If you can’t dunk on an NBA star at this basketball tourney, you can play video games instead

Chug some Mountain Dew and play ball with some of the NBA’s biggest names when DEW NBA 3X hits Bayfront Park Promenade this Saturday and Sunday.

Join Hassan Whiteside, Justise Winslow, Udonis Haslem, Glen Rice and DEW NBA 3X Ambassador Brandon Armstrong for a weekend of balling, video games and the 3 x 3 Basketball Competition, featuring the top men’s and women’s teams competing in a six-city tour to quality for the 2018 USA Basketball 3×3 National Tournament.

If you suck at ball but rock at video games, play in the Dew NBA 3X 2K tourney in the, heh, Reese’s Puffs Gaming Lounge. You can win all sorts of prizes and prove that your gaming habits really do more than give you calluses and grief from those in your life who just don’t get it.

You’ll also get to interact with the aforementioned ballers, gawk at the Miami HEAT dancers and check out Miami food trucks, art, music and a virtual reality experience with the streetball legend known as The Professor. To sign up go to http://dewnba3x.com/events/miami/.

Here’s the full schedule:

Saturday, June 3

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. 3×3 basketball pool play

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. NBA 2K Tournament w/ Ronnie 2K

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Justise Winslow appearance

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Udonis Haslem appearance

Sunday, June

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. NBA FIT Clinic, hosted by Aquafina with Glen Rice

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 3×3 basketball single-elimination playoff bracket

1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Hassan Whiteside appearance

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. NBA 2K Tournament Finals w/ Ronnie