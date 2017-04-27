No breaks for Miami – May is full of music, festivals and shows
Classical music fans, you’ll love May events like the Mozart festival, the classic “The King and I” and the great deals at museums around the city during Miami Museum Month. Concerts and festivals are in here, too. Plan away.
1. Miami Museum Month
During May, it’s the ultimate BOGO deal for culturists with “Buy One, Get One Free” admission at participating museums. Also, buy a membership to any one of the participating museums and receive a free pass to any of the other museums. May 1-31, various museums around Miami. www.MIAMIMuseumMonth.com
2. Gucci Mane
The hip hop artist takes the stage at the Fillmore to perform hits from his latest album “The Return of East Atlanta Santa” and several hits from his other 10 albums. May 2, Fillmore Miami Beach, http://www.fillmoremb.com
1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, and 201 SW 5 Ave., Fort Lauderdale
3. Rolling Loud Festival
The all-ages, three-day music festival is headlined by Lil’ Wayne, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott and Young Thug. They’re joined by more than 40 other acts who take the stage all weekend. May 5 -7, Bayfront Park, http://www.rollingloud.com/home
4. 'A Masked Ball'
Florida Grand Opera presents Giuseppe Verdi’s Italian opera about a beloved leader Gustavo who harbors a secret adoration for his loyal minister’s wife and the minister’s plot to kill Gustavo. May 2, 5 and 6 at Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, May 11 and 13 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts
5. Mainly Mozart Festival
Classical music lovers, get your fix during The Miami Chamber Music Society’s two-month classical music series. The society highlights some of Mozart’s most important works and other composers performed by world-renowned violinist Liana Gourjia and pianist Marina Radiushina, Bergonzi String Quartet, Delray String Quartet and soprano Ariadne Greif. May 7- June 25, various venues throughout Miami,
www.MainlyMozart.com
6. 'The King & I'
The Rodgers & Hammerstein musical is set in 1860s Bangkok and tells the story of the tempestuous relationship between the King of Siam and British schoolteacher Anna Leonowens featuring the classic songs “Getting to Know You” and “Shall We Dance.” May 9-14, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, www.arshtcenter.org
7. Taste of Haiti
Spend the day feasting on traditional Haitian dishes including Griot and Soupe de Giromond, prepared by chefs from several local restaurants plus, Madame Gougousse Chef’s Cook-off, cocktail, recipe and domino contests, live music and arts and crafts. May 13, Miami-Dade North Campus, www.tasteofhaitiusa.com
8. Carlos Vives
The Colombian singer performs music from his latest release “Mas + Corazon Profundo” and from his extensive career spanning 13 albums. May 13, American Airlines Arena
9. The Head and the Heart
The indie folk band is touring to support its latest album “Signs of Light” featuring their hit songs “All We Ever Knew” and “Rhythm and Blues,” with opening act Susto. May 18, Fillmore Miami Beach
10. Aqua Girl
Billed as the largest charity event for women who love women, proceeds benefit the Aqua Foundation for Women funding scholarships and grants for the LGBT community. Know you’re partying for a good cause to DJs who jam at pool parties and dance parties. May 18-21, various venues throughout Miami Beach, www.AquaGirl.org
11. Redland International Orchid Festival
The three-day event features more than 50 orchid vendors and educational booths, along with expert lectures, international foods and raffles. The judged event includes a wide variety of orchids, plants and supplies for sale. May 19-21, Fruit and Spice Park, www.redlandfruitandspice.com
12. Haitian Compas Festival
The festival celebrates the date of the creation of the Haitian flag and features a two-day line-up of artists including T-Vice, Klass (pictured), Harmonik, Nu Look and more than 15 others. Hosted by Kako and Bicha. May 20 and 21, 3 p.m., Bayfront Park, Haitian Compas Festival
13. Cuba Nostalgia
Harken back to the glory days of Cuba and celebrate the island’s history and tradition. Peruse vintage cars from the ’40s-’60s and booths with vintage items including antique books, historical documents, photographs and recordings. Shop for guayaberas and hand-rolled cigars and enjoy mojitos, Cuba libres and traditional Cuban food. May 19-21, Miami-Dade County Fair-Expo Center, www.CubaNostalgia.org
14. Urban Beach Week
Urban Beach Week is an annual hip hop festival with parties and concerts at various venues around Miami Beach, plus other entertainment and activities at hotels and clubs around SoBe. May 25-29, www.blackbeachweek.com
15. Best of the Best Music Fest
The 11th Annual Memorial Day weekend concert is hosted by a who’s who of reggae, dancehall and soca artists including Mavado, Mad Cobra, Barrington Levy, Aidonia, Chris Martin. May 28, Bayfront Park, http://www.bestofthebestconcert.com/
16. National Salute to America's Heroes
Memorial Day Weekend event to pay tribute to our military and first responders with an air show and concerts by the US Army and Air Force Bands who will perform in conjunction with the Air Show. May 27-28, Miami Beach, between 10 and 14 St. on the beach. http://usasalute.com/