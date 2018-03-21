Have fun on a budget at these free Miami events

Veza Sur Brewery will show you how the beer gets brewed in a free tour.

If you’re looking to have fun this week, but you’re short on cash, never fear. We’ve rounded up five intriguing events taking place around Miami this week, all of which have free admission. Here’s where to go if you want to have fun without a lot of dough—just be sure to RSVP in advance to make sure you get in.

Take Veza Sur’s brewery tour

Curious about how beer is made? Veza Sur, a Latin American-inspired brewery owned by AB InBev (the makers of Budweiser), will show you the ropes of how your favorite brews get from grain to glass. As a bonus, the tour includes a free glass of their signature Chopp lager.

The date: Thursday 3/22 or Friday 3/23, 6pm

The location: Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 Northwest 25th St., Miami

Try your hand at dragon boating

Photo: Miami Dragon Slayers/Facebook

If you’re a fitness or water sports enthusiast looking for a new challenge, consider a beginners’ practice session with the Miami Dragon Slayers’ dragon boat racing team. According to the Slayers, “Dragon boat racing is the ultimate in competitive paddling sports…a fast-paced, fun, team-oriented water sport, requiring cooperation and synchronization among its paddlers.” They’ll provide you with everything you need to learn the ropes of dragon boating, including a paddle, life vest, and safety training.

The date: Saturday 3/24, 8:30-11am

The location: Miami Rowing Club, 3601 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne

Check out an art opening—with wine

Boutique wine shop Wine and Vino is debuting a new exhibition of photography by Maria Theresa Barbist, a psychologist who “translates traumatic experiences into performative actions, moving pictures and sculptural objects.” Barbist’s work was recently included in the survey ‘Intersectionality in South Florida’ at the Museum for Contemporary Art North Miami, and guests at Saturday’s opening will receive a glass of wine and light snacks to enjoy as they browse her exhibit. If you’ve got a little cash to spare, you can also join in a wine tasting for $10.

The date: Saturday 3/24, 7:30-9:30pm

The location: Wine and Vino Boutique, 1110 15th St., Miami Beach

Enjoy a “kids’ night out” for Easter

Photo: Shutterstock

Need something fun and inexpensive to do with little ones? In honor of the coming Easter holiday, the Doral Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “kid’s night out” with an egg hunt, as well as face painting, arts and crafts, and $2 scoops of ice cream from host venue Sloan’s Homemade Ice Cream. “All kids are welcome to come play and make new friends!” say the organizers.

The date: Wednesday 3/21, 6:30-8:30pm

The location: Sloan’s Homemade Ice Cream, 8300 Northwest 36th St., Suite 132, Doral

Catch a Haitian film screening

Haitian-American actress Garcelle Beauvais, who’s appeared in films like Coming to America and TV’s “Jamie Foxx Show,” is the driving force behind the new film Lalo’s House, which is designed to promote awareness of human trafficking in Haiti. The film focuses on two young sisters who are kidnapped and placed in an orphanage that turns out to be a network for child prostitution. Director Kelley Kali and actor/musician Paul Beaubrun will appear at this free screening, and lead a post-screening conversation.

The date: Friday 3/23, 6:30-10pm

The location: Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 Northeast 59th Terrace, Miami

