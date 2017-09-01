Welcome to Miami’s MiMo district. Here’s what to do.

Stay

The Vagabond Hotel

In true MiMo fashion, this iconic boutique hotel has been restored to its original glory and is the perfect oasis to stay and enjoy during your neighborhood adventures. The 1950s inspired hotel, boasts a open courtyard with a glistening pool, as well as the Vagabond Pool Bar known as a happening and vibrant nighttime hangout for guests and locals alike.

What’s great about the hotel is that it serves as a one stop shop for dining as well, as it houses the casually glam and quirky Vagabond Kitchen and Bar. Pop in to the restaurant and get a taste of their globally-influenced cuisine (I recommend the grilled octopus and the mini wagyu burgers) or stop by for happy hour after a dip in the pool. 7301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; 305-400-8420

New Yorker Boutique Hotel

Chances are, if you’ve driven through MiMo, then you instantly recognize the Motel New Yorker neon sign outside this charming hotel. It’s aqua and white exterior and retro decor are just some of the many Art Deco features available at the New Yorker. It’s walking distance from many shops and restaurants in the area, but also a quick ride to other Miami neighborhoods. Breakfast is included in your stay and you can take a break in their garden lounge area or the hotel pool. It’s a good bargain if you’re looking for something that won’t break the bank. 6500 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; 305-759-5823

Motel Bianco

If you’re a traveler on a budget but still want the MiMo experience, then book a room at the Motel Bianco. Motel Bianco’s retro interior decor and modern rooms make it the perfect place to experience all that MiMo has to offer. Free continental breakfast is included and guests are encouraged to hang out and enjoy their bites at the hotel’s tropical courtyard. What makes it even more ideal is that the gated motel is located mere steps from MiMo happenings. 5255 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; 305-751-8696