, dance, and games with the audience. A restaging of My Barbarian’s Voyage of the White Widow, originally commissioned by De Appel, Amsterdam, in 2006, and included in Performa 02 at the Whitney Museum, New York, the performance at the Light Box in Miami explores My Barbarian’s sixteen-year journey as a performance collective.

Where: Miami Light Project. Time: 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Extra Credit feat. Mall Grab – The long-awaited arrival from down under is finally here. Known for his innovative production style of house music, MALL GRAB makes his much anticipated Miami debut at our humble party called #ExtraCredit at Floyd Miami with RICHIE HELL & Laura of Miami on the warm-up.

Where: Floyd Miami. Time: 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Sunday, January 21

Walk Bill Baggs State Park – Park Biologist Elizabeth Golden will lead us through some of the natural areas beautifully restored after Hurricane Andrew flattened the Australian pines in 1992, including the park’s beach dune, mangrove wetlands, maritime hammock and strand. Irma did not do major damage to the park, and Liz will compare the impacts from Hurricanes Andrew and Irma.

Where: Bill Baggs Cape Florida, No Name Harbor. Time: 8:30 a.m. Tickets: Free w/ park entrance.

Miami Beach Ciclovia – In Partnership with Miami-Dade County Government and Bike305 Miami Beach Ciclovía is here. Start 2018 with #MBCiclovía on Sunday, January 21 by transforming Washington Avenue from 5 to 16 streets into a paved park for people of all ages to stroll, cycle, skateboard, rollerblade and enjoy a new experience and the businesses along Washington Avenue.

Where: Washington Ave. 5th ST – 16th. Time: 9 a.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Women’s Rally First Anniversary – This anniversary event in Miami will be a community event focusing on voter registration, ending voter suppression in Florida and supporting our marginalized communities. They seek to register new voters, engage impacted communities, harness our collective energy to advocate for policies and candidates that reflect our values, and collaborate with our partners to elect more women and progressives candidates to office. It will be a day filled with tremendous speakers, community activists, performers and community vendors.

Where: Mana Wynwood. Time: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tickets: Free.

The Miami Flea: 2018 Kick Off – Ride your bike over or take transit to shop the Vendor Village and collect vintage treasures like art, fashion, home decor and living blooms. Brunch in shaded picnic tables over delicious dishes by our city’s best eateries and delicacies. Take a sip from Mac’s Pubs with a boozy refreshment and jam to a lineup of local, live music by Miami’s favorite acts, this month featuring Brendan O’Hara, Rachel Ohnsman and Scone Cash Players.

Where: 1445 N Miami Ave. Time: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

The Twilight Tour – Start the cultural tour at 1:30 pm highlighting The Unavoidable Twilight, a solo exhibition by Christina Pettersson, in The AIRIE Nest. Board the AIRIE Bus in the Ernest F. Coe Visitors Center parking lot at 2pm for a curated journey examining decades of human impact on the region. Pettersson leads you on an exciting trip populated with gypsies, ghosts, outlaws and environmentalists, ending at the Nike Missile site with a shadow puppet performance.

Where: Artists in Residence in Everglades. Time: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tickets: Free.

9th Annual Presidential Symposium – Join Harold Holzer and Craig L. Symonds for a historical conversation exploring crucial parallels, distinct differences, and above all timeless leadership lessons from Abraham Lincoln and Franklin D. Roosevelt. Followed by a reception and second panel spotlighting leadership tactics during the Civil War.

Where: HistoryMiami. Time: 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Monday, January 22

Sky Wave Yoga – Sky Wave Yoga on the 1111 Sky Deck returns in 2018! Community Yoga + Sound Event led by Jodi Carey / Flowintuit Yoga and Andrew Clark/ Crystal Sound Bath. Bring your own mat.

Where: 1111 Lincoln Road. Time: 6 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. Tickets: $10 – $20 suggested donation.

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe – Jam Cruise Post Party with Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe plus Special Guests Ivan Neville & DJ Logic.

Where: Revolution Live. Time: 7:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Tuesday, January 23

Gn Chan’s Cocktail in a Van Pop-Up – Gn Chan and his Cocktail Van are popping up in the Freehand driveway for the day. Enjoy a unique 3-course cocktail experience while he’s in town for the day, you’ll definitely want to check this out.

Where: The Broken Shaker at The Freehand. Time: 1 p.m. – 1 a.m. Tickets: Book your reservation.

Underline Social – It’s an Underline Social at Pilo’s Street Tacos!. Hang with The Underline Young Professionals Organization and The Brickell Run Club for an after [run] party that includes 1 free taco/person (Tiznado & Pastor) courtesy of Pilo’s. Hear about all things happening health, fitness & fun with The Underline. Hungry runners and non-runners welcome. Eat, network and enjoy!

Where: Pilo’s Street Tacos. Time: 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Thursday, January 25

City of Miami Government: Resolution to Protect Our Coast – Thursday January 4th, 2018, the Trump administration announced its plans to open nearly all U.S. federal waters to offshore drilling activities. In a new draft five-year program for oil and gas development, the Department of the Interior (DOI) outlined its plans to expand future oil and gas leasing to the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic oceans, as well as the eastern Gulf of Mexico. At the Miami Commission Meeting, City Commissioner Ken Russell of District 2 will be introducing a Resolution opposing Offshore Drilling and Seismic Airgun Blasting. Miami Residents must attend to show the City of Miami how crucial it is to keep oil and gas drilling OFF our beaches.

Where: City of Miami Government. Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Art Fort Lauderdale – Art Fort Lauderdale is a 4-day curated art fair that transports attendees on a journey along the famed Intracoastal waterways via water taxi and private yacht with stops at vacant multi-million dollar waterfront properties that feature emerging artists exhibiting various styles and methods of art that reflect the past, the present and the future.

Where: Art Fort Lauderdale. Time: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., January 25th – 28th. Tickets: Get them here.

Nu Deco Ensemble ft. Stephen Marley, Danay Suarez and El B – The performance will feature the music of Mancini, Kraftwerk, and Radiohead; guest pieces with local groups Electric Kif and Aaron Lebos Reality; and a very special second half collaboration with four-time Latin Grammy nominee, Danay Suarez; Grammy-winner and reggae superstar, Stephen Marley; and featuring Latin Grammy nominated Cuban rapper El B-Los Aldeanos. Come on down for an evening of food, drinks, and music under the stars with your Miami genre-bending orchestra, Nu Deco Ensemble!

Where: North beach Bandshell. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Alter Series #1 – Get ready to experience alteration on a different level and fall in love again with your old clothes. Nomad Tribe brings their first “Alter Series” event in collaboration with Colleen from The Full Edit + Matt from TKKAVI to remake your old garments into wearable clothes. All you need to bring with you is 2 tops from your closet that will be reconstructed and remade into LOVED CLOTHES!

Where: 8291 NE 2nd Ave. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

Friday, January 26

MSO at Palm Court – Miami Design District Performance Series Presented by Knight Foundation heads to Palm Court in the Miami Design District for its weekly Friday night ensemble of live musical performances. Produced by 19-time Grammy© Award winning producer Emilio Estefan in collaboration with Maestro Eduardo Marturet (Miami Symphony Orchestra).

Where: 140 NE 39th ST. Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Meet Them Mondays 1-Year Anniversary – It’s been a year of Meet Them Mondays but many years of storytelling. Local journalist, Christian Portilla, invites anyone she’s ever interviewed to this celebration along with supporters and friends. “I want to see you all again and celebrate you and my work but most importantly have you all in the same room with me.” There will be beer by Concrete Beach Brewery and bites by La Dorada. “More than anything it would make my year to see all your beautiful faces show up for me and for each other.”

Where: Futurama Galleries. Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Free.

PALO! At Ball & Chain – The local Latin favorite, PALO! returns to the Ball & Chain stage for what will be another knockout, sweaty dance party.

Where: Ball & Chain. Time: 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. Tickets: Free.

TIGERMILK: Miami’s New Brit-Pop Party – JoSef Orion Pizarro & Friends present: T I G E R M I L K, Miami’s new monthly Brit-Pop party. Resident DJs: Ray Milian (Poplife, Off The Radar, Vagabond) and Tommy Gunn (London Ballroom, The Church, Vagabond). Come celebrate their launch Party & JoSef’s Birthday. Take a step to the discotheque every Second Saturday of the month.

Where: Las Rosas. Time: 11 p.m. – 5 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Saturday, January 27

The Lion Guard – You’re invited to the Grand Opening of “The Lion Guard”, the first-ever museum exhibit based on Disney Junior’s hit series! “The Lion Guard” continues the epic storytelling of “The Lion King” and follows the adventures of Kion, the second-born cub of Simba and Nala, and his diverse group of friends as they unite to protect the Pride Lands.

Where: Miami Children’s Museum. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

LINC Up and Give Back – Kick your Saturday off right by joining #LINCMiami alongside a vibrant group of spirited, cheerful older adults from Southwest Social Services Programs, Inc. for a morning of fun and games at Ball & Chain. Volunteers will participate in exercises and painting activities with the older adults. Staying true to the Little Havana vibe, they’re even having a domino tournament.

Where: Ball & Chain. Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

Coral Gables Art Festival – The Coral Gables Art Festival is the 2nd largest Art Festival in South Florida and growing. They have over 200 artists offering fine art and fine craft. Plus Culinary Corner featuring beer, wine, spirits and great food, The Kidz Zone, Live Music and the best part it’s free with your registration.

Where: 355 Alhambra Circle. Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., January 27th – 29th. Tickets: RSVP here.

Keg & Klean for Our National Parks – Join The Wynwood Yard and Debris Free Oceans on their monthly mission to beautify Wynwood while also making an impact on Biscayne Bay and our Miami beaches where trash eventually makes its way from city centers, harming marine life and water quality.

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Axis of Love – Sahba Motallebi is an award-winning, modern virtuoso of the tar and setar, lute-like stringed instruments central to one of the world's great musical traditions. She began studying music as a young girl in Sari, Northern Iran. Shortly after graduating from the Tehran Conservatory of Music, she co-founded a groundbreaking women's music ensemble and later joined the Iranian National Orchestra, beginning her career as an international performer.

Where: The North Beach Bandshell. Time: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets:

Get them here.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (35mm) – When the city’s most feared gangsters are systematically eliminated, the Caped Crusader is blamed. But prowling the Gotham night is a shadowy new villain, the Phantasm, a sinister figure with some link to Batman’s past. Can the Dark Knight elude the police, capture the Phantasm and clear his own name? Batman: Mask of the Phantasm continued the stylish, film-noir aesthetic and mature story-telling of Batman: The Animated Series, was also helmed by series creators Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm, and features the voices of Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill.

Where: Coral Gables Art Cinema. Time: 11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Sunday, January 28

Miami Marathon – Show up BIG for your city on Miami Marathon day. Meet the lululemon Miami team at mile 12 for a cheer party like you’ve never seen before. Cheer, dance, eat, repeat. Epic tunes provided by Miss Eddy Pink.

Where: Miami Marathon. Time: 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Southern Soul BBQ – Our weather has been lovely; perfect for brunching outdoors. Celebrate the season of fresh air at the Southern Soul Sunday to end the first month of 2018. Canvas Miami’s patio deck turns into a family friendly hang to vibe on a soul food menu, including Miami favorites like Unbranded Brewing & BBQ and Ms. Cheezious, and Southern-inspired talent, including harmonica blues by Juke and and sultry jazz by Vanya Allen, for a special Sunday soothe.

Where: Canvas Miami. Time: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

TransArt: Meet June Romero – Showcasing the Talent, Vision and Possibilities within the transgender & gender non-conforming community, the annual TRANSART Artists Showcase & Conference brings together a collection of talents, individuals & artistic genres to create awareness, nurture aspiring artists and enlighten the general population about the many layers of this community. Celebrating its 4TH successful year, TRANSART is produced by Unity Coalition|Coalición Unida.

Where: The Gleason Room, backstage at The Fillmore. Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tickets: More details here.

Majid Jordan – The Canadian R&B duo, Majid Jordan makes their way to Miami for what will be a stellar performance. The duo is signed to Drake’s label and have made a name for themselves with their latest album. Every online ticket purchase includes one physical or digital copy of Majid Jordan’s latest album, The Space Between.

Where: The Fillmore Miami Beach. Time: 9 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Monday, January 29

Phantom Thread: Fashion and Film Discussion – Phantom Thread is embedded in the world of fashion, and its celebrated protagonist, Daniel Day-Lewis, famous for his immersive attention to craft. CGAC Director of Programming Nat Chediak will engage Christian Garcia, one of the world’s last – and one of the finest – bespoke tailors, in a conversation about the film, Mr. Day-Lewis’ performance, and the abiding allure of Fashion and Film.

Where: Books & Books Coral Gables. Time: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets: Showtimes here, talk free.

Tuesday, January 30

Trivia Thunderdome – Trivia Thunderdome covers all topics, so make sure your team has a well-rounded selection of experts and show us what you’ve got. Come drink and get ready to play at Trivia Thunderdome! The winning team gets their choice of a $50 bar tab or a bottle of Crown Royal. Special of the evening: the Royal Pimm’s Cup.

Where: Gramps. Time: 9:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Wednesday, January 31

Gardens by Moonlight: Terrariums – Living Collections and DIY air plant terrariums. Join Vizcaya’s Horticulture team for tours like you’ve never seen them as they highlight some of the lesser known areas of, and plants throughout the gardens. When you’re not exploring with Vizcaya staff, take a break to make an air plant terrarium with Ashley Jordan Succulents, while supplies last. Both activities showcase the most interesting parts of the gardens in a way you’ve never seen before!

Where: Vizcaya Museum & Gardens. Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

January Full Moon Pop-Ups & Night Swim – Come shop pop-ups and then swim under the Full Moon, a blue moon to be exact! Up your style game, sip Shaker cocktails and go for a dip in the pool after dark.

Where: The Freehand Miami. Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Free.