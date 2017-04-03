Is #Feminist in your Twitter bio? HATCH Miami is the event for you

The following is a survey. Take it if you are looking for something to do this weekend.

Are you a woman or someone who likes women? Are you all about supporting local women? Is #Feminist in your Twitter bio? Do you like arts, crafts, poetry or comedians? Do you like food and drinks?

If you answered yes to any of the following questions, HATCH Miami is the event for you. Almost two dozen vendors will be set up at the Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave. on Saturday, April 8. There will also be a lineup of women artists performing.

Here’s what you can do at HATCH Miami:

2. Get a caricature drawn Put your best face forward then hold still as Nancy Paints turns lines and color into a mini-you on paper. Take me there

3. Unleash your inner cat lover (or your inner geek) A post shared by This & That with Cats (@thisandthatwithcats) on Mar 30, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT Is your cat your bestie? Let the world know at HATCH Miami with items from This & That w/ Cats. Or connect with a bunch of geeks who like to brunch. A post shared by Geek Girl Brunch: Miami (@ggbmiami) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:47pm PST Take me there

4. Snag some homemade items A post shared by Laura L (@kumofriends) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:23am PDT Believe in Girl Power? Put your money where your mouth is. Ditch department stores for a day with goods from women entrepreneurs at Happy Living, Milk & Honey, Be My Clementine, Kumo Friends and Vintage Unicorn. Take me there