7 Movies Not to Miss at Outshine Film Festival
Outshine Film Festival, known for the past two years as the MiFo LGBT Film Festival – and prior to that, the Miami (and Fort Lauderdale) Gay & Lesbian Film Festival – kicks off Friday with a program of 65 films over 10 days.
The festival is the nation’s leading festival for LGBTQ film programming and to help decide which films you might want to put on your itinerary, we asked board chairman Mark Gilbert and Executive Director Victor Jimenez for some of their top picks for the 2017 festival.
The 2017 Outshine/MiFo LGBT Film Festival program is now online at http://bit.ly/2oui9Yr.
'Handsome Devil'
This year the festival will open with a screening of this 2016 Irish film about the relationship of two young men in a boarding school.
8 p.m. April 21 at Scottish Rite Temple, 471 NW Third St., Miami
'Signature Move'
Saturday, April 22, 7:30 PM, Regal South Beach, 1120 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach
'Rebels on Pointe'
Wednesday, April 26, 7:00 PM, Regal South Beach, 1120 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach
'A Million Happy Nows'
Thursday, April 27, 6:45 PM, Regal South Beach, 1120 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach
'B&B'
Friday, April 28, 7:00 PM, Regal South Beach, 1120 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach
'The Constitution'
Saturday, April 29, 7:30 PM, Regal South Beach, 1120 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach
'Hate Crime'
“As a young man waits to be executed for a hate crime, two sets of parents struggle to deal with the consequences.”
4:45 April 29 at Regal South Beach, 1120 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach