Posted on

No breaks for Miami – May is full of music, festivals and shows

Kendrick Lamar is one of the headliners of Rolling Loud music festival, taking place in Bayfront Park.
Josie Gulliksen

Classical music fans, you’ll love May events like the Mozart festival, the classic “The King and I” and the great deals at museums around the city during Miami Museum Month. Concerts and festivals are in here, too. Plan away.

1. Miami Museum Month

pamm
Perez Art Museum Miami

During May, it’s the ultimate BOGO deal for culturists with “Buy One, Get One Free” admission at participating museums. Also, buy a membership to any one of the participating museums and receive a free pass to any of the other museums. May 1-31, various museums around Miami. www.MIAMIMuseumMonth.com

2. Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane via @FillmoreMB/Twitter

The hip hop artist takes the stage at the Fillmore to perform hits from his latest album “The Return of East Atlanta Santa” and several hits from his other 10 albums. May 2, Fillmore Miami Beach, http://www.fillmoremb.com

1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, and 201 SW 5 Ave., Fort Lauderdale

1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

3. Rolling Loud Festival

The all-ages, three-day music festival is headlined by Lil’ Wayne, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott and Young Thug. They’re joined by more than 40 other acts who take the stage all weekend. May 5 -7, Bayfront Park, http://www.rollingloud.com/home

301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132
Take me there

4. 'A Masked Ball'

Photo courtesy of Florida Grand Opera

Florida Grand Opera presents Giuseppe Verdi’s Italian opera about a beloved leader Gustavo who harbors a secret adoration for his loyal minister’s wife and the minister’s plot to kill Gustavo. May 2, 5 and 6 at Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, May 11 and 13 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

  • Nearby

1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, and 201 SW 5 Ave., Fort Lauderdale

1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Take me there

5. Mainly Mozart Festival

Classical music lovers, get your fix during The Miami Chamber Music Society’s two-month classical music series. The society highlights some of Mozart’s most important works and other composers performed by world-renowned violinist Liana Gourjia and pianist Marina Radiushina, Bergonzi String Quartet, Delray String Quartet and soprano Ariadne Greif. May 7- June 25, various venues throughout Miami,
www.MainlyMozart.com

11380 NW 27 Ave., Miami, FL 33167
Take me there

6. 'The King & I'

The Rodgers & Hammerstein musical is set in 1860s Bangkok and tells the story of the tempestuous relationship between the King of Siam and British schoolteacher Anna Leonowens featuring the classic songs “Getting to Know You” and “Shall We Dance.” May 9-14, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, www.arshtcenter.org

1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132
Take me there

7. Taste of Haiti

Spend the day feasting on traditional Haitian dishes including Griot and Soupe de Giromond, prepared by chefs from several local restaurants plus, Madame Gougousse Chef’s Cook-off, cocktail, recipe and domino contests, live music and arts and crafts. May 13, Miami-Dade North Campus, www.tasteofhaitiusa.com

11380 NW 27 Ave., Miami, FL 33167
Take me there

8. Carlos Vives

Carlos Vives in concert at AmericanAirlines Arena.

The Colombian singer performs music from his latest release “Mas + Corazon Profundo” and from his extensive career spanning 13 albums. May 13, American Airlines Arena

601 Biscayne Blvd., MIami, FL 33132
Take me there

9. The Head and the Heart

The indie folk band is touring to support its latest album “Signs of Light” featuring their hit songs “All We Ever Knew” and “Rhythm and Blues,” with opening act Susto. May 18, Fillmore Miami Beach

1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

10. Aqua Girl

Billed as the largest charity event for women who love women, proceeds benefit the Aqua Foundation for Women funding scholarships and grants for the LGBT community. Know you’re partying for a good cause to DJs who jam at pool parties and dance parties. May 18-21, various venues throughout Miami Beach, www.AquaGirl.org

10901 SW 24th St., Miami, FL 33165
Take me there

11. Redland International Orchid Festival

The three-day event features more than 50 orchid vendors and educational booths, along with expert lectures, international foods and raffles. The judged event includes a wide variety of orchids, plants and supplies for sale. May 19-21, Fruit and Spice Park, www.redlandfruitandspice.com

24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead, FL 33031
Take me there

12. Haitian Compas Festival

The festival celebrates the date of the creation of the Haitian flag and features a two-day line-up of artists including T-Vice, Klass (pictured), Harmonik, Nu Look and more than 15 others. Hosted by Kako and Bicha. May 20 and 21, 3 p.m., Bayfront Park, Haitian Compas Festival

301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132
Take me there

13. Cuba Nostalgia


PHOTO: Al Diaz/Miami Herald

Harken back to the glory days of Cuba and celebrate the island’s history and tradition. Peruse vintage cars from the ’40s-’60s and booths with vintage items including antique books, historical documents, photographs and recordings. Shop for guayaberas and hand-rolled cigars and enjoy mojitos, Cuba libres and traditional Cuban food. May 19-21, Miami-Dade County Fair-Expo Center, www.CubaNostalgia.org

10901 SW 24th St., Miami, FL 33165
Take me there

14. Urban Beach Week


Urban Beach Week revelers party and have a good time at pool inside the Clevelander Hotel in Miami Beach. PHOTO: Carl Juste

Urban Beach Week is an annual hip hop festival with parties and concerts at various venues around Miami Beach, plus other entertainment and activities at hotels and clubs around SoBe. May 25-29, www.blackbeachweek.com

301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132
Take me there

15. Best of the Best Music Fest

Partying at Best of the Best

The 11th Annual Memorial Day weekend concert is hosted by a who’s who of reggae, dancehall and soca artists including  Mavado, Mad Cobra, Barrington Levy, Aidonia, Chris Martin. May 28, Bayfront Park, http://www.bestofthebestconcert.com/

301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132
Take me there

16. National Salute to America's Heroes

Memorial Day Weekend event to pay tribute to our military and first responders with an air show and concerts by the US Army and Air Force Bands who will perform in conjunction with the Air Show. May 27-28, Miami Beach, between 10 and 14 St. on the beach. http://usasalute.com/

10-14 Street on Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

This summer, superheroes, aliens and The Rock take over movie screens
Argentina’s Urbanica Hotels debuts affordable option South of Fifth

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists The Betsy-South Beach is not your average Ocean Drive hotel
Miami Guide
A-Z: A comprehensive list of Brickell’s finest upscale restaurants
Tourists Where to drink after work (or whenever, really)
This Wynwood-based ensemble is transforming classical music
Tourists A brewery with a cigar bar? That’s so Miami
These trendy bars could be the best in Brickell
EAST Miami’s lush rooftop bar is top 10 in the country
Barry Jenkins is one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People
7 Movies Not to Miss at Outshine Film Festival
Florida Keys Hotel Guide