Lovers of all things adorable, take note: The Hello Kitty Café Truck is returning to Miami

By Maria Tettamanti For Miami.com

WARNING: We’re about to unleash some cuteness overload on you, loyal readers. The Hello Kitty Café Truck (yes, that’s a thing now) will roll into town on Saturday, July 8th at Dolphin Mall. Look for the Sanrio-swathed van next to the Cheesecake Factory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

The viral sensation on wheels will include a 3-piece Hello Kitty cookie set, a rainbow macaron box set that includes a surprise Sanrio character design, a 4-pack of mini cakes, and bow-shaped bottles of water. In addition to the goodies, a Hello Kitty Cafe mug, a pink Hello Kitty Cafe T-shirt and the pop icon’s signature bow headband will also be available to purchase. Prices range from $3 to $15. Take a look here…

Also worth noting? Hello Kitty collectors can snag the limited-time treats while supplies last. 

Talk about the cat’s meow.

The Hello Kitty Café Truck will be parked at Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12th Street, Miami near Cheesecake Factory on Saturday, July 8th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

