7 Movies Not to Miss at Outshine Film Festival

Les Ballet Trockadero de Monte Carlo takes center stage in 'Rebels On Pointe.'
By Amy Reyes For miami.com

Outshine Film Festival, known for the past two years as the MiFo LGBT Film Festival – and prior to that, the Miami (and Fort Lauderdale) Gay & Lesbian Film Festival – kicks off Friday with a program of 65 films over 10 days.

Read More: Miami’s annual MiFo LGBT Film Festival ready this time to Outshine

The festival is the nation’s leading festival for LGBTQ film programming and to help decide which films you might want to put on your itinerary, we asked board chairman Mark Gilbert and Executive Director Victor Jimenez for some of their top picks for the 2017 festival. 

The 2017 Outshine/MiFo LGBT Film Festival program is now online at http://bit.ly/2oui9Yr.

'Handsome Devil'

This year the festival will open with a screening of this 2016 Irish film about the relationship of two young men in a boarding school.

8 p.m. April 21 at Scottish Rite Temple, 471 NW Third St., Miami

'Signature Move'

A scene from ‘Signature Move.’
“An entirely entertaining film about cultures clashing when Pakistani-American Zaynab starts a new relationship with Mexican-American Alma in Chicago.”

Saturday, April 22, 7:30 PM, Regal South Beach, 1120 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach

'Rebels on Pointe'

‘Rebels On Pointe.’
“Funny and moving documentary about the world (in)famous Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo; how they came to be and where they are going.”

Wednesday, April 26, 7:00 PM, Regal South Beach, 1120 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach

'A Million Happy Nows'

“Is love really enough?  What power does it have when one person begins to forget who you are?”

Thursday, April 27, 6:45 PM, Regal South Beach, 1120 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach

'B&B'

‘B & B’
“Paranoia ensues in this thriller when a threatening stranger takes a room in a small bead & breakfast already tense with conflict between the conservative owner and gay patrons.”

Friday, April 28, 7:00 PM, Regal South Beach, 1120 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach

'The Constitution'

‘The Constitution’
“Beautifully shot, acted, and written film about strangers in an apartment building brought together when one of the residents is attacked.”

Saturday, April 29, 7:30 PM, Regal South Beach, 1120 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach

'Hate Crime'

‘Hate Crime’

“As a young man waits to be executed for a hate crime, two sets of parents struggle to deal with the consequences.”

4:45 April 29 at Regal South Beach, 1120 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach

