Top 4 events at Miami Rum Renaissance Festival

Tiki dancers at last year’s event. This year learn about tiki’s ties to New Orleans. (Facebook)

No, these won’t be boring talks because c’mon, it’s all about the rum! Learn about pairing rum with chocolate from Italian Rum Master Leonardo Pinto or about Tiki in the Big Easy and New Orleans ties to rum with Carol Cortright, owner of Roadside Attraction. There’s always a tie to pirates with rum and author Dave Broom explores that, creating a Rum Flavor Map detailed in his book Rum: The Manual which he will divulge extensively.