Is #Feminist in your Twitter bio? HATCH Miami is the event for you
The following is a survey. Take it if you are looking for something to do this weekend.
- Are you a woman or someone who likes women?
- Are you all about supporting local women?
- Is #Feminist in your Twitter bio?
- Do you like arts, crafts, poetry or comedians?
- Do you like food and drinks?
If you answered yes to any of the following questions, HATCH Miami is the event for you. Almost two dozen vendors will be set up at the Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave. on Saturday, April 8. There will also be a lineup of women artists performing.
Here’s what you can do at HATCH Miami:
1. Get your nails did
Get your nails did by this lady!💅🏾 @porn_nails is an interactive installation & performance project that functions as a mobile queer-feminist nail salon. Come get a manicure with Rosemarie, in exchange for juicy conversations about sex, love, and work. Next Saturday | 11a-7p at the @coralgablesmuseum . . . #pornnails #hatchmiami #miamilife #miamievents #feministnailart #womenofmiami #feminism #womenmakermarket #miami #305 #shoplocal #coralgablesmuseum #miamilife #miamiartisans #supportlocalfl #magiccity #magiccitywomen
Rosemarie Romero is a purple-haired pro nail tech with a special talent for nail design. Let this power feminist of Porn Nails jazz up your tips.
2. Get a caricature drawn
Put your best face forward then hold still as Nancy Paints turns lines and color into a mini-you on paper.
3. Unleash your inner cat lover (or your inner geek)
Is your cat your bestie? Let the world know at HATCH Miami with items from This & That w/ Cats. Or connect with a bunch of geeks who like to brunch.
4. Snag some homemade items
Believe in Girl Power? Put your money where your mouth is. Ditch department stores for a day with goods from women entrepreneurs at Happy Living, Milk & Honey, Be My Clementine, Kumo Friends and Vintage Unicorn.
5. Connect with local activists
“The future is female.” Support local Girl Scout Troops and speak with representatives of Miami-Dade County Women’s March.
If you go
When: Saturday, April 8
Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets: Free